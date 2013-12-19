PARIS/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Gabon's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-'. The issue
ratings on Gabon's senior unsecured foreign bonds have also been
affirmed at
'BB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-tern IDRs are Stable. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed
the Country
Ceiling for Gabon at 'BBB-', in line with the Country Ceiling
for Communaute
Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC) at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Gabon's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Economic growth is robust. Despite a reduction in oil output,
Gabon's economic
growth is expected to be 5.3% in 2013. This is partly driven by
a large public
investment programme, which has boosted construction and public
works. Fitch
estimates the medium-term growth trend at around 7%, supported
by strong public
investment and growth in manganese mining, agriculture, timber
and services.
Gabon benefits from large natural resource endowments, including
proven oil
reserves estimated at 3.6bn barrels, according to the
government. However, oil
production, which accounted for 47% of 2012 GDP, is a on a
slowly declining
trend. Production decreased to 11.3m tons in 2013, from 11.6m in
2012. Combined
with the drop in prices, this led to a 3.1% contraction in oil
GDP. A modest
pickup in output is expected for 2013, due to operators' new
techniques to drill
the marginal fields, but, in the absence of a major discovery,
production will
at best stagnate through 2015.
The Gabonese state embarked on an ambitious public investment
programme in 2010,
aimed at improving infrastructure, in particular in the power
and transportation
sectors, and helping diversify the economy. Capital expenditure
is running at
around 13% of GDP. However, the rate of return on this
investment is uncertain.
The budget will move into a moderate deficit of around 1% in
2013, the first
since 1998, due to a combination of high fuel subsidies, lower
oil revenues and
high public investment. This is less than the 'BB' median of
2.9% and consistent
with a declining public debt ratio. However, it implies a high
'break even' oil
price and highlights the vulnerability of public finances to a
severe shock to
oil prices, which account for half the state's revenues.
Gross government debt is moderate at an estimated 22% of GDP at
end-2013 (14%
net of deposits). However, debt is primarily foreign
currency-denominated and
local capital markets are under-developed.
Gabon issued a USD1.5bn (around 8.5% of GDP) Eurobond in
December 2013,
repayable in three equal tranches in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Some
of the proceeds
have been used to retire a large share of the 2017 Eurobond;
build up the
sinking fund for the remainder of the 2017 bond as well as to
fund investment.
Fitch views public finance management as a weakness, highlighted
by delays in
payments of a Eurobond coupon in 2012.
Gabon's external finances are a credit strength. It has a large
current account
surplus, which Fitch estimates at 11% of GDP in 2013, although
it is expected to
decline over the medium term. Net external debt is low at only
3% of GDP.
International liquidity is strong, bolstered by the Eurobond
issue, which raised
foreign reserves to an estimated USD3.3bn, covering 4.7x current
external
payments.
The country has a high GDP per capita of over USD10,000, more
than double the
'BB' range median. However, levels of human development are
lower than its
rating peers. Governance and the business climate are weak,
according to
indicators from the World Bank. The economy is dependent on oil
and relatively
undiversified.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
positive action are:
- Improvement in the sovereign balance sheet, for example
through a reduction in
government debt or an accumulation of sovereign assets to
provide a cushion
against commodity price shocks.
- Improved public finance management and broader improvements in
levels of
governance and transparency.
- Successful diversification of the economy over the long-term.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action are:
- A marked deterioration in fiscal balances.
- A severe and sustained fall in oil prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes a slow reduction in Gabonese oil output over the
medium to long
term.
-Fitch assumes that oil price (Brent) will be USD100 per barrel
in 2014 and
2015.
- The agency's assumption for medium-term GDP growth is 7%.
- Fitch assumes capital expenditures will stabilise at around
13% of GDP in 2014
and 2015, and then progressively decrease.
- Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone in the
foreseeable
future.
- The agency assumes broad political and social stability is
maintained.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
