(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Fulton
Financial Corp (FULT) at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The rating Outlook remains
Stable.
The Stable Outlook incorporates assumptions that asset quality
will continue to
show improvements, earnings will face headwinds and capital
levels will remain
relatively stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects operating
performance,
problem asset levels and franchise strength in line with
similarly rated peers.
While FULT's credit costs have declined and are considered low
on an absolute
basis, net charge offs are amongst the highest of the mid-tier
group.
Fitch expects FULTs credit costs to remain low but continue to
rank in the top
half of the mid-tier group in the near term. Fitch believes that
exposure to
nonperforming commercial real estate, which has a resolution
period longer than
that retail loans, has caused net charge offs to remain
relatively higher than
its peers. Additionally, exposure to the weak economy in New
Jersey has also
resulted in relatively higher credit costs.
FULT's operating performance is solid and ranks in the top half
of the mid-tier
peer group. Fitch believes ROA will continue to perform at
cyclical lows during
the low rate environment. That said, Fitch has incorporated the
expectation of
earnings improvement once the interest rate environment
improves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
FULT is solidly situated at its current rating level. While near
term ratings
improvement is unlikely, FULT would gain positive ratings
momentum should the
company improve franchise strength demonstrated by both funding
costs and
profitability consistently ranking amongst the top quartile of
the mid-tier
banks. Similarly, negative ratings changes are not anticipated.
However, should
asset quality trends decline significantly, negative ratings
pressure could
build.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FULT's subordinated debt and preferred stock are rated one and
five notches
below FULT's VR respectively. The notching reflects loss
severity and an
assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FULT's subordinated and preferred stock ratings are sensitive to
changes to
FULT's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
FULT's subsidiary ratings are aligned with FULT, which reflects
Fitch's view
that the bank subsidiaries are core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
FULT's are sensitive to changes to FULTS's VR or any changes to
Fitch's view of
structural subordination between bank subsidiary and holding
company. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FULT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FULT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch Ratings reviewed FULT's ratings as part of the mid-tier
regional bank
review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK
Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fulton Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
The Columbia Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Lafayette Ambassador Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Bank of New Jersey
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable ;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
