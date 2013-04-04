April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed German Residential Funding plc's notes, as follows:
EUR1,297.4m class A1 (XS0263580945) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR255.3m class A2 (XS0263190216) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR183.3m class B (XS0263194713) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR183.3m class C (XS0263195447) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR90.8m class D (XS0263195959) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR45.4m class E (XS0263196338) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations and Stable Outlooks are driven by the stable performance of the
portfolio over the past 12 months and the positive developments in the German
residential real estate market, among which the successful refinancing of the
EUR1.06bn Gagfah Dresden loan (Woba) achieved by the same sponsor. The
relatively long five-year tail period is also beneficial, and would enable
sufficient time at the current ratings for a portfolio resolution following loan
maturity.
The broadly stable collateral performance is visible in both rental income and
net operating income. Net cold rent has decreased in line with sold the
residential units over the past four quarters and is showing a stable trend.
Average rents have increased marginally by 0.5% over the past year to
EUR5.30/sq. m per month, while the vacancy rate remains within the expected
4%-5% range.
The transaction's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) stands at 1.50x, compared
with 2.28x a year ago and the peak of 2.59x in November 2009. Despite the recent
decrease, Fitch expects the DSCR to remain well in excess of both its 1.4x cash
trap trigger and its 1.15x default covenant.
The loan is scheduled to mature in August 2013 and the bonds' legal final
maturity is five years later, in August 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the notes or a revision of the Outlook to Negative would become
more likely if the publicly communicated refinancing plans not materialise and
the loan would remain outstanding well after its maturity in August 2013. The
sale of the assets during the later stage of the tail period would increase the
stress on the asset and likely have a negative impact on the asset value.
A performance update report discussing the German multifamily housing market and
the three main German multifamily CMBS transactions will be published on
www.fitchratings.com in the coming weeks. Updated surveillance data can also be
found on the agency's website.