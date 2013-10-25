(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Garant Versicherungs
Aktiengesellschaft Vienna's (Garant) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability
of support which
Garant's parent, the Belgian state-owned, credit insurer, Office
National du
Ducroire (ONDD) would provide to Garant. Fitch considers Garant
to be 'very
important' strategically to ONDD under its insurance
methodology. The agency
considers that ONDD would be highly rated in its own right and,
based on ONDD's
potential support for Garant, applies three notches of uplift to
its standalone
assessment of Garant. The company is a small, niche player in
political risk
insurance business and is 95.6%-owned by ONDD.
On a standalone basis, Garant is solidly capitalised, with
adequate underwriting
performance and profitability, and has a prudent investment
strategy. It makes
extensive use of reinsurance which Fitch believes is adequate
for the risks the
company assumes. Offsetting these positive drivers is
concentration risk in the
company's core business. Garant specialises in credit insurance
and political
risk insurance, mostly focusing on emerging markets.
Fitch views the company's financial position as adequate but,
because of the
activities of its policyholders and their close linkage to the
global economic
environment, claims against it are likely to be somewhat
volatile. The agency
considers Garant's adequate reserving and its ability to recover
a material
portion of claims paid as offsetting factors.
In H113 Garant's gross written premiums increased to EUR16.3m
from EUR12.4m in
H112, reflecting continued demand for political risk insurance.
Nevertheless,
net income decreased, mainly explained by a negative impact of
value adjustment
on investments. Fitch views the company's capital base as
strong, as reflected
in a regulatory solvency ratio that at end-H113 was 5.5x the
minimum required.
Fitch expects Garant to maintain its disciplined underwriting
policy in the near
future.
Garant's reinsurance programme provides high limits of coverage
through
quota-share, excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage as well as
through a stop loss
cover. Fitch considers the company's reinsurance programme to be
a major factor
supporting its rating. The agency does not expect material
changes in the
current reinsurance programme.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Garant
will maintain its
current solid solvency level and further reduce the volatility
of its
profitability through disciplined underwriting and expense
management. This is
particularly true as demand for credit insurance is likely to
remain strong in
light of recent political disturbances in several regions and
limited financing
options.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although unlikely in the short to medium term, a change in
Fitch's opinion on
Garant's strategic importance to ONDD to 'core' from 'very
important' could lead
to an upgrade as Fitch views ONDD's credit quality as higher
than that of Garant
on a stand-alone basis.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
deterioration of
ONDD's credit quality and/or any alteration to Fitch's view of
Garant's 'very
important' strategic status, deterioration of Garant's
standalone credit
position through a lower solvency level to below 400% (550% at
end-H113) or a
sustained deterioration in the combined ratio to materially
above 100% (87% at
end-2012)
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Insurance Rating Methodology", dated 19 August 2013
August 2013 is
available, at www.fitchratings.com.
