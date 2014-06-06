(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed Gabon's Long-term
foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the Country Ceiling for Gabon at 'BBB-', in line
with the Country
Ceiling for Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique
Centrale (CEMAC) and
for the Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest-Africaine (UEMOA) at
'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Gabon's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
-Oil production declined to 11 million tons in 2013 from 11.6
million tons in
2012. A modest pickup in output is expected for 2014, due to
operators' new
techniques to drill the marginal fields, but in the absence of
further
investment, production will at best stagnate in 2015. Despite
its status as a
mature producer, the on-going exploration and discoveries in
deep-sea underscore
the untapped potential of Gabon, but which would only
materialise later in the
decade while uncertainties remain over the economic viability of
those fields.
-As a result of lower oil revenue and high current expenditure,
the government
was only able to avoid posting a fiscal deficit in 2013 by
putting capital
expenditure on hold in Q4. In addition, the government failed to
raise as much
funds as expected in the local market in 2H13 and faced stress
in its cash flow
management. This implies a high 'break even' oil price of around
USD100 per
barrel and highlights the vulnerability of public finances to
shocks on oil
prices and production. Should oil revenue continue to decline,
the government
will post fiscal deficit from 2015 unless it cuts back on its
capital
expenditure programme (running above 10% of GDP).
-Gross government debt grew to an estimated 26% of GDP at
end-2013, as Gabon
issued a USD1.5bn eurobond in December 2013 (around 8.5% of
GDP), repayable in
three equal tranches in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Some of the
proceeds have been used
to almost fully retire the 2017 eurobond, build up the sinking
fund for the
remainder of the 2017 bond as well as to fund future investment.
However, debt
is primarily foreign currency-denominated and local capital
markets are
under-developed. Fitch views public finance management as a
weakness.
-Economic growth remained fairly strong in 2013, at an estimated
5.6%, due to
robust performance of the non-oil sector, which grew 7.9%. The
government's
investment programme continued to boost construction and public
works. The
decline in oil production is expected to be partly mitigated
over the medium
term by strong public investment and growth in manganese mining,
agriculture,
timber and services. The Gabonese state embarked on an ambitious
public
investment programme in 2010, aimed at improving infrastructure,
in particular
in the power and transportation sectors to help diversify the
economy, which
remains highly dependent on oil.
-Gabon's current account surplus fell below 8% in 2013, from
nearly 20% in 2012,
and is expected to decline gradually as a result of falling oil
production. Net
external debt is rising and although still low at only 8.9% of
GDP, compares
with a strong net creditor position for similarly rated African
oil producers
Angola and Nigeria.
-Gabon has a high GDP per capita of over USD10,000, more than
double the 'BB'
range median. However, levels of human development are lower
than its rated
peers. Governance and the business climate are weak, according
to indicators
from the World Bank.
-Data quality is weak and constrains the ratings. Fiscal and
economic management
is hampered by the poor quality and timeliness of balance of
payment and fiscal
data.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger a
negative rating action are:
-A deterioration in fiscal balances leading to further rises in
public debt over
the medium term
-Further deterioration of fiscal and debt management that would
lead to the
build-up of large arrears or would affect liquidity ratios
-A severe and sustained fall in oil prices or production
-A further significant rise in Gabon's net external debt
-A deterioration of the business environment affecting prospects
for either the
oil or the non-oil sectors
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger a
positive action are:
-Large oil discoveries leading to a turnaround in oil production
-Successful diversification of the economy over the long-term
-Improvement in the sovereign balance sheet or in public finance
management, for
example, through the accumulation of sovereign assets or better
levels of
governance and transparency
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes a gradual reduction in Gabonese oil output over
the medium to
long term
-Fitch assumes that oil price (Brent) will be USD105 per barrel
in 2014 and
USD100 in 2015
-Fitch assumes capital expenditures will remain above 10% of GDP
in 2014 and
2015, and then progressively decrease
-Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone in the
foreseeable future
-The agency assumes broad political and social stability is
maintained,
including around the 2016 Presidential elections
