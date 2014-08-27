(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of General Motors Company (GM) and its General Motors
Holdings LLC (GM
Holdings) subsidiary at 'BB+'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed
GM Holdings'
secured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB-' and GM's
senior unsecured
notes rating at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook for GM and GM Holdings
is Positive.
Fitch has also affirmed the long-term IDRs and senior unsecured
debt ratings of
General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) and its affiliates
at 'BB+' and the
short-term IDRs of GMF and its affiliates at 'B'. The Rating
Outlook for GMF and
its affiliates is also Positive.
A complete list of rating actions is included at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GM
GM's ratings continue to be supported by the auto manufacturer's
low automotive
leverage, very strong liquidity position, reduced pension
obligations,
strengthened product portfolio and the free cash flow (FCF)
generating
capability of its automotive operations. GM's ratings are
further supported by
the global diversity of its business, as it remains one of the
largest auto
manufacturers in most regions of the world, holding a strong
presence in key
developing markets, such as China and Latin America.
The Positive Outlook reflects the trajectory of the underlying
trends in GM's
core business. Fitch expects the profitability of the company's
key North
American business to continue growing on a combination of
pricing strength and
further operational efficiency. Outside North America, GM's
European operations
remain on track to meet or exceed the company's mid-decade
break-even target,
while the company's Chinese joint ventures (JVs) continue to be
an important
source of cash despite heightened competition in that market.
The funded status
of the company's pension plans has improved materially over the
past several
years, especially in the U.S., and steps the company has taken
to de-risk the
plans are likely to significantly reduce volatility in the
pension liability as
interest rates change in the future.
Fitch's primary concern is the potential for GM to experience
significant cash
costs resulting from the substantial number of recalls announced
in the first
half of 2014. Although the direct costs of the recall will be
material, the
greater concern is the large number of lawsuits and various
investigations that
have been initiated in the wake of the recalls, which could
potentially have a
significant adverse effect on the company's cash flow. Other
concerns include
GM's North American profitability, which continues to lag
certain key
competitors, as well as significant restructuring activities
that the company
has undertaken in various international regions.
RECALLS
Although GM's core business is performing well, significant
concerns have arisen
over the past six months as the company has recalled over 29
million vehicles
for a variety of safety-related issues. The bulk of the recalls
have affected
vehicles that are out of production, and there has been no
discernible effect on
sales of current GM vehicles. In the first half of 2014, GM
recorded $2.5
billion in charges to cover the direct cost of the recalls.
Fitch expects the
recall charges to translate to cash costs, most of which will
likely be seen in
the second half of 2014 and into early 2015. However,
significant uncertainty
remains over the potential outcome of numerous lawsuits and
federal and state
investigations resulting from a decade-long delay in recalling
2.6 million
vehicles with faulty ignition switches. The company has also set
up a fund to
compensate victims of accidents related to those switches. GM
estimates the cost
of the fund will be $400 million, although the company has noted
that it could
rise to as much as $600 million. However, there is no cap on the
fund, and the
actual cost will depend on the number and nature of the approved
settlements.
A number of lawsuits are currently awaiting a bankruptcy court
decision as to
whether they should be treated as prepetition or post-petition
claims. Fitch
sees the outcome of the bankruptcy judge's decision as
potentially material to
GM's credit profile, as a decision to treat all or a significant
portion of the
suits as prepetition claims will reduce GM's potential
liability. On the other
hand, a decision allowing the lawsuits to go forward as
post-petition claims
could expose GM to significant cash costs. Likewise, the
investigations
currently underway by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and a
number of state
attorneys general could lead to further cash settlement costs or
fines. Fitch
will consider any near-term developments related to the lawsuits
and
investigations in its ongoing evaluation of GM's ratings and
will undertake
rating actions as necessary.
Although the potential follow-on costs of the recalls are a
significant concern,
Fitch has maintained its Positive Outlook on the company's
ratings. Fitch
believes that GM's substantial automotive liquidity position,
which stood at
nearly $39 billion at June 30, 2014 (including revolver
availability), provides
sufficient cushion to deal with several simultaneous adverse
developments.
Furthermore, any cash outlays are likely to take place over an
extended period,
perhaps two or more years, and Fitch forecasts that the
company's core
operations will be FCF positive over the intermediate term.
Nonetheless, a
significant number of adverse developments over a short
timeframe could have a
meaningful negative effect on GM's liquidity position.
RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES
GM continues to focus on restructuring its operations in various
regions of the
world, which Fitch expects will result in improved margin
performance outside
the U.S. over the intermediate term. In Western Europe, the
company's plan to
close its Bochum, Germany, plant remains on track for completion
by year-end
2014, and the exit of the Chevrolet brand from the region
appears to be running
somewhat ahead of plan. Also, on July 1, 2014, GM centralized
control over all
of its European operations under the newly-formed Opel Group,
which will help to
better align the company's strategic direction and improve
efficiency in the
region. Combined with a strengthening auto market, these
initiatives have
already contributed to an improved financial performance in
Europe, and the
company appears to be making progress to achieve, or exceed, its
mid-decade
breakeven target.
In addition to its work in Western Europe, the company announced
in late 2013
that it would cease manufacturing operations in Australia by
year-end 2017,
although it will continue to sell imported vehicles in the
country. GM is also
evaluating its South Korean operations, as the exit of Chevrolet
from Western
Europe has led to a decline in vehicle production in that
country, although a
portion of this decline may be offset by exports to other
regions. GM plans to
use cash generated in North America and from its Chinese JVs to
fund its
restructuring activities.
CHINESE OPERATIONS
GM's Chinese operations, conducted through unconsolidated JVs,
continue to
perform well and remain important to GM's credit profile as a
key source of cash
for the company. Although GM had a slight market share loss in
China in the
first half of 2014, it nonetheless continues to hold a
significant share of the
Chinese market, at 14.4% in the first half of 2014. The upcoming
introduction of
another SUV to the market is likely to support GM's market share
in the country.
GM's equity in the earnings of its Chinese JVs totaled $1.1
billion in the first
half of 2014, and Fitch estimates dividends from the Chinese JVs
comprised the
majority of the $1.3 billion in dividends received from JVs in
the period. The
Chinese government's recently launched antitrust investigations
of a number of
automakers and auto suppliers, including GM, is somewhat
concerning, although
Fitch does not expect an adverse outcome would have a material
effect on GM's
overall credit profile.
LIQUIDITY AND FCF
GM's automotive liquidity remains very strong. As of June 30,
2014, the
company's automotive cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities totaled
$28.4 billion. In addition, the company had $10.4 billion in
availability on its
two secured revolving credit facilities. Total automotive
liquidity of $38.8
billion was up from $38.3 billion at year-end 2013 and $34.8
billion at June 30,
2013. GM's cash liquidity remains well above the $20 billion in
total liquidity
that Fitch views as necessary for meeting normal operational
needs while
providing a cushion in the event of an unexpected downturn.
FCF (calculated by Fitch as automotive cash from operations less
capital
expenditures and dividends, both common and preferred) was $2.8
billion in the
12 months ended June 30, 2013. This included the initiation of a
common dividend
in the first quarter of 2014 that amounted to an approximately
$1 billion use of
cash in the first half of 2014. In the 12 months ended June 30,
2013, FCF was
($193) million. However, this included $2.3 billion used in
conjunction with
the transfer of most of the U.S. salaried pensions to a group
annuity contract
in the latter half of 2012. Even after adjusting for that,
however, FCF,
including the common dividend, was higher in the most recent
period. Fitch
expects GM's core underlying automotive business to be FCF
positive over the
next several years, although actual automotive FCF in 2014 could
be modestly
negative as a result of recall-related costs.
In addition to cash outflows tied to recall activity, GM has
several other
significant cash outflows likely over the next six to 12 months.
The company has
previously noted that it intends to increase its equity stake in
GMF by a
further $700 million when the financial subsidiary closes on its
purchase of
Ally Financial's stake in a Chinese JV, which is likely to occur
in late 2014 or
early 2015. It also intends to repurchase the remaining Series A
preferred stock
outstanding, which it has the ability to do beginning Dec. 31,
2014. The
liquidation amount for the Series A preferred stock is $3.9
billion. Fitch
estimates that capital expenditures will be about $4 billion in
the latter half
of 2014, and total dividend spending (including common and
preferred dividends)
is likely to be about $1.2 billion in the second half of the
year.
PROFITABILITY AND LEVERAGE
Although GM's profitability continues to strengthen, it remains
lower than
several of its primary competitors. In North America, GM's
first-half 2014
EBIT-adjusted margin (based on the company's figures) would have
been 8.6%,
excluding $2.3 billion in recall charges, up from 7.3% in the
first half of 2013
but still below several mass-market competitors, as well as the
company's own
10% margin target. Fitch's calculated EBITDA margin for the full
company's auto
operations in the 12 months ended June 30, 2014, was 6.8%,
including the recall
charges, and the company's FCF margin was 1.8%. Although both
figures represent
an improvement from the year-earlier period, they continue to
fall below several
key global mass-market automakers. Fitch expects GM's
profitability to increase
as it focuses on improving its product portfolio and improved
operational
efficiency. A sustained increase in margins relative to its
competitors would be
a driver of a potential future upgrade.
GM's automotive leverage remains low for the rating category. As
of June 30,
2014, leverage (automotive debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) was
only 0.7x, and
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 0.9x. GM ended
the second
quarter of 2014 with $7.5 billion in automotive debt, primarily
comprised of
senior unsecured notes, non-U.S. bank borrowings, non-U.S.
private note
placements and capital leases. Excluding the senior unsecured
notes, the
majority of GM's remaining consolidated automotive debt is
non-recourse to the
parent company. Along with its strong liquidity position, GM's
low leverage is
an important contributor to the company's financial flexibility.
PENSIONS
The funded status of GM's pension plans has improved
significantly over the past
several years. As of year-end 2013, GM's global pension plans
(including
unfunded plans outside the U.S.) were underfunded by $20
billion, with only $7.3
billion of that amount in the U.S. This was down from a global
underfunded
status of $28 billion, including $14 billion in the U.S., at
year-end 2012. In
percentage terms, the funded status of GM's U.S. plans was about
90% at year-end
2013, up from 83% at year-end 2012. Most of the year-over-year
improvement was
the result of an increase in the assumed interest rate used to
discount the
obligations. For the U.S. plans, the company used a discount
rate of 4.46% in
2013 versus 3.59% in 2012, and for the non-U.S. plans, the
discount rate
increased to 4.1% from 3.7%.
With the substantial improvement in the funded status of GM's
pension plans, the
company's contribution requirements have declined. In 2014, GM
has no required
contributions to its U.S. plans, although it expects to
contribute $100 million
to its non-qualified U.S. plans. Outside the U.S., where a
substantial portion
of the company's pension obligations are in unfunded plans, the
company expects
to contribute $749 million. GM continues to shift the allocation
of its pension
plan assets to reduce the plans' sensitivity to interest rate
changes. It is
unlikely that the company will have any required contributions
to its U.S. plans
over the next several years.
NOTCHING
GM Holdings' secured revolving credit facility is rated 'BBB-',
one notch above
the subsidiary's IDR of 'BB+', to reflect the substantial
collateral coverage
backing the facility, which includes most of the company's
tangible assets in
the U.S. According to Fitch's notching criteria, 'BBB-' is the
highest possible
security rating for an issuer with an IDR of 'BB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GMF
The rating affirmation of GMF and its affiliates reflect the
direct linkage to
GM's ratings. Fitch considers GMF to be a 'core' subsidiary of
GM based on
actual and potential support provided to GMF from GM, increasing
percentage of
GMF's earning assets related to GM, and strong financial and
operational
linkages between the companies. The ratings also reflect GMF's
seasoned
management team, improving funding profile, consistent operating
performance,
good asset quality, and adequate capitalization and liquidity.
GROWTH IN EARNING ASSETS
As a result of Ally Financial's international operations (IO)
acquisition,
earning assets have experienced a significant shift in terms of
credit
composition, with subprime loans declining to 32% of total
earning assets as of
June 30, 2014, from over 80%, at the end of 2012, which is
viewed positively by
Fitch. Earning assets ended at $36.9billion in the second
quarter of 2014
(2Q'14), up 41% from $26.2 billion in 2Q'13, driven primarily by
the addition of
the IO assets and significant growth in leasing. Lease
originations increased to
$1.5 billion in 2Q'14, up 88% from $0.8 billion in 2Q'13, driven
by competitive
product offerings and increased dealer acceptance. End of period
lease balance
was $4.7 billion at June 30, 2014, up 74% from $2.7 billion at
June 30, 2013.
Fitch notes that leasing is a relatively riskier strategy as it
further exposes
the company to residual value risk. Fitch expects the company to
conservatively
assess residual values, particularly in the current market where
used car values
remain unusually high and are expected to moderate.
Earning assets are expected to grow as GMF is expanding its
dealer and
commercial lending business and is in the initial stages of
rolling out a prime
lending platform. Fitch will monitor the company's growth and
expansion into
these products paying particular attention to underwriting
standards, credit
quality, profitability and leverage metrics.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE NORMALIZING
Operating performance remains solid driven by growth in earning
assets, but
margins and return ratios are gradually declining reflecting the
run-off of
higher-yielding pre-acquisitions receivables and the general
shift in the asset
mix from higher-return, higher-risk subprime loans to
lower-return, lower-risk
prime and commercial loans. Net income increased to $320 million
in 1H14, up 13%
from $284 million in the first half of 2013 (1H'13), driven by
higher operating
lease income and contribution from the IO business, which was
partially offset
by higher provisioning expense due to credit normalization and
higher interest
expense from the IO business. Pre-tax margin was a solid 21.3%
in 1H'14, but
down compared to 31.5% in 1H'13, primarily due to inclusion of
the lower-return
IO business. Fitch expects GMF to remain solidly profitable
through the
remainder of 2014 and 2015; however, margins are expected to
decline as prime
quality receivables, which typically have lower APRs, are added
to the
portfolio, thus bringing down the average portfolio yield.
