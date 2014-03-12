(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based
Gazprombank's
(GPB) and its 100% subsidiary Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd.'s
(GPBS) Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GAZPROMBANK'S IDRS, NATIONAL RATING,
SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
GPB's Long-term IDRs are driven by its Support Rating Floor at
'BBB-' which, in
turn, reflects Fitch's view of the high probability that support
for the bank
will be forthcoming, if needed, from the Russian Federation
(BBB/Stable) or
other state-controlled entities, most probably, the bank's
founder and
significant shareholder OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable). Fitch's view
is based on GPB's
high systemic importance for the banking sector, a high degree
of state control
and supervision over the bank through quasi-sovereign entities,
a strong track
record of support, and high reputational risks of a potential
default for the
Russian authorities and the bank's state-controlled
shareholders.
The one-notch differential between the bank's Long-term IDRs and
the sovereign
ratings reflects moderate uncertainty about support given that
GPB is not
directly, majority owned by the state and is of limited
strategic importance for
Gazprom. GPB neither has the dominant market shares of Sberbank
(BBB/Stable)
nor the policy role of Vnesheconombank (BBB/Stable), entities
for which Fitch
equalises their Support Rating Floors with the sovereign.
At end-2013 GPB was the third-largest banking group in the
Russian Federation,
although its market shares were a moderate 6.4% of sector loans
and 7.4% of
deposits. The bank focuses primarily on commercial banking
services for large
domestic corporates. A significant part of its balance sheet
relates to
acquisition financing and proprietary non-financial investments,
predominantly
in the natural resources and industrial sectors.
Quasi-sovereign entities directly own a significant, albeit
minority, 45.7%
combined stake in the bank which is held by Gazprom (35.5%) and
Vnesheconombank
(10.2%). Supervision remains tight with five of 12 board members
currently
representing Gazprom (including the chairman Alexei Miller, CEO
of Gazprom.) and
one representing VEB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GAZPROMBANK'S IDRS, NATIONAL RATING,
SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The support-driven ratings could come under downward pressure if
there is a
marked reduction in the stake owned by quasi-sovereign entities
and/or if the
links between the bank and the Russian authorities weaken
significantly. A
downgrade of the sovereign rating would likely be matched by a
downgrade of the
bank's ratings. Upgrade potential for the ratings is currently
limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GAZPROMBANK'S VIABILITY RATING
GPB's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's prominent
market positions
and generally lower-risk lending business focused on larger and
stronger Russian
corporates and secured retail products, as well as currently
comfortable
liquidity.
However, the VR also considers high single-name and sector
concentrations in
loans, only moderate capitalisation and loss absorption
capacity, modest core
profitability and considerable exposure to non-banking assets.
Fitch believes
that the credit profile is also weakened by directed lending and
investing,
particularly in the interests of the state, Gazprom, and other
affiliated
parties, the risks of which may not always be adequately
reflected in loan
pricing, in Fitch's view.
The bank's low delinquency rate at end-9M13, namely its
non-performing (overdue
by more than 90 days) loans at 1.0% of gross loans, was
supported by a recently
strong economic environment as well as by favourable repayment
terms for some of
the higher-risk loans. Many borrowers also benefit from solid
export revenues
that should improve as a result of the recent moderate
devaluation of the
rouble.
Downside risks for asset quality stem from the vulnerable metals
and mining
sector exposure at 140% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-9M13.
Some of this
may be exposed to some form of debt restructuring, in Fitch's
view. Part of any
related credit losses could, however, be absorbed by the state
to avoid
operational disruption of the company given its high social and
economic
importance.
The risks associated with GPB's loans to Ukrainian companies
totalling 50% of
FCC at end-2013 were for the most part offset by high-quality
collateral,
although performance of this collateral may ultimately depend on
the broader
development of relations between Russia/Gazprom and Ukraine. In
a worst case
scenario, Fitch expects the bank to be able to turn to Gazprom
for at least
partial support in relation to these exposures.
The risk profile remains burdened by GPB's exposure to poorly
performing
non-banking subsidiaries (acquisition costs and intragroup loans
equalled to 55%
of FCC at end-9M13) and illiquid minority equity stakes (20% of
FCC). These
exclude GPB's 100% stake in Gazprom-Media Holding (BB/Stable;
22% of FCC) which
has performed solidly. The risks of the trading equity book (15%
of FCC) are
mitigated somewhat by the predominance of blue chips and
reasonable single-name
diversification.
