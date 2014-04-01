(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms Germanyâ€™s
Cooperative Banks and DZ
Bank at â€˜A+â€™/Stable
here
LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken's (GFG) Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDR of GFG's
major central
institution, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, at
'A+' with a
Stable Outlook.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of 1,093
members of GFG's
mutual support scheme at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency
has also
affirmed and withdrawn the IDRs of 23 local cooperative banks,
members of the
scheme, as a result of their mergers into other rated members. A
full updated
list of GFG's 1,093 rated members following these rating actions
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or via the link above.
GFG is Germany's cooperative financial services network and the
country's
second-largest domestic retail banking group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR AND IDRs
The affirmation of GFG's VR reflects the group's strong retail
and SME
franchise, including its leading retail deposit franchise, the
group's low-risk
and granular credit risk exposure, sound asset quality, which
benefits from
Germany's benign operating environment, moderate direct capital
market exposure
and the local banks' adequate, resilient and diversified
profitability, which
dominates GFG's earnings base.
The VR also factors in exposure to riskier and more volatile
asset classes at
GFG's two central institutions (albeit manageable considering
the group's
overall size) as well as to a lesser extent GFG's need to
improve capitalisation
at DZ BANK in light of Basel III phase-in and the European
Central Bank's Asset
Quality Review (AQR) expected in 4Q14.
The IDRs (group ratings) apply collectively to GFG as a group
and individually
to the scheme's 1,093 members. The IDRs are based on the
approach described in
Fitch's "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support
Mechanisms". In line with these criteria, no VR is assigned to
the individual
members (including DZ BANK).
GFG's VR and IDRs reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which
is supported by
its tested mutual support mechanism. The protection scheme
providing GFG's
members with mutual support is managed by Bundesverband der
Deutschen
Volksbanken und Raiffeisenbanken (BVR). Fitch considers the
likelihood of mutual
support, if needed, as extremely high given GFG's extensive
track-record, and
its members' deep institutional integration. To date, the
support mechanism has
always been sufficient to support even GFG's largest members.
The IDRs assigned to DZ BANK are group ratings and as such, the
key rating
drivers are identical to GFG's. DZ BANK's standalone risk
profile benefits from
its fairly diversified business model, which includes stable
retail businesses
(building society, insurance and asset management activities).
These largely
mitigate DZ BANK's still sizeable exposure to riskier asset
classes such as
commercial real estate, shipping, GIIPS bonds and its shrinking
ABS portfolio.
The performance of DZ BANK's main commercial real estate and
public sector
lender, Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP),
benefited in 2013
from tightening spreads on its large portfolio of peripheral
eurozone countries
which are unlikely to recur to the same extent in 2014. DZ
BANK's leasing
business (VR Leasing) returned to modest profitability in 2013
after a sizeable
loss in 2012. DVB BANK SE, DZ BANK's medium-sized ship and
transport financing
business, reported solid profitability in 2013 despite
challenging market
conditions for ship finance.
We view DZ BANK's funding and liquidity profile as strong as it
benefits from
local banks' placing excess liquidity (typically around
EUR100bn) with it.
Reliance on wholesale funding markets is moderate and largely
met by covered
bond issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
GFG's and its members' Long-term IDRs are driven by GFG's VR and
are at the same
level as GFG's Support Rating Floor (SRF). As a result, GFG's
IDRs would not be
affected by a downward revision of its SRF.
Downside pressure on GFG's VR is currently limited but could
arise from a severe
domestic recession resulting in sharply higher corporate default
rates or
significant regulatory changes affecting the group's
cohesiveness, neither of
which are expected by Fitch. Further pressure on GFG's net
interest income from
continued low interest rates can, in our view, be absorbed by
GFG's strong
earnings base and is unlikely to affect the group's VR.
Given GFG's large domestic deposit base, any negative regulatory
developments
regarding the effectiveness of GFG's mutual support scheme could
affect the
bank's VR. For instance, this could happen in the context of EU
banking union
developments. However, we believe that the German authorities
are strongly
committed to preserving the effectiveness of GFG's support
scheme.
Upgrade potential for GFG's VR (and Long-term IDR) could be
driven by improved
corporate governance practices, which Fitch does not expect in
the short term,
as well as reduced risk-taking at GFG's central institutions and
significant
cost efficiency gains. Given GFG's decentralised structure and -
in Fitch's
opinion - limited consolidated reporting and risk monitoring, we
view GFG as
relatively weakly positioned to react swiftly to external
shocks. The group's
considerable risk and earnings diversification mitigates this
deficiency to a
considerable degree - and underpins GFG's current VR. However,
tighter
consolidated risk monitoring would be an important condition for
an upgrade of
GFG's VR.
The IDRs assigned to DZ BANK are group ratings and as such,
rating sensitivities
are identical to GFG's.
DZ BANK's current capitalisation under Basel III (phased-in
common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of 8.6% on 1 January 2014; Fitch estimate for
fully-loaded CET1
ratio: 6.3%) is weak. DZ BANK has announced a sizeable capital
increase (around
EUR1.5bn) for 2Q14, which should improve the phased-in and
fully-loaded CET1
ratio to around 10% and close to 8%, respectively. The capital
increase is in
Fitch's view likely to be fully subscribed by the respective
local banks and
should it prove insufficient in light of the upcoming ECB AQR,
we would expect
GFG to provide additional capital support. WGZ Bank AG
Westdeutsche
Genossenschafts-Zentralbank and Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG,
two members of
GFG, have also announced capital increases for 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
GFG's SRF of 'A+' is based on our view that there is an
extremely high
probability that the German state (AAA/Stable) would support GFG
or (groups of)
individual members if ever needed, given GFG's systemic
importance.
