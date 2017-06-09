(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
real estate
investment trust (REIT) Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'; the
Outlook is Stable.
The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' and the Short- Term
senior
unsecured debt rating at 'F1'.
The ratings reflect Unibail's geographically diverse portfolio
of prime shopping
centres that generate robust rental income. Unibail's operating
performance
remains solid, reflecting occupancy rates of about 97%, strong
rent renewal
increases and high tenant retention, mitigating comparatively
short average
lease maturities. The group also benefits from strong liquidity
and wide access
to capital markets. We expect Unibail's published loan-to-value
(LTV), currently
at 33%, to remain well below 40% in 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Property Diversification: Unibail's properties span
11 countries
across Europe and encompass retail (82% of rent), office (10%)
and exhibition
centres (7%), providing strong geographic diversification. The
company has
exposure to both mature markets, such as France and Holland, and
strongly
emerging retail consumer markets, such as Poland.
Strong Fundamentals: The like-for-like rental growth of
Unibail's shopping
centre portfolio remained high at 3.4% in 2016, supported by
prime assets, high
tenant quality and occupancy rates exceeding 97%. While 2016
sales of Unibail
tenants fell below national indices - mainly owing to terror
attacks in Paris
and weather affecting fashion sales - Unibail's tenants have
historically
outperformed the indices (2015 was 240bp higher).
Dominant Centres Outperform: Large shopping centres, with more
than six million
visitors (97% of the retail portfolio) continue to outperform
smaller assets,
posting a EUR1.6 billion revaluation gain. Smaller asset
valuations remained
flat in 2016. Large assets outperformed, both in terms of yield
impact
(valuation impact of +3.8% for large assets, 1.3% for smaller
assets) and rent
assumptions (impact of +2.6% compared to -0.9%). Fitch expects
e-commerce growth
to widen the gap between the two.
LTV Lower through Revaluation: Over the last three years,
Unibail's revaluation
gains on its property portfolio exceeded EUR4 billion, mainly
driven by yield
compression, which helped the company reduce its published LTV.
Nonetheless,
Unibail compares favourably with some REITs, as the revaluation
gains linked to
rent impact nearly equals the impact from yield compression over
the current
cycle.
Lower Cost, Longer-term Debt: In-line with previous years,
Unibail has
lengthened the average debt maturity from 4.3 years in 2010 to
7.0 years in 2016
and reduced the average cost of debt from 3.9% in 2010 to 1.6%
in 2016. Most
notably, the company issued several long-dated bonds in 2016 and
2017 (up to 20
years) and is further diversifying its funding sources through
three private
placements (EUR, SEK and HKD) while also accessing the US
commercial paper
market.
High Cash Flow Leverage: Unibail's low interest costs and its
improving
published LTV (down to 33% in 2016) are offset by high cash flow
leverage at
this rating level (net debt to EBITDA above 9x in 2016). Fitch
positively notes
some modest improvement, both in terms of LTV and net debt to
EBITDA.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Unibail is the highest rated property company within the Fitch
EMEA universe.
Unibail benefits from superior scale (EUR30 billion plus),
strong quality of
assets and a high degree of diversification. The company also
has access to a
wider range of financing instruments than peers. While leverage
is in the higher
part of the range for the current rating, Unibail better managed
its balance
sheet through the last cycle than most EMEA peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderate indexation and increase in rent at renewals, with
flat occupancy
ratio for shopping centres.
- Pay-out ratio in-line with the group policy and within a range
of 85-95% of
net recurring result.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- A very significant decrease in leverage, assuming the current
operating
profile.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading
to a material
fall in total rents.
- LTV adjusted for minorities above 40% on a sustained basis and
a deviation
from managing this ratio conservatively through-the-cycle.
- EBITDA NIC below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: The company currently has EUR5,995
million of undrawn
committed lines and EUR400 million of cash on balance sheet.
This more than
covers EUR3.1 billion debt maturing over the next 24 months at
year-end 2016,
including EUR1.2 billion of commercial paper. It also covers the
EUR0.9 billion
committed capex. The company also recently raised EUR1 billion
of bonds in May
2017 (proceeds will mostly be used for refinancing).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Fredric Liljestrand
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1285
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1606
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Bram Cartmell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1874
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed (in bullet
points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the
Data Control Form
and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating
committee. This
disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 16
Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001