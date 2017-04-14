(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gabon's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with a
Negative
Outlook. The issue ratings on Gabon's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BBB-'
and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Gabon's 'B+' Long-Term IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Gabon's budget cash deficit widened to 6.6% of GDP in 2016 from
4.1% in 2015.
The deterioration mostly reflects the decrease in oil revenues,
stemming from
the 4% fall in oil production and lower oil prices in 2016. We
expect the cash
deficit to be about 4% of GDP in 2017 as oil prices recover and
capital
expenditure stays around 22% of total spending. Capex has been
stable since 2015
when investment spending was cut drastically in response to
falling oil
receipts.
Fitch views public finance management as a weakness. The
government is
continuing to accumulate arrears and we believe this reflects
growing financing
and liquidity constraints as a result of the oil revenue
shortfall. Arrears to
suppliers were estimated at XAF201 billion in February 2016
(2.4% of GDP) and
probably increased further during the year, before declining in
early 2017.
Fiscal buffers have eroded substantially on the back of widening
financing needs
with government deposits at the central bank and commercial
banks decreasing
from USD1.3 billion in 2015 (9.4% of GDP) to USD834 million in
December 2016
(6.2% of GDP). However, we expect that the EUR500 million budget
support
approved by the African Development Bank in January for
2016-2017 will help
contain a further decline in deposits.
Fitch also expects that discussions initiated with the IMF in
February will lead
to a financial support programme, although this is not certain.
IMF loans are
likely to ease growing financing pressures and IMF monitoring
will encourage
some moderate reforms. However, implementation risk is high as
it will prove
difficult for the government to implement substantial fiscal
tightening in the
face of weak growth and possible resurgence of social unrest.
Fitch believes general government gross debt will rise to about
50% of GDP in
2017 and to 51% in 2018, below the 'B' category median of 57% of
GDP. Debt
service is set to rise in 2017, boosted by the final payment of
USD190 million
on the 2007 Eurobond due this year. The rise in commercial debt
has led to a
surge in the government interest burden, which we forecast at
10.8% of
government revenues in 2017 and 9.8% in 2018 (against a B median
of 9.6% in
2016).
The sharp fall in fiscal receipts due to low oil prices in
2015-2016 has
severely hit the banking sector through banks' exposure to
contractors executing
public projects. Non-performing loans increased to 9.7% of total
loans at
end-2016 from 8.1% in 2014 and we believe it will keep rising as
arrears
accumulation of the government to suppliers continues to depress
asset quality.
Three public banks, Poste Bank, Banque Gabonaise de
Developpement and Banque de
l'Habitat, have been under provisional administration for more
than a year and
might need recapitalisation.
Sharp cuts in public investments have dampened growth in the
non-oil sector and
oil production has started to decline due to maturing oil
fields. We project the
Gabonese economy will grow 2.4% in 2017 as large agri-business
projects start to
unfold and help offset the continued contraction in the oil
sector. Growth
should accelerate in 2018 to 3.6% as confidence improves,
financing constraints
ease and public investment is re-launched.
Fitch estimates that Gabon's current account deficit
deteriorated further to
5.6% of GDP in 2016 from our estimate of 2.4% in 2015 on the
back of weak
performance of oil and non-oil exports including timber and
manganese.
Recovering oil prices will likely support a narrowing of the
current account
deficit in 2017-2018 to a projected average of 3.6% while
moderately higher oil
revenues, increased recourse to external borrowing by the
sovereign and ongoing
net FDI inflows of 5% of GDP will help stabilise reserves.
Gabon's international reserves have decreased drastically to
USD780 million in
2016 (or 1.4 months of import cover) from USD1.8 billion in
December 2015 (or
3.3 months of imports cover). This reflects a widening current
account deficit
and rising debt service payments. The gross external financing
requirement is
therefore projected to surge to 145% of official reserves in
2017, from 64.2% in
2016 and 34% in 2015. However, we believe IMF funding will help
meet upcoming
external financing needs.
Gabon's ratings are constrained by weak data quality and
standards of
governance. Gabon ranks 164th out of 190 in the 2017 World Bank
"Ease of Doing
Business" indicator. The ratings are supported by a high GDP per
capita relative
to peers and a stable macroeconomic environment, backed by
membership in the
franc zone of the Central African Economic and Monetary
Community.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Gabon a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+' on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
- Failure to secure external financing in the short term and
address liquidity
constraints.
- Further decline in fiscal buffers and international reserves
or heightened
signs of financing pressures.
- Deterioration in the fiscal balance and increase in general
government debt to
GDP ratio.
- Political instability, particularly if it were to have an
adverse impact on
the economy.
- Rising current account deficit and net external indebtedness.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Reduction in the budget deficit consistent with a
stabilisation of the general
government debt/ GDP ratio.
- Stabilisation of deposits at the central bank and of the
stabilisation fund,
which would improve the sovereign's resilience to oil price
volatility.
- Successful diversification of the economy and fiscal revenues
away from oil.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes a gradual reduction in Gabonese oil output over
the medium to long
term.
Fitch assumes that oil price (Brent) will average USD52.5 per
barrel in 2017 and
USD55 per barrel in 2018.
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone in the
foreseeable future,
and no devaluation of the exchange rate against the euro.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001