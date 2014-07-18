(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Germany's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
The general government debt to GDP ratio (GGGD) has already
started falling in
Germany, unlike its 'AAA' rated eurozone peers and France
(AA+/Stable), UK
(AA+/Stable) and the US (AAA/Stable). The debt ratio eased to
78.4% in 2013 from
81% in 2012. The outcome was slightly better than Fitch's
estimate of 79.4% and
the improvement was partly driven by the winding-down of the
portfolios of
Germany's two state-owned bad banks.
Germany continues to have the components of a declining public
debt path. The
economy is growing, the budget position is relatively favourable
and nominal
interest rates are low. The downward trajectory of GGGD improves
the
shock-absorbing capacity of the sovereign. Furthermore, while
the debt ratio
remains elevated compared with the 'AAA' median of 45% and 'AA'
median 37%, it
is within the range considered by Fitch to be consistent with a
'AAA' rating for
a sovereign with otherwise strong credit fundamentals. The
government's targets
to reduce public debt to below 70% of GDP by 2017 and to less
than 60% within
ten years are plausible.
The government will continue to meet medium-term fiscal targets
with a margin.
The general government structural balance remained in positive
territory in 2013
after moving into a surplus for the first time since
re-unification in 2012.
This is well within the 0.5% of GDP deficit medium-term
objective. For a third
consecutive year, the Federal budget was also below the 0.35% of
GDP deficit
limit set in the German constitution but starting from 2016. The
government
managed a general government fiscal surplus for the second
consecutive year in
2013, a significant improvement from the 4.2% of GDP deficit in
2010. Official
forecasts for headline balanced budget up to 2016 are realistic.
Fitch expects the pace of economic expansion in Germany to
accelerate, with
domestic demand the main engine of growth. The private sector
does not suffer
from any major macro imbalances. The agency forecasts GDP to
grow by 2% in 2014
on the back of the healthy opening quarter, with the pace
maintained into next
year. This is better than the 1.6% previously expected for both
2014 and 2015.
The introduction of the minimum wage next year will likely have
a small positive
impact on consumption and raise the price level in the short
term, but could
also lead to a small increase in unemployment.
Fitch continues to believe estimates of potential growth between
1.25% and 1.5%
are plausible. The projected shrinking of the population is a
key factor behind
Germany's relatively low long-term potential growth. However, if
recent high net
immigration persists, it could boost growth prospects somewhat.
The risk from contingent liabilities from the eurozone crisis
has diminished
further on the economic recovery and ECB policy and improvements
in regional
governance. This is also reflected by recent eurozone sovereign
upgrades of
ratings and Outlooks.
Germany's contribution to the EFSF has already added about 2pp
to the government
debt to GDP ratio and the EFSF's total commitments add 1.3% of
GDP to contingent
liabilities. New programmes to support eurozone countries will
now be funded via
the ESM. However, commitments to the ESM are capped at German
contributions paid
in capital, which is around 0.8% of GDP.
The risk to public finances from the prospects of further
sovereign support for
German domestic banks remains low. German banks have improved
capitalisation and
funding conditions remain favourable for most of them. They have
also been
repaying capital injected by SoFFin (Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund), which
has no outstanding guarantees.
Like many peers, an ageing population will increase the
sustainability challenge
for German public finances in the medium to long term. However,
the current
favourable fiscal position means the required adjustment is not
as large as for
other countries. The European Commission estimates that an
improvement in the
budget balance of 2.1% of GDP will be needed to ensure long-term
sustainability
of German public finance on a no policy change basis. This
compares with the EU
average of 2.4%. Recent announcements to changes to the pension
system are not
yet fully factored-in but are unlikely to change the gap
materially.
Germany has a high-value added economy with a competitive
manufacturing sector
and effective political, civil and social institutions. It is
the primary
benchmark issuer for the eurozone, which gives it significant
fiscal financing
flexibility. As a consequence of safe-haven capital inflows,
yields are low
across the curve.
Germany is a significant net external creditor with one of the
strongest net
international investment positions in the world and a large
current account
surplus.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively,
result in a downgrade of the ratings include:
- Re-intensification of the eurozone crisis. As the largest
contributor to any
eurozone rescue package, and financial sector exposure to
peripheral eurozone
economies, Germany remains exposed to the risks of spill-over
from the sovereign
debt crisis.
- GGGD approaching 90% would start to put pressure on the
rating, although Fitch
does not view such an outcome as likely. Economic stagnation, a
weakening in the
underlying budgetary position, and/or further state support to
the banking
sector would lead to further increases in public debt over the
medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch believes the authorities will closely implement their
budgetary plan.
While future asset sales by the state owned bad banks are likely
their timing
and size are unclear. Fitch therefore does not assume any such
debt reducing
transactions in its projections for public finances.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes an average
primary surplus of 2%
of GDP, trend GDP growth of 1.5%, GDP deflator growth of 1.7%,
and a nominal
effective interest rate of 2.7%. Under these assumptions, gross
government debt
as a share of GDP would decline to below 60%% of GDP by 2023.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term. Fitch assumes the eurozone will
avoid long-lasting
deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s.
Fitch also does not expect any further increase in government
debt from
recapitalising the banking sector, for example following the
ECB's asset quality
review. Rather, as the workout of nationalised institutions
progresses, the sale
of existing assets could reduce public debt more than projected
under Fitch's
baseline.
There will be changes to the accounting methodology for GDP and
government debt
by the end of this year. Fitch will base its forecast on the
revised data after
all countries in the EU switch to the new ESA2010 methodology by
September.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.