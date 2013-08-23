(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Friends Life Group plc (FLG) and its main operating company, Friends Life Limited (FLL), and removed their ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and removal of the RWN is driven by Fitch's expectation that FLG's profitability and fixed-charge coverage will materially improve in 2013-2014. The agency expects FLG's underlying return on assets to improve to around 0.3% in 2013 and towards 0.4% in 2014 from 0.24% in 2012, and fixed-charge coverage to improve to around 3x in 2013 and towards 4x in 2014 from 2.8x in 2012. Fitch's updated view is based on discussions with FLG's management and analysis of the company's recently announced H113 results. FLG's underlying profit materially improved in H113, driven by significant cost savings and reduced new business strain. Underlying profit was up 32% to GBP199m (H112: GBP151m), the new business margin improved to 2.8% (H112: 2.4%) and the cash payback period on new business improved to nine years (H112: 10 years). FLG's main negative rating driver is still weak profitability. This reflects its relatively low-margin business mix and the time lag before profitability will fully reflect cost savings from the integration into FLG of the AXA UK life business acquired in 2010 by FLG's parent, Resolution Limited. However, FLG's integration and cost reduction programme are on track and, crucially, unanticipated costs now seem to have reduced as the programme nears completion. This has given Fitch reasonable confidence in FLG's projections of future expense levels and profit. The main driver of higher profitability in the short term will be lower run-rate costs. In the absence of further significant unanticipated costs of the type that depressed results prior to H113, the underlying cost savings that FLG has already achieved will flow directly into higher profits. The impact of higher new business margins will also increase overall profitability, although this will be a more gradual effect, given that the impact of new business on a life insurer's in-force book is only incremental. FLG's main positive rating driver is its large market position and scale. The group has a strong established brand in the UK life and pensions market, where it is number two in corporate pensions and has a top-four position in the income protection and life assurance market. The group also has international savings, protection and high-net-worth businesses, accounting for around a third of its underlying profits. FLG is large, with assets of GBP133bn and equity of GBP5.4bn (end-H113) and five million customers. FLG's capital position is strong for the rating level, according to Fitch's analysis and the company's regulatory solvency ratio (end-H113: 212%). Importantly, the capital position is resilient to financial market conditions. A 40% fall in equity markets together with a 30% fall in property markets would reduce the regulatory capital surplus by only GBP0.1bn from its end-H113 level of GBP2.1bn, a 200bps increase in credit spreads by only GBP0.5bn and a 200bps decrease of interest rates by only GBP0.3bn. FLG's financial leverage on Fitch's calculation basis was 19% at end-H113. This is commensurate with the ratings and favourable relative to many large UK and European life insurers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near to medium term because FLG's profitability and operating scale are unlikely to become comparable with those of 'AA' range peers. The ratings may be downgraded if FLG incurs further material unexpected costs, does not continue improving its profitability towards an annual operating return on assets of 0.4% and its fixed-charge coverage to around 4x, or does not achieve further material reductions in the overall payback period for new business. Any significant change in the strategy of FLG's parent, Resolution, affecting the ownership or capital management of the company, could trigger a review of the ratings. Friends Life Group plc: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; off RWN; Outlook Stable Friends Life Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; off RWN; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt of FLG, guaranteed by FLL: XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-'; off RWN XS0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN 