(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's
(Generali) and its core subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings
at 'A-' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Generali's senior and subordinated notes
at 'BBB+' and
'BBB-', respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that Generali's
operating
performance (in particular in the property and casualty segment)
will continue
to be strong and the ongoing focus of the new management to
preserve capital and
reduce debt. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that Generali's capital
is vulnerable
to stress due to its substantial exposure to Italian sovereign
debt and its high
investment leverage. Furthermore, Generali's significant levels
of goodwill and
intangibles negatively affect the quality of its capital.
Generali's ratings are heavily influenced by the group's
exposure to Italian
sovereign debt (EUR55bn or 2.8x consolidated shareholders' funds
at end-2013).
This exposure represents a large concentration risk and a
potential source of
volatility for capital adequacy. The group's exposure to Italian
sovereign debt,
which is to match domestic liabilities in Italy, is underlined
by the alignment
of Generali's IDR with Italy's 'BBB+' IDR.
Generali's insurance activities are internationally diversified,
including
significant operations in France and Germany. These operations
are not exposed
either to the investment risk or to the economic environment of
Italy and
therefore possess stronger credit characteristics. Fitch
consequently believes
that the group's ability to meet its policyholder obligations is
superior to the
risk expressed in its IDR, resulting in the IFS ratings for
Generali being a
notch higher at 'A-'.
Generali's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was
high at 35% at
end-2013. However, the group plans to reduce financial debt by
EUR1bn by 2015.
Therefore, Fitch expects the FLR to fall below 35% in the medium
term.
Fixed-charge coverage (FCC) including unrealised and realised
gains and losses
was low at 4.1x at FY13, up from 3.2x in 2012. FCC is expected
to improve over
time as the group deleverages and the new debt carries a lower
coupon than the
existing outstanding notes. Fitch also views that Generali has
high financial
flexibility, as demonstrated, for example, by the sale of
treasury shares to
fund the buy-out of Generali Deutschland's minorities and the
pre-funding
activities carried in 2013 and 2014.
The affirmation follows Generali's announcement that it has
agreed the sale of
BSI (a private banking service provider in Switzerland) to BTG
Pactual for a
total consideration of CHF1.5bn. The sale is part of Generali's
broad strategic
plan to refocus on selected core markets and strengthen the
group's solvency
margin. Management has also undertaken a thorough review of the
group's
investments and streamlined its processes and operations.
Fitch views the agreed disposal of BSI positively. The
transaction is expected
to be solvency accretive by 9ppts, although Generali would make
a small loss of
around EUR100m upon completion. This would more than offset the
effects of the
option Generali has to buy the remaining 24% of PPF Group's
shareholding in
Generali PPF Holding in December 2014.
The sale of BSI would complete the disposal plan ahead of time.
Generali has
agreed to dispose of a number of operations worldwide by 2015
and has sold
assets for EUR3.7bn so far to strengthen its capital position
and repay its
debt. The disposal plan boosted its consolidated solvency margin
by 9% in 2013
and the sale of BSI would add another 9% to the group's Solvency
I ratio, which
will stand at 160% based on pro-forma calculation using 1Q14
financials. This
level is consistent with the 'A' category rating under Fitch's
rating
methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITES
An upgrade of Generali's ratings is unlikely in the medium term
given the
group's large exposure to Italian government debt. Nonetheless,
an upgrade could
occur if Generali's consolidated Solvency I ratio is
consistently above 150%
(end-2013: 141%) and Italy's rating is upgraded to the 'A'
category.
Generali's ratings could be downgraded if its consolidated
Solvency I ratio
falls below 120% on a sustained basis or its consolidated
financial leverage
ratio remains at or above 35% over the next 12-18 months
(end-2013: 35%).
Generali's ratings are also likely to be downgraded if Italy is
downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Iard:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Vie:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Deutschland Holding AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Cosmos Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs-AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Lebensversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Versicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Central Krankenversicherung AG:
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Espana, S.A. de Seguros Y Reaseguros
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali Versicherung AG (Austria)
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG
IFS affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Generali (Schweiz) Holding AG:
IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Generali's debt ratings are as follows:
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior unsecured:
EUR750m 4.875% notes due 11 November 2014: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,750m 5.125% notes due 16 September 2024: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EUR1,250m 2.875% notes due 14 January 2020: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
GBP495m perpetual notes 6.416% affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP350m perpetual notes 6.269% affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior subordinated notes:
EUR1,250m 7.75% until December 2022, due 12 December 2042:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR750m 10.125% until July 2022, due 10 July 2042: affirmed at
'BBB-'
EUR 1bn 4.125% due May 2026: affirmed at 'BBB'
Generali Finance BV
Senior unsecured:
EUR500m 3.875% notes due 6 May 2015: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments/notes:
EUR1,275m perpetual notes 5.317% affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR1,250m perpetual notes 5.479% affirmed at 'BBB-'
GBP700m perpetual notes 6.214% affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
