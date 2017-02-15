(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Hong Kong-based FWD Life Insurance
Company (Bermuda)
Ltd (FWD Life HK) and FWD General Insurance Company Limited (FWD
GI) at 'A'.
Fitch has also affirmed FWD Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook on these ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects FWD Life HK's focus on value
creation,
manageable exposure to risky assets and its ongoing efforts in
expanding its
distribution coverage. The IFS rating of FWD GI benefits from a
two-notch uplift
above its standalone assessment because Fitch views FWD GI as a
very important
subsidiary within the group. The ratings also consider FWD
Limited's prudent
capital management strategies, and the moderate business profile
and solid
liquidity position of FWD Life HK and FWD GI.
The ratings of FWD Limited and its insurance subsidiaries are
constrained by its
moderate operating scale and volatile operating results. Despite
having been
operating for about three decades in Hong Kong, FWD Life HK's
market share in
terms of new business annualised premiums equivalent (APE) was
only about 1.9%
in 9M16 while FWD GI captured a market share of about 1.1% in
2015 in terms of
gross premiums.
The agency believes FWD Limited will maintain adequate capital
buffers within
its operating subsidiaries to support their business expansion
and as cushion
against asset volatility. New business growth and interest rate
volatility will
weaken FWD Life HK's solvency position, although the risks are
mitigated by
coinsurance treaties and continued capital infusion from its
parent, FWD
Limited. The solvency ratio of FWD Life HK improved to 239% at
end-1H16
(end-2015: 216%).
FWD Limited's risk-based capital ratio on a consolidated basis,
as measured by
Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM), was at the 'Strong'
category at
end-1H16, with a financial leverage ratio at 25.6%. After
factoring in the
issuance of USD250m subordinated perpetual securities in January
2017, FWD
Limited's FBM score improved to 'Very Strong' while its
financial leverage
increased to 28.8% on a pro-forma basis.
FWD Limited's exposure to risky assets remained tolerable,
although FWD Life HK
raised its equities and funds allocation moderately in 2015. The
total risky
assets, which include listed and unlisted equities, investment
funds,
below-investment-grade and non-rated bonds, and investment
properties, rose to
about 29.2% of FWD Limited shareholders' equity on a
consolidated basis at
end-1H16 (end-2015: 27.3%, end-2014:15.7%).
FWD Life HK reported strong growth in its value of new business
(VNB) of 27% in
2015 and 46% in 1H16 from the preceding half. A wider VNB margin
from the agency
channel and a 16% increase in the agency force in 1H16
contributed to the
overall VNB growth. Increasing sales in more profitable health
and participating
policies also reflect the company's focus on value creation.
Higher costs associated with the expansion of distribution
capabilities, such as
the tied agency and digital commerce channels, together with the
increase in
insurance liabilities due to inforce coinsurance, lowered the
group's overall
operating result in 1H16. FWD Limited's annualised pre-tax
operating return on
asset stood at 0.2% in 1H16 (2015: 0.6%).
FWD GI's underwriting profitability improved in 1H16 after the
claims reserves
adjustment implemented in 2H15. Its loss ratio reduced to 46.3%
in 1H16 from
58.1% in 2015, leading to an improvement in combined ratio to
93.5% in 1H16
(2015: 102.5%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers for FWD Limited and its insurance
subsidiaries
include:
- Decline in FWD Limited's consolidated capital strength with
its capital score
persistently below the 'Strong' category as measured by Prism
FBM and the
solvency ratio of FWD Life HK, the main operating entity of the
FWD group,
consistently below 225%.
- An increase in FWD Limited's financial leverage to above 30%
for a prolonged
period.
- A significant deterioration in the operating result of its
insurance
subsidiaries in terms of lapse rates and mortality profits of
its life business
and underwriting result of its general insurance, with combined
ratio
persistently in excess of 105%.
Upgrade of FWD Limited's IDR and its insurance subsidiaries' IFS
ratings is
unlikely in the near term. However, over the medium term,
upgrade rating
triggers for FWD Limited and its insurance subsidiaries include:
- Broader distribution coverage.
- Improvement in FWD Limited's operating profitability with
pre-tax operating
return on assets consistently higher than 1.2%.
- Further strengthening in FWD Life HK's operating stability as
measured by new
business margin and growth of value of in-force business.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
FWD Life HK
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
FWD GI
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
FWD Limited
- IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- USD325m 5.00% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed at
'BBB'
- USD100m 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2023 affirmed at
'BBB'
- USD250m 6.25% subordinated perpetual securities affirmed at
'BB+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Central,
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mia Yang
Analyst
+852 2263 9959
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019005
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