SOLID ASSET QUALITY
GMF's asset quality continues to be strong; however, asset
quality metrics are
expected to slightly weaken in 2H'14, driven by normalizing
credit performance,
weaker seasonal trends in the fiscal second half, and an overall
shift in the
portfolio vintage. This decline should be partially offset by
the increase in
prime quality receivables from the IO business, and the roll-out
of prime
lending in the U.S, which should help maintain the overall asset
quality of the
portfolio. On a consolidated basis, net charge-offs were 1.9%
and 1.4% in 2013
and 2Q'14, respectively, compared to 2.5% and 1.4% in 2012 and
2Q'13,
respectively, due to the inclusion of the IO portfolio, which is
primarily prime
quality and therefore carries fewer losses. On a consolidated
basis,
delinquencies were 5.8% and 5.1% in 2013 and 2Q'14,
respectively, compared to
8.2% and 4.8% in 2012 and 2Q'13, respectively. Improved credit
performance,
particularly in the U.S., has been influenced by improved
recovery rates on
repossessions due to a robust used car values. Fitch expects
recovery rates to
normalize as used car values moderate from the current high
levels, further
supporting its view on normalizing credit trends.
IMPROVING FUNDING PROFILE
GMF's funding profile has improved since GM's acquisition, with
increasing
access to unsecured debt markets. Still, the company relies
heavily on secured
debt, with approximately 77% of funding in the form of ABS debt
and secured
revolving (warehouse) facilities as of 2Q'14. Unsecured debt has
increased to
account for 23% of total funding in 2Q'14, from 14% in 2012 and
6% in 2011.
Furthermore, in July 2014, GMF issued $1.5 billion in senior
unsecured notes at
attractive spreads. Fitch expects unsecured debt as a percentage
of total debt
will gradually increase going forward.
ADEQUATE LEVERAGE AND LIQUIDITY
Capitalization and leverage levels have been adequately
maintained to reflect
the growth and riskiness of earning assets. However, leverage
has increased
since the IO acquisition, which is comprised of relatively lower
risk assets.
Leverage, measured as debt to tangible equity, increased to 6.0x
at June 30,
2014 from 5.8x at year-end 2013 (YE13), and 3.3x at YE12.
Management calculated
leverage (earning assets to tangible equity) was 6.9x at June
30, 2014 and was
in line with its articulated target of 6.0x to 8.0x. Leverage is
expected to
slightly increase with the close of China JV acquisition and the
continued
roll-out of the prime lending platform. On a risk adjusted
basis, leverage is in
line with other Fitch-rated auto captives, whose underlying
portfolios are of
higher credit quality compared to GMF's. Further increase in
leverage without a
commensurate decline in riskiness of the earning assets will be
viewed
negatively by Fitch.
GMF's liquidity position is adequate at $4.8 billion as of June
30, 2014,
including $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash, $1.8 billion of
borrowing capacity
on unpledged assets, $1 billion of borrowing capacity on
committed unsecured
credit lines and $600 million borrowing capacity on its
intercompany credit
facility. Liquidity is further enhanced by GMF's $1 billion tax
deferral
agreement with GM and GM's decision to not take any dividends
out of GMF to
date. Unsecured debt maturities are manageable with $1 billion
of senior notes
coming due in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GM
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Increasing the North American EBIT margin to near 10% on a
sustained basis.
--Improving the profitability of the company's European
operations.
--Sustained positive FCF generation, excluding unusual items.
--Increased clarification that the follow-on costs of the
recalls can be managed
while keeping automotive cash liquidity at $20 billion or
higher.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A decline in cash liquidity below $20 billion for a prolonged
period.
--Significant negative developments related to the recalls that
result in a
greater-than-expected cash outflow.
--A sustained period of negative fCF generation.
--A change in financial policy, particularly around maintaining
high liquidity
and low leverage.
--A need to provide extraordinary financial assistance to GMF in
the case of a
liquidity event at the finance subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GMF
The Positive Rating Outlook on GMF is linked to that of its
parent. GMF's
ratings will move in tandem with its parent. Any change in
Fitch's view on
whether GMF remains core to its parent could change this rating
linkage with its
parent. A material increase in leverage without a corresponding
decrease in the
risk of the portfolio, an inability to access funding for an
extended period of
time, and/or significant deterioration in the credit quality of
the underlying
loan and lease portfolio, could become restraining factors on
the parent's
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
outlook:
GM
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'.
GM Holdings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'.
GMF
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
GMAC Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Commercial paper at 'B';
GMAC (UK) Plc
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
