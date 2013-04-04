April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed German Residential Funding plc's notes, as follows: EUR1,297.4m class A1 (XS0263580945) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR255.3m class A2 (XS0263190216) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable EUR183.3m class B (XS0263194713) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR183.3m class C (XS0263195447) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR90.8m class D (XS0263195959) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable EUR45.4m class E (XS0263196338) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations and Stable Outlooks are driven by the stable performance of the portfolio over the past 12 months and the positive developments in the German residential real estate market, among which the successful refinancing of the EUR1.06bn Gagfah Dresden loan (Woba) achieved by the same sponsor. The relatively long five-year tail period is also beneficial, and would enable sufficient time at the current ratings for a portfolio resolution following loan maturity.

The broadly stable collateral performance is visible in both rental income and net operating income. Net cold rent has decreased in line with sold the residential units over the past four quarters and is showing a stable trend. Average rents have increased marginally by 0.5% over the past year to EUR5.30/sq. m per month, while the vacancy rate remains within the expected 4%-5% range.

The transaction's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) stands at 1.50x, compared with 2.28x a year ago and the peak of 2.59x in November 2009. Despite the recent decrease, Fitch expects the DSCR to remain well in excess of both its 1.4x cash trap trigger and its 1.15x default covenant.

The loan is scheduled to mature in August 2013 and the bonds' legal final maturity is five years later, in August 2018.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade of the notes or a revision of the Outlook to Negative would become more likely if the publicly communicated refinancing plans not materialise and the loan would remain outstanding well after its maturity in August 2013. The sale of the assets during the later stage of the tail period would increase the stress on the asset and likely have a negative impact on the asset value. A performance update report discussing the German multifamily housing market and the three main German multifamily CMBS transactions will be published on www.fitchratings.com in the coming weeks. Updated surveillance data can also be found on the agency's website.