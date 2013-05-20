(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Getin Noble Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR The affirmation of Getin's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's reduced appetite for fast growth, improved liquidity position, somewhat strengthened capitalisation and stable retail deposit base. These factors are balanced by weak asset quality, still significant risk in the large (albeit falling) exposure to foreign-currency mortgages, and reliance on the interbank market to hedge structural currency mismatches. Fitch does not expect changes to the bank's IDRs and VR in the periods ahead, as indicated by the Stable Outlook. Downward pressure on Getin's VR could arise from a sharp and prolonged depreciation of the domestic currency. A weaker zloty would drag on the bank's capitalisation (through an increase in risk-weighted assets) and liquidity (through margin calls on swap transactions). However, this would only result in a downgrade of the Long-term IDR if the Support Rating Floor was also lowered (see below). An upgrade of Getin's VR and IDRs would require a material strengthening of its capitalisation, re-balancing of the bank's credit portfolio, substantial reduction of the balance-sheet currency mismatch and a successful track record of solid performance under the bank's revised strategy. Getin's liquidity has improved. At end-Q113 Getin's liquidity buffer equalled about PLN8.8bn or almost 18% of customer deposits. The bank's deposit base (of which retail savings comprised 77% at end-Q113) has been relatively stable and the bank has been gradually increasing the share of (relatively sticky and less rate-sensitive) personal accounts. Significant reliance on hedging transactions remains a rating weakness. The bank refinances its large portfolio of foreign currency loans mainly through well-diversified (by counterparty and maturity) cross-currency interest rate swaps (CIRS). At end-Q113 Getin's liquidity was sufficient to satisfy margin calls on CIRS resulting from even a quite sharp further fall in the zloty. However, in the event of market turmoil, access to derivatives could be limited and their costs would materially increase. In Fitch's opinion Getin's capitalisation is modest due to the bank's risk profile, material unreserved NPLs and still substantial proportion of foreign currency loans (slightly below 35% of total loans at end-Q113). The quality of the bank's regulatory capital is moderate as 23% of this was subordinated debt. Getin's weaker performance in Q113 has been driven by the economic slowdown (i.e. the muted appetite for new credit) and margin contraction. The bank aims to cushion pressure on margins through repricing of deposits during 2013 and the growing share of relatively low-cost personal accounts. Getin's weak asset quality is mostly sensitive to a rise in the unemployment rate and a prolonged and sharp depreciation of the Polish zloty. The inflow of NPLs has subsided in 2012 and Q113 and the latest vintage indicators show contained default rates in the new production in all major product segments. However, the economic slowdown and strategic stronger focus on higher-yielding (and higher risk) products could drag on asset quality. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The affirmation of Getin's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB' is based on Fitch's view of the moderate probability of support from the Polish state. This view reflects Getin's deposit funding structure sourced mostly from retail savings (7.5% market share at end-2012) and the fact that Getin is the largest private, domestically-owned bank in the country. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions on the ability and propensity of the Polish sovereign to provide support for the country's banks. Any explicit political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks might result in Fitch revising Support Rating Floors downwards in the medium term. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(pol) '; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' 