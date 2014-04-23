(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation's (GOGC) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating
on its USD250m bond maturing in 2017 at 'BB-'. A complete list of rating actions is at
the end of this release.
The ratings for wholly state-owned GOGC are aligned with the sovereign's ratings
as the government of Georgia (BB-/Stable) considers the company critical to
national energy policy. In aligning the ratings, Fitch considers the 100%
indirect state ownership and strong management and governance linkages between
GOGC and the state. Fitch views GOGC's standalone profile as commensurate with a
'B+' rating due to the company's small size and limited operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Aligned with Sovereign's Ratings
GOGC is one of several corporations in Georgia viewed by the government as
critical to the national policy. GOGC's rating alignment is supported by 100%
indirect state ownership via the JSC Partnership Fund (PF, BB-/Stable) and by
strong management and governance linkages with the sovereign. We do not
anticipate the Georgian government's announced reorganisation of the PF to have
any impact on this relationship, but will assess the legal and practical impact
of any change once final details of the reorganisation are released.
Deteriorating 'B+' Standalone Profile
We assess GOGC's standalone profile as commensurate with a 'B+' rating. The
principal rating constraints are the company's small size and high leverage
until at least end-2014 due to the construction of the Gardabani Combined Cycle
Power Plant (GCCPP). GOGC continues to receive stable income from regulated gas
transit operations with SOCAR Gas Export and Import, a subsidiary of the State
Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR, BBB-/Stable). We view certain
recent government decisions, e.g., continuation of the gas price discount for
households and a reduction of GOGC's ownership of Gardabani as weakening GOGC's
standalone profile.
High Leverage until End-2014
In 2013, GOGC's gross EBITDA leverage exceeded Fitch's 4x guidance for its
standalone profile. We expect that in 2014 the company's gross EBITDA leverage
will again exceed 4x before improving to about 3x by end-2015 and to 2x by
end-2016, subject to phasing out of the gas price discount for households and
keeping the Gardabani construction costs within the approved budget.
Gardabani Construction on Track
GOGC and the PF are constructing the USD220m 230 Megawatt (MW) capacity
gas-fired GCCPP, with expected completion in October 2015 and latest reported
progress being ahead of schedule. Even though GOGC is financing 100% of
Gardabani through equity contributions and loans to the PF and the project SPV,
GOGC will only own 51% in it while retaining managerial control of the plant,
and the PF will own the remaining 49%. In our forecasts for GOCG, we incorporate
100% of future cash flows from Gardabani, but exclude interest and principal
repayments from the project SPV and the PF, due to the related-party character
of those loans and the fact that PF's loan repayments would likely be supported
by cashflows from Gardabani itself.
Gardabani, Consumption Drive Profits
GOGC expects to generate USD40m of annual EBITDA from Gardabani, provided that
Georgia's older, less efficient gas-fired power plants are shut down after 2015,
resulting in no change in Georgia's overall gas consumption. Higher gas
consumption by subsidised households and power plants could lower GOGC's
profitability in 2016-2017 unless the regulator increases end-user gas prices
correspondingly in this period.
RATING SENSITIVITES
Positive: Future developments that may result in positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action for Georgia within the 'BB' category would be
replicated for GOGC
Negative: Future developments that may result in negative rating action include:
- A negative rating action for Georgia would be replicated for GOGC
- Weakening state support and/or an aggressive investment programme resulting in
a significant deterioration of standalone credit metrics, e.g., EBITDA leverage
above 4x on a sustained basis
- Unanticipated changes in the contractual frameworks supporting GOGC's
midstream position, or liquidity problems associated with the concentration of
cash deposits.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Ample Liquidity, Long-Term Maturities
At end-2013, GOGC's short-term debt amounted to GEL6.2m and was fully covered by
cash and short-term deposits of GEL295.5m. GOGC's sizable maturities come in
2017 when the USD250m bond is due. At end-2013, GOGC deposited bond proceeds
with several local banks, i.e., USD145m was held by, among others, TBC Bank
(BB-/Stable) and the Bank of Georgia (BB-/Stable). In addition, GOGC lent on
USD50m to the PF and USD28.5m to the State Service Bureau LLC, the latter
balance repayment extended to 2017 from 2013.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlooks Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-'