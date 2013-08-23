(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Friends
Life Group plc
(FLG) and its main operating company, Friends Life Limited
(FLL), and removed
their ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and removal of the RWN is driven by Fitch's
expectation that
FLG's profitability and fixed-charge coverage will materially
improve in
2013-2014. The agency expects FLG's underlying return on assets
to improve to
around 0.3% in 2013 and towards 0.4% in 2014 from 0.24% in 2012,
and
fixed-charge coverage to improve to around 3x in 2013 and
towards 4x in 2014
from 2.8x in 2012. Fitch's updated view is based on discussions
with FLG's
management and analysis of the company's recently announced H113
results.
FLG's underlying profit materially improved in H113, driven by
significant cost
savings and reduced new business strain. Underlying profit was
up 32% to GBP199m
(H112: GBP151m), the new business margin improved to 2.8% (H112:
2.4%) and the
cash payback period on new business improved to nine years
(H112: 10 years).
FLG's main negative rating driver is still weak profitability.
This reflects its
relatively low-margin business mix and the time lag before
profitability will
fully reflect cost savings from the integration into FLG of the
AXA UK life
business acquired in 2010 by FLG's parent, Resolution Limited.
However, FLG's
integration and cost reduction programme are on track and,
crucially,
unanticipated costs now seem to have reduced as the programme
nears completion.
This has given Fitch reasonable confidence in FLG's projections
of future
expense levels and profit.
The main driver of higher profitability in the short term will
be lower run-rate
costs. In the absence of further significant unanticipated costs
of the type
that depressed results prior to H113, the underlying cost
savings that FLG has
already achieved will flow directly into higher profits. The
impact of higher
new business margins will also increase overall profitability,
although this
will be a more gradual effect, given that the impact of new
business on a life
insurer's in-force book is only incremental.
FLG's main positive rating driver is its large market position
and scale. The
group has a strong established brand in the UK life and pensions
market, where
it is number two in corporate pensions and has a top-four
position in the income
protection and life assurance market. The group also has
international savings,
protection and high-net-worth businesses, accounting for around
a third of its
underlying profits. FLG is large, with assets of GBP133bn and
equity of GBP5.4bn
(end-H113) and five million customers.
FLG's capital position is strong for the rating level, according
to Fitch's
analysis and the company's regulatory solvency ratio (end-H113:
212%).
Importantly, the capital position is resilient to financial
market conditions. A
40% fall in equity markets together with a 30% fall in property
markets would
reduce the regulatory capital surplus by only GBP0.1bn from its
end-H113 level
of GBP2.1bn, a 200bps increase in credit spreads by only
GBP0.5bn and a 200bps
decrease of interest rates by only GBP0.3bn.
FLG's financial leverage on Fitch's calculation basis was 19% at
end-H113. This
is commensurate with the ratings and favourable relative to many
large UK and
European life insurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near to medium term
because FLG's
profitability and operating scale are unlikely to become
comparable with those
of 'AA' range peers.
The ratings may be downgraded if FLG incurs further material
unexpected costs,
does not continue improving its profitability towards an annual
operating return
on assets of 0.4% and its fixed-charge coverage to around 4x, or
does not
achieve further material reductions in the overall payback
period for new
business.
Any significant change in the strategy of FLG's parent,
Resolution, affecting
the ownership or capital management of the company, could
trigger a review of
the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Friends Life Group plc: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; off RWN;
Outlook Stable
Friends Life Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; off RWN; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt of FLG, guaranteed by FLL:
XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN
XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN
XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-'; off RWN
XS0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN
XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+'; off RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.