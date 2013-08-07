LONDON, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+' and
the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Germany's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors:
- The government has overachieved on some key fiscal targets.
The general
government structural balance was in surplus in 2012 for the
first time since
re-unification, well within the 0.5% of GDP deficit medium-term
objective (MTO)
set under the Stability and Growth Pact. The federal structural
balance was also
better than the 0.35% of deficit limit from 2016 set under the
German
constitution. This helped the government beat its target for the
headline fiscal
balance for a second consecutive year in 2012, with a surplus of
0.2% of GDP.
- Fitch believes the debt/GDP ratio has peaked. Germany has all
the ingredients
of a declining public debt path. The economy is growing, the
budget position is
relatively favourable and nominal interest rates are low.
Furthermore, while
debt at 81.9% of GDP in 2012 remains elevated compared with the
'AAA' median of
49%, it is within the range consistent with a 'AAA' rating.
- Risk from contingent liabilities from the eurozone crisis have
eased. This
reflects the recent strengthening of eurozone governance
measures, including the
implementation of the EU 'two-pack' regulation, which has
enshrined fiscal
consolidation in national economic policies. The ECB's Outright
Monetary
Transactions has significantly eased some of the tail risks for
the eurozone
outlook. However, Fitch believes the eurozone crisis is not yet
over and will
require further country-level fiscal and structural adjustment,
greater progress
towards a banking union and a broad-based economic recovery
across the currency
union
- Fitch also does not view the prospect of further sovereign
support for German
domestic banks as a significant threat to sovereign solvency.
However, at this
point there is considerable uncertainty over the parameters of
the H114 EBA
stress test and ECB asset quality review.
- The fiscal adjustment effort needed to achieve the long run
sustainability of
public finance in light of the rising cost of an ageing
population is less than
half the EU average due to the current favourable fiscal flows.
The shrinking of
the population and work force is nevertheless a key factor in
Germany's
relatively low long-term potential economic growth, which is
estimated to be
between 1.25% and 1.5%.
- Germany has a high-value added economy with a competitive
manufacturing sector
and effective political, civil and social institutions.
- It is the primary benchmark issuer for the eurozone, which
gives it
significant fiscal financing flexibility. As a consequence of
safe-haven capital
inflows, yields are extremely low across the curve.
- Germany is a significant net external creditor with one of the
strongest net
international investment position in the world and a large
current account
surplus.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade of the ratings include:
- Intensification of the eurozone crisis. As the largest
contributor to any
eurozone rescue package, and with significant financial sector
exposure to
peripheral eurozone economies, Germany remains exposed to the
risks of
spill-over from the sovereign debt crisis.
- A debt ratio of 90%-100% of GDP would start to put pressure on
the rating,
although Fitch does not view such an outcome as likely.
Prolonged economic
stagnation, a weakening in the underlying budgetary position,
and/or further
state support to the banking sector would lead to further
increases in public
debt over the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes Germany's economic growth to rise to 1.5% by 2014
from 0.4% in
2013. This is premised on the soft eurozone recovery staying on
track.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
policy makers. It
also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low.
Official objectives to remain within the MTOs on the headline
and federal
structural balance through 2017 are plausible and Fitch expects
general
government deficit/GDP and debt/GDP ratios to be broadly in line
with government
projections into the medium term. Fitch expects the debt ratio
to be close to
70% of GDP by 2017.
Fitch assumes no further contributions by Germany to the
eurozone crisis
mechanisms. The impact of the eurozone crises on debt/GDP was
2.5% of GDP by
2012 and included contributions to the EFSF, ESM, and bilateral
loans to Greece
and capital increase for the European Investment Bank. This was
1.8 percentage
points more than in 2011.
The agency also expects no further burden from the German
financial sector,
rather as the workout of nationalised institutions progresses,
the sale of
existing assets could reduce public debt. According to data from
Eurostat,
government liabilities related to the banking sector amounted to
10.8% of GDP in
2012, down from a peak of 12.2% in 2010. Contingent liabilities
relating to the
banking sector were 2.2% of GDP.
Elections will be held on 22 September to decide the members of
the Bundestag,
the main federal legislative house of Germany. Fitch assumes
German policy will
remain broadly similar at the European and domestic levels.
