(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna's (Garant) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of support which Garant's parent, the Belgian state-owned, credit insurer, Office National du Ducroire (ONDD) would provide to Garant. Fitch considers Garant to be 'very important' strategically to ONDD under its insurance methodology. The agency considers that ONDD would be highly rated in its own right and, based on ONDD's potential support for Garant, applies three notches of uplift to its standalone assessment of Garant. The company is a small, niche player in political risk insurance business and is 95.6%-owned by ONDD. On a standalone basis, Garant is solidly capitalised, with adequate underwriting performance and profitability, and has a prudent investment strategy. It makes extensive use of reinsurance which Fitch believes is adequate for the risks the company assumes. Offsetting these positive drivers is concentration risk in the company's core business. Garant specialises in credit insurance and political risk insurance, mostly focusing on emerging markets. Fitch views the company's financial position as adequate but, because of the activities of its policyholders and their close linkage to the global economic environment, claims against it are likely to be somewhat volatile. The agency considers Garant's adequate reserving and its ability to recover a material portion of claims paid as offsetting factors. In H113 Garant's gross written premiums increased to EUR16.3m from EUR12.4m in H112, reflecting continued demand for political risk insurance. Nevertheless, net income decreased, mainly explained by a negative impact of value adjustment on investments. Fitch views the company's capital base as strong, as reflected in a regulatory solvency ratio that at end-H113 was 5.5x the minimum required. Fitch expects Garant to maintain its disciplined underwriting policy in the near future. Garant's reinsurance programme provides high limits of coverage through quota-share, excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage as well as through a stop loss cover. Fitch considers the company's reinsurance programme to be a major factor supporting its rating. The agency does not expect material changes in the current reinsurance programme. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Garant will maintain its current solid solvency level and further reduce the volatility of its profitability through disciplined underwriting and expense management. This is particularly true as demand for credit insurance is likely to remain strong in light of recent political disturbances in several regions and limited financing options. RATING SENSITIVITIES Although unlikely in the short to medium term, a change in Fitch's opinion on Garant's strategic importance to ONDD to 'core' from 'very important' could lead to an upgrade as Fitch views ONDD's credit quality as higher than that of Garant on a stand-alone basis. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include deterioration of ONDD's credit quality and/or any alteration to Fitch's view of Garant's 'very important' strategic status, deterioration of Garant's standalone credit position through a lower solvency level to below 400% (550% at end-H113) or a sustained deterioration in the combined ratio to materially above 100% (87% at end-2012) 