DZ BANK's SRF reflects Fitch's view of the likely state support
available to the
bank if a severe crisis, compounded by DZ BANK's size, proved so
substantial
that it was beyond GFG's ability to support. Systemic support
would, in our
view, be motivated by GFG's reliance on DZ BANK, Germany's
third-largest
commercial bank, to serve the vast majority of the group's 30
million domestic
clients. In Fitch's opinion, state support to GFG would be
likely to be
channelled through the mutual support scheme or DZ BANK. The
latter's SRF is
aligned with GFG's. However, we view the risk that GFG or DZ
BANK may require
state support in the foreseeable future as remote.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The availability of and propensity to support could ultimately
weaken as a
result of legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics
about potential
future sovereign support for senior creditors of banks across
jurisdictions. In
late March 2014, Fitch stated that as a result of legislative
progress in the
European Union (notably the national implementation of the
provisions of the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive) it will likely revise
downward the SRFs
of a number of banks (see 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating
Path
Expectations', dated 27 March 2014). This reflects our view of a
weakening
support propensity in respect of further progress being made in
addressing
legislative and practical impediments to effective bank
resolution.
Upon conclusion of our sovereign support assessment, we expect
to revise GFG's
SRF to 'No Floor' from 'A+'. The current timeline for this is
late 2014 or 1H15.
In the meantime, GFG's SRF remains sensitive to changes in
Germany's ability to
support as reflected in its sovereign rating.
A downward revision of GFG's SRF would not automatically lead to
a downgrade of
GFG's Short-term IDR, as we currently consider the group's
liquidity profile to
be strong enough to maintain a Short-term IDR of 'F1+' rather
than the more
common 'F1' with a 'A+' Long-term IDR.
The rating sensitivities for DZ BANK's support-based ratings are
identical to
GFG's.
In 2013, GFG generated IFRS pre-tax profit of around EUR9bn.
While pre-tax
profit benefited to some extent from valuation gains on
securities at DZ BANK,
the local banks' profitability remained remarkably stable
despite a still
challenging interest rate environment. We view GFG's internal
capital generation
capacity as strong and its capitalisation as solid, which
provides GFG with a
considerable loss-absorbing buffer should the German economy
enter a less benign
phase.
While GFG's profitability is unlikely to improve given the
interest rate
environment and historically low loan impairment charges
(EUR375m for the local
banks in 2013), we expect GFG's performance to only weaken
gradually in 2014.
Lower interest income from structural interest rate risk
positions will likely
be compensated for by continued strong loan growth (loans grew
by 4.3% at local
banks in 2013) and considerable deposit pricing power. GFG's two
central banks
have made significant restructuring efforts in recent years,
which should lead
to lower P&L volatility and support the quality of GFG's overall
profitability.
Should earnings erosion be more pronounced than Fitch currently
anticipates, GFG
would have considerable scope to improve its cost efficiency,
which suffers from
its decentralised structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by DZ
BANK and DG HYP
are all notched down from GFG's VR. The use of GFG's VR as the
anchor rating is
based on Fitch's view that GFG will at all times ensure that DZ
BANK and DG HYP
are able to meet their payments on these instruments.
Consequently, these bonds'
ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in GFG's VR.
DZ BANK and DG HYP's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt instruments
are notched down
once from GFG's VR in line with Fitch criteria. Most hybrid
capital instruments
(see list below), are notched five times from GFG's VR (twice
for loss severity,
three times for incremental non-performance risk relative to the
VR). DZ Bank
Capital Funding Trust I is rated four notches below GFG's VR
which reflects only
two notches for incremental non-performance risk as this
instrument's
distribution trigger is in our view less likely to be activated
than in the case
of the other rated hybrids.
The rating actions are as follows:
GFG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
DZ BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A'
DG HYP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated LT2 notes: affirmed at 'A'
DVB BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
1,093 members of GFG's mutual support scheme
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
The IDRs of the following members have been affirmed at
'A+'/Stable/'F1+' and
withdrawn as a result of their mergers into other rated members
of the group:
Raiffeisenbank eG Bad Doberan
Volksbank eG Dassel
Volksbank Hamm eG
Volksbank Vallendar-Niederwerth eG
Raiffeisenbank Illertal eG
Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Mangfalltal-Rosenheim eG
Raiffeisen-Volksbank Dillingen eG
VR Bank Leipziger Land eG
Volksbank Aerzen eG
Spar- und Darlehnskasse Brachelen eG
Volksbank Seppenrade eG
Volksbank Nordmuensterland eG
Volksbank Beckum eG
Volksbank Westerloh-Westerwiehe eG
Volksbank Dillingen eG
Uhlbacher Bank eG
Raiffeisenbank Oberes Buehlertal eG
Volksbank Moessingen eG
Bad Waldseer Bank eG
Raiffeisenbank Neumarkt-St. Veit - Niederbergkirchen eG
Raiffeisenbank Fuessen-Pfronten-Nesselwang eG
Raiffeisenbank Haibach-Obernau eG
Volksbank Jestetten eG
DZ BANK's hybrid capital instruments (preferred stocks):
EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): affirmed
at 'BBB'
EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR10m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
I
(DE000A0GN869): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VI
(DE000A0GLDZ3): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VII
(DE000A0GMRS6): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR100m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VIII
(DE000A0GWWW7): affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR50m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
IX
(DE000A0NTTT1): affirmed at 'BBB-'
