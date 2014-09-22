(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 and USD500m cumulative perpetual subordinated notes at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's solid capitalisation and stable life insurance underwriting business with its successful focus on the profitable third (health) sector. These strengths are offset by its relatively smaller market share compared with its higher-rated large rivals, the four major life insurers in Japan. Fukoku Life is viewed as having a medium market share position in the Japanese life insurance sector due to its less than 5% market share in terms of value of policies in force and the third sector's annual premium in force. Furthermore, its risky assets to adjusted equity stood at 103% at end-March 2014, which is higher than Fitch's median sector credit factor of 90% for the current 'A' rating category. Fukoku Life has solid capitalisation, with its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improving to 1,099.9% at end-March 2014 - the second highest among Japanese traditional life insurers - from 970.8% a year earlier. This mainly resulted from the larger accumulated capital and reserves, increased unrealised gain on securities and its effective use of hybrid capital. Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life's third sector continued to grow at a modest rate of 0.8% in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FYE14) from 1.7% a year earlier. This is moderately low compared with the industry growth rate of 1.4%, partly because the company is conservatively maintaining its profit margin despite ongoing price competition in the industry. The agency estimates that about half of the company's insurance underwriting profit is generated from its third-sector products and expects this contribution to continue to increase. Fukoku Life was established in 1923 and is the seventh-largest Japanese traditional life insurer with a market share of 3% by value of policies in force at end-March 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Upgrade triggers include the issuer reducing its risky assets to adjusted equity ratio to below 90% on a sustained basis while maintaining strong levels of profitability and capitalisation. Downgrade triggers include material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in profitability, in particular if the SMR falls below 600% or financial leverage increases to above 35% (16.0% at end-March 2014) for a prolonged period. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.