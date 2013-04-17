(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance
Company's (Fukoku Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the company's EUR300m fixed- to floating-rate subordinated
callable notes due on 28 September 2025 at 'BBB'.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect Fukoku Life's solid capitalisation and stable life insurance
underwriting. Fukoku Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved,
partly owing to its effective use of hybrid capital, to 855% at end-December
2012 from 741.1% at end-March 2012. The company took advantage of the current
low-yield JPY bond market and issued JPY30bn in cumulative perpetual
subordinated debt to domestic investors in November 2012 to strengthen
capitalisation.
Fukoku Life's profitable third (health) sector's annualised premium in force
continued to grow 1.3% between end-March 2012 and end-December 2012. The agency
estimates about half of Fukoku Life's total insurance underwriting profits are
generated from its growing third sector products. The company's surrender and
lapse rate remained stable at 4.17% at end-December 2012, compared with 4.11% at
end-December 2011.
To better manage risk and cope with the new solvency regime in Japan based on
economic value, the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management
(ERM) and is steadily narrowing the duration gap between its assets and
liabilities and therefore reducing interest rate risk, which remains one of the
primary risks for the company.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive rating action may be considered if the SMR is maintained at well above
700%, or if Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy improves further on a
sustained basis. Further growth in the company's profitable third sector or
further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of death protection
products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.
Negative rating action may result from material erosion of capitalisation and
deterioration in profitability, particularly if Fitch's own assessment of
capital adequacy drops sharply or the SMR declines below 600% for a prolonged
period.
Fukoku Life was established in 1923. The company is one of Japan's nine
traditional life insurers, with a market share of 3% by amount of policies in
force at end-March 2012.