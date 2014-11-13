(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Friends
Life Holdings
plc's (FLH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and
its main operating
company, Friends Life Limited's (FLL) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FLH's large market position and scale is its main positive
rating driver. The
group has a strong brand in the UK life and pensions market,
where it is number
two in corporate pensions, and a top-four position in the income
protection and
life assurance market. The group also has international savings,
protection and
high-net-worth businesses, accounting for around a third of its
underlying
profits. FLH is large, with assets of GBP130bn and equity of
GBP5.3bn and five
million customers (at end-1H14).
FLH's main negative rating driver is weak profitability. This
reflects its
relatively low-margin business mix and the time lag before
profitability will
fully reflect cost savings from the integration into FLH of the
AXA UK life
business acquired in 2010.
However, the integration and cost reduction programme are on
track and,
crucially, unanticipated costs seem to have reduced as the
programme nears
completion. Consequently, Fitch expects an improvement in FLH's
profitability in
2014-2015 and a commensurate improvement in fixed-charge
coverage, which is also
weak for the rating. The agency expects FLH's underlying return
on assets (ROA)
to improve to around 0.3% in 2014-2015 from 0.24% in 2013, and
fixed-charge
coverage to improve to over 3x in 2014-2015 from 2.8x in 2013.
The group's capital position is strong for the rating, according
to Fitch's
analysis and the regulatory solvency ratio (end-3Q14: 233%,
calculated at the
level of FLH's parent, Friends Life Group Limited (FLG)).
Importantly, the
capital position is resilient to financial market conditions. A
40% fall in
equity markets together with a 30% fall in property markets
would reduce FLG's
regulatory capital surplus by only GBP0.2bn from its end-2013
level of GBP2.2bn,
a 200bp increase in credit spreads would lead to only a GBP0.6bn
reduction, and
a 200bp decrease in interest rates would cause only a GBP0.2bn
fall.
Fitch calculates FLH's financial leverage at 19% at end-2013.
This is
commensurate with the ratings and favourable relative to many
large UK and
European life insurers.
FLG has completed the agreed sale of Lombard, the group's
high-net-worth
financial solutions arm operating mainly in Europe, to
Blackstone for EUR399m.
The sale was driven by the lack of strategic and operational
synergies between
Lombard and the rest of the group. FLG will return the proceeds
to its
shareholders via a share buyback programme. The disposal has
only a marginal
effect on FLG and FLH's main credit metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term because FLH's
profitability
and operating scale are unlikely to become comparable with those
of 'AA' range
peers.
The ratings may be downgraded if FLH incurs further material
unexpected costs,
its underlying ROA falls below 0.2% or its fixed-charge coverage
remains below
3x over a sustained period.
The rating actions are as follows:
Friends Life Holdings plc: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
Friends Life Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt of FLH, guaranteed by FLL:
XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+'
XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+'
XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-'
XS0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+'
XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04
September 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
