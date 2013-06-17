June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based healthcare
group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA's (FSE) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's
(FMC) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and instrument ratings
excluding the senior secured debt ratings, which are downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB', to align them with Fitch's existing recovery ratings methodology. The
Short-term IDRs and commercial paper program have been affirmed at 'B'. The
Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this release.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable follows a sustained
improvement in FSE's and FMC's consolidated (together 'Fresenius') business
profile. Since Fitch upgraded Fresenius' IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB' in August 2011,
the group has integrated Liberty Dialysis Group, Damp Group and Fenwal Holdings
and pursued a string of smaller bolt-on acquisitions which have improved its
business diversification and strengthened its earnings profile. The Positive
Outlook also follows a change in Fresenius' acquisition policy towards smaller -
mostly cash flow funded - bolt-on acquisitions. Any potential acquisition of
Rhoen-Klinikum AG (Rhoen), is seen by Fitch as an event risk, given the
uncertainty about the possibility for Fresenius to be able to acquire Rhoen. An
upgrade will be considered once the group has proven that it will continuously
operate at the lower end of its net leverage guidance range.
Fresenius' ratings reflect the group's diversified healthcare-related businesses
with its number one position in the global dialysis industry, where it benefits
from vertical integration. They also reflect Fresenius' solid organic growth
prospects and geographical diversification which supports its stable and
predictable cash flow generation. In our view, Fresenius' business profile
shares characteristics with some investment grade peers rated 'BBB-', but its
financial metrics remain weaker than for most other 'BBB-' healthcare peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved business profile:
FSE's business profile continues to improve through organic growth and
acquisitions in non-dialysis business areas (Kabi, Helios, Vamed). As a result,
Fresenius is less reliant on one disease area, which should help its earnings
profile and the long-term stability of cash flow generation.
Commitment to Financial Targets and Reduced M&A Appetite:
Fresenius has track record of meeting guidance and financial targets. One of
Fresenius' financial goals is to maintain a net debt to EBITDA at the lower end
of 2.5x-3.0x - although that range might be breached for about 18 months if a
debt-funded acquisition opportunity occurs. We believe that large debt funded
acquisitions are unlikely to make a significant part of Fresenius' strategy in
the medium term. Any potential acquisition of Rhoen, is seen by Fitch as event
risk, given the uncertainty about the possibility for Fresenius to be able to
acquire Rhoen.
Market leadership positions expected to continue:
Fresenius benefits from the leading market shares of FMC in the dialysis
business across most regions the group operates in as well as from Kabi, the
European leader in infusion and clinical nutrition therapy and the US number two
in generic intravenous (IV) drugs, a non-cyclical business with solid growth
prospects. Helios has critical size in the German private hospitals market.
Relatively solid and predictable earnings / cash flow generation to continue:
Fresenius has a solid cash flow generation, with Fresenius' free cash flow
margin amounting to 6%in FY12, while the adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
net leverage was 4.0x (FY11: 4.3x) and FFO fixed charge cover stood at 3.2x
(FY11: 3.1x).
FMC has predictable income streams, driven by the steadily growing demand for
dialysis services (6% p.a. on average) and recurrence of treatment due to the
life-threatening aspects of the disease. FSE's businesses Kabi and Helios also
operate in non-cyclical segments and both benefit from stable growth prospects.
Vertical integration helps to compensate for potential reimbursement cuts:
Vertical integration provides cost advantages and bargaining power to the group.
Fresenius could theoretically build a hospital and equip it with machinery
(Vamed) and medicines (Kabi), supply it with dialysis machines and run a
dialysis centre (FMC). As a majority of FMC's dialysis services sales are
generated by Medicare/Medicaid patients, the group is exposed to increasing
pricing pressure over the medium term. Other elements of the US healthcare
reform are likely to have a detrimental yet manageable impact on FMC's
performance such as the medical device tax and the effect of public spending
cuts. As the world's number one market player in dialysis FMC is however able to
benefit from economies of scale and vertical integration. This provides a
competitive advantage compared to peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include: FFO lease adjusted net leverage of 4.0x or below, FFO net fixed charge
cover above 3.2x - both on a continuing basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 4.5x, FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x -
both on a continuing basis
The rating actions are as follows:
FSE:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Positive Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior secured debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Fresenius Finance B.V. :
Guaranteed senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Fresenius US Finance II. Inc. :
Guaranteed senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
FMC:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Positive Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior secured debt downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'