Liquidity risks are currently moderate due to solid liquid
assets (equal to 34%
of customer deposits at end-2013), stable related-party and
granular third-party
deposits, a comfortable debt repayment schedule, established
access to domestic
and international capital markets and the potential benefits of
support.
Wholesale funding comprised a significant 31% of liabilities at
end-9M13,
although this is to a large degree attributable to the central
bank's secured
funding facilities.
Capitalisation is moderate relative to the risk profile given
the ratio of
FCC/weighted risks at 8.6% at end-9M13; this was somewhat lower
than the Basel
II Tier I ratio of 10.1% mainly due to deduction of deferred
tax assets. The
total regulatory capital position (11.4% at end-2013) was
sufficient to sustain
a moderate 2.5ppts increase in provision rates in the loan book
before the
capital ratio would have reached the minimum required level of
10%. Capital
erosion has resulted from loan growth recently exceeding
internal capital
generation (non-annualised at 21.6% and 7.1%, respectively, for
9M13).
Profitability is constrained by relatively narrow net interest
margin, which
stood at 3.3% in 9M13, reflecting low rates on many of the
larger corporate
exposures. Performance slightly weakened in 9M13, with
pre-impairment profit
declining to 1.8% of average assets from 2.3% for 2012 as a
result of lower
trading gains.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GAZPROMBANK'S VR
The VR could benefit from an improvement of asset quality
through a reduction in
concentration levels and lesser exposure to higher-risk
projects; a reduction in
non-core assets; and a stronger capital base. Weaker performance
of some of the
bank's larger exposures as a result of idiosyncratic risks
and/or a
deterioration in the broader operating environment, could result
in a downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GAZPROMBANK'S SENIOR
UNSECURED ANS
SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
GPB's senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with the bank's
Long-term IDR of
'BBB-' and the local-currency issue ratings are also aligned
with the National
Long-term rating of 'AA+(rus)'. The 'old-style' subordinated
debt rating, at
'BB+', is notched down once from the bank's Long-term IDR, as
Fitch believes
that these issues would likely continue to benefit from state
support. Both
ratings would likely change in tandem with the Long-term IDR.
The 'new-style' subordinated debt (with principal/ coupon
write-down feature)
rating, at 'BB-', is notched down once from the bank's VR; this
incorporates
zero notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR and a notch
for higher loss severity.
Fitch has also assigned a final 'BBB-' rating to the bank's
USD750m Series 16
senior unsecured loan participation notes issue maturing on 5
September 2019 and
carrying the coupon of 4.96% payable semi-annually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GAZPROMBANK (SWITZERLAND) LTD'S RATINGS
GPBS's Long-term IDR is aligned with that of its parent,
reflecting Fitch's view
of the high probability that support from GPB would be
forthcoming to the
subsidiary, if needed.
Fitch classifies GPBS as a core subsidiary, based on GPB's 100%
ownership and
supervision over the bank, the high level of operational
integration between
parent and the subsidiary, GPBS's important role for the
parent's servicing of
its core clients operating in Europe and the high reputation
risk for GPB from a
default of GPBS, given GPB's considerable capital markets
funding and plans to
expand further on international markets.
The ratings are also supported by common branding and the small
size of the
subsidiary (less than 2% of the group's consolidated total
assets at end-2013)
making it fairly easy to support. That said, the small size
means there is no
cross-default linkage as GPBS does not qualify as a 'material
subsidiary' under
GPB's bond covenant definition. Furthermore, full support has
not been yet
tested in a real stress scenario, although GPB previously helped
GPBS to
restructure its balance sheet shortly after acquisition in 2009.
RATING SENSITVITIES - GAZPROMBANK (SWITZERLAND) LTD'S RATINGS
GPBS's Long-term IDR will likely change in tandem with the
parent's Long-term
IDR. Downward pressure could arise if there is a prolonged delay
of support when
needed, if the parent's propensity to provide assistance
weakens, or if the bank
is sold to a lower-rated institution. However, Fitch views these
scenarios as
unlikely.
The ratings actions were as follows:
Gazprombank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: affirmed
at 'BBB-'
National long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at
'AA+(rus)'
GPB Eurobond Finance plc:
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
'Old-style' subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
'New-style' subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'BB-'
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
