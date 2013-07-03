July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed six classes of FREMF 2012-K710 Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates and three classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-710. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations of the FREMF 2012-K710 are based on the stable performance of the underlying collateral pool. As of the June 2013 distribution date, the pool has no delinquent or specially serviced loans. The pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 0.3% to $1.281 billion from $1.284 billion at issuance. Forty-six of the remaining 55 loans (91.8% of the pool) reported at least partial year 2012 financials.

The affirmations of the Freddie Mac K-710 certificates are the result of the pass-through nature of the certificates, as they are dependent on the underlying ratings of corresponding classes for FREMF 2012-K710.

The largest loan of the pool (10.6% of the pool) is secured by Ocean At 1 West, a 492-unit high-rise apartment complex in downtown Manhattan. The 31-story building has 4,589 square foot (SF) ground floor retail, 15,000 SF office space on the mezzanine section, a multi-level below ground parking garage with 98 spaces and apartments on floors 14 through 31. The property was affected by Hurricane Sandy, which displaced tenants for a short period of time. The servicer reports that the insurance proceeds of $16.8 million should be enough to cover all the expenses caused by the storm. There is pending tenant/landlord litigation based on the preparation and response of the storm. Fitch has not received any updated information regarding the litigation at this time.

The second largest loan (7.3%) is by Crystal Square, a 378-unit high-rise apartment complex in Arlington, VA. The unit interiors and common areas of the property were renovated between 2008 and 2010. Interior renovations included stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and cabinetry, new carpeting, ceramic tile flooring and installation of in-unit washers and dryers. Common area improvement included new pool decking, a resident cyber cafe and new fitness equipment.

The third largest loan (3.8%) is Wilshire Margot, a 96-unit mid-rise apartment complex in Los Angeles, CA. The property is located in the Wilshire Corridor, an area dominated by luxury residential high rises, also known as the Millionaire's Mile.

All classes maintain Stable Rating Outlooks. Due to the recent issuance of the transaction and stable performance, Fitch does not foresee positive or negative ratings migration until a material economic or asset level event changes the transaction's overall portfolio-level metrics. Additional information on rating sensitivity is available in the 'FREMF 2012-K710 Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-710' (August 3, 2012), available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:

FREMF 2012-K710 Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

--$113.9 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$945.5 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$93.2 million class B at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$32.1 million class C at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1.06* billion class X1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1.06* billion class X2-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch does not rate classes D, X2-B and X3 certificates.

Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-710

--$113.9 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$945.5 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$1.06* billion class X1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Fitch does not rate class X3 certificate.

*Notional amount and interest only.

