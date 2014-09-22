(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Fukoku Mutual
Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating
at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to
floating-rate
subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 and USD500m
cumulative
perpetual subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's solid capitalisation and
stable life insurance
underwriting business with its successful focus on the
profitable third (health)
sector. These strengths are offset by its relatively smaller
market share
compared with its higher-rated large rivals, the four major life
insurers in
Japan.
Fukoku Life is viewed as having a medium market share position
in the Japanese
life insurance sector due to its less than 5% market share in
terms of value of
policies in force and the third sector's annual premium in
force. Furthermore,
its risky assets to adjusted equity stood at 103% at end-March
2014, which is
higher than Fitch's median sector credit factor of 90% for the
current 'A'
rating category.
Fukoku Life has solid capitalisation, with its statutory
solvency margin ratio
(SMR) improving to 1,099.9% at end-March 2014 - the second
highest among
Japanese traditional life insurers - from 970.8% a year earlier.
This mainly
resulted from the larger accumulated capital and reserves,
increased unrealised
gain on securities and its effective use of hybrid capital.
Annualised premium in force at Fukoku Life's third sector
continued to grow at a
modest rate of 0.8% in the financial year ended 31 March 2014
(FYE14) from 1.7%
a year earlier. This is moderately low compared with the
industry growth rate of
1.4%, partly because the company is conservatively maintaining
its profit margin
despite ongoing price competition in the industry. The agency
estimates that
about half of the company's insurance underwriting profit is
generated from its
third-sector products and expects this contribution to continue
to increase.
Fukoku Life was established in 1923 and is the seventh-largest
Japanese
traditional life insurer with a market share of 3% by value of
policies in force
at end-March 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upgrade triggers include the issuer reducing its risky assets to
adjusted equity
ratio to below 90% on a sustained basis while maintaining strong
levels of
profitability and capitalisation.
Downgrade triggers include material erosion of capitalisation
and deterioration
in profitability, in particular if the SMR falls below 600% or
financial
leverage increases to above 35% (16.0% at end-March 2014) for a
prolonged
period.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
