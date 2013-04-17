(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due on 28 September 2025 at 'BBB'.

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's solid capitalisation and stable life insurance underwriting. Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved, partly owing to its effective use of hybrid capital, to 855% at end-December 2012 from 741.1% at end-March 2012. The company took advantage of the current low-yield JPY bond market and issued JPY30bn in cumulative perpetual subordinated debt to domestic investors in November 2012 to strengthen capitalisation.

Fukoku Life's profitable third (health) sector's annualised premium in force continued to grow 1.3% between end-March 2012 and end-December 2012. The agency estimates about half of Fukoku Life's total insurance underwriting profits are generated from its growing third sector products. The company's surrender and lapse rate remained stable at 4.17% at end-December 2012, compared with 4.11% at end-December 2011.

To better manage risk and cope with the new solvency regime in Japan based on economic value, the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM) and is steadily narrowing the duration gap between its assets and liabilities and therefore reducing interest rate risk, which remains one of the primary risks for the company.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive rating action may be considered if the SMR is maintained at well above 700%, or if Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's profitable third sector or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Negative rating action may result from material erosion of capitalisation and deterioration in profitability, particularly if Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy drops sharply or the SMR declines below 600% for a prolonged period.

Fukoku Life was established in 1923. The company is one of Japan's nine traditional life insurers, with a market share of 3% by amount of policies in force at end-March 2012.