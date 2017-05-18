(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo
Financiero Santander
Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander
(Mexico), S.A.,
Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander
Mexico's (SAN Mexico)
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico and SAN
Mexico's
short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs at 'F2'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the National-scale ratings of GF
SAN Mexico and
SAN Mexico's non-bank subsidiaries Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A.
de C.V., Grupo
Financiero Santander Mexico, (CBSantander) and Santander
Consumo, S.A. de C.V.,
SOFOM ER, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (Santander Consumo)
at 'AAA(mex)'
and 'F1+(mex)'.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SAN Mexico
VR
SAN Mexico's 'bbb+' VR is driven by its robust franchise and
competitive
position in the Mexican banking system, evident in its growing
customer base and
in the maintenance of its position within the three largest
banks in terms of
assets, loan portfolio and deposits. Its VR also considers its
improved asset
quality and profitability metrics, its adequate loss absorption
capacity
reflected in its capitalization metrics, as well as its stable
and growing
deposit franchise that adds flexibility to its funding mix.
In Fitch's opinion, SAN Mexico's capitalization levels are
adequate and are
underpinned by its ability to internally generate capital.
Additionally, its
issuances of non-core capital (AT1 and Tier 2 notes) could
absorb losses prior
to the bank becoming non-viable, further enhancing
capitalization levels. As of
the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17), its Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio stood at
13.4%, up from 12.4% as of the close of 2016, as a result of
lower risk weighted
assets (RWA) due to slower loan growth and charge-offs or sale
of non-performing
loans. This ratio is similar to that of its closest peers.
Loan growth decelerated during 2016 to 8% year-over-year,
compared with average
growth of 16.1% during 2013 to 2015. This is attributed to the
bank's strategy
to emphasize profitability over growth and to the tougher
economic environment
in Mexico. During 1Q17, gross loans grew 7.6% y-o-y, maintaining
the trend. The
bank expects to grow between 7%-9% during 2017. In the past
years, growth rates
have exceeded internal capital generation; the latter averaged
6.9% during 2013
to 2015.
SAN Mexico's profitability has shown a recent moderate
improvement. Its
operating return on assets (ROA) calculated by Fitch increased
to 1.8% during
1Q17, compared with the 1.6% and 1.7% registered during 2016 and
2015,
respectively. The bank's operating return on RWAs, which is
Fitch's core metric
in evaluating profitability, showed a more relevant improvement,
increasing to
3.5% during 1Q17, up from a three-year average of 2.9%. The
improvement is a
result of management's strategic efforts to focus on profitable
transactions,
while maintaining a stable cost of risk and controlling
operating costs. Fitch
estimates that profitability will remain relatively stable or
improve moderately
if the bank is able to consolidate its strategic objectives and
is able to
capture the benefit of higher interest rates in Mexico.
SAN Mexico's asset quality has gradually improved since 2015. As
of 1Q17, its
impaired loan ratio stood at 2.4%, down from the 3.3% average
registered during
2013-2016. The improvement is mainly driven by the charge-off of
its legacy
exposure to homebuilders and the sale of a portion of a
lower-asset-quality
mortgage portfolio from past acquisitions, while adequate
underwriting standards
underpin the good asset quality of recent loan originations. SAN
Mexico's
adjusted impaired ratio, which considers charge-offs, improved
moderately with
respect to historical metrics. This ratio stood at 5.8% as of
March 2017,
compared to 6.3% 2016 and 2015; however, it ranks sixth among
the G-7, as the
charge-off of legacy loans to homebuilders and mortgage
portfolios from
acquisitions continue to adversely impact this metric.
The concentration in its top 20 clients increased recently. The
20 largest group
exposures accounted for 21.5% of gross loans or 1.1x total
equity, compared to
20% of gross loans or 96% of total equity as of the close of
1Q16. Since 2015,
the bank has improved its reserve coverage ratio, reaching
142.8% in 1Q17,
compared to an average of 114.1% in the past four years.
SAN Mexico's funding profile benefits from a strong and growing
deposit base;
this grew at a rate of 14.5% y-o-y as of 1Q17 and accounted for
66.3% of its
total funding excluding derivatives. Current deposits
represented 69.8% of total
deposits. The bank's loans to deposits ratio improved to 98.4%
during 1Q17, down
from 100% and 106% in 2016 and 2015, respectively. The
improvement is driven by
higher deposit growth compared to loan growth. Its liquidity
position is
adequate, reflected in positive cumulative maturity gaps and a
Liquidity
Coverage Ratio (LCR) consistently above 100%.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
SAN Mexico's 'BBB+' IDRs are already at the implied floor
derived from its
parent's IDRs, regardless of being still driven by its VR, given
that SAN Mexico
is viewed as a strategically important entity for Spain's Banco
Santander, S.A.
(SAN, 'A-'/Stable Outlook). SAN Mexico's 'AAA(mex)'/'F1+(mex)'
National-scale
ratings are also still driven by its standalone profile as
reflected in its VR.
SUPPORT RATING
Fitch's affirmation of SAN Mexico's Support Rating at '2'
reflects the view that
there is high probability of support to SAN Mexico from Spain's
SAN, if needed,
given the strategic role of the Mexican subsidiary for its
parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND SENIOR DEBT
Tier 2 notes in Mexico are typically rated three notches below
the anchor
rating, which in this case is SAN Mexico's VR. However, Fitch
considers that
parental support mitigates non-performance risk and therefore
SAN Mexico's Tier
2 securities are rated at the level that would be assigned to
equivalent
securities issued by its parent. The agency believes that the
recent changes in
the bank's capital structure are evidence of Spain's SAN's
support propensity
toward these securities. The notching for non-performance risk
reflects Fitch's
consideration that the triggers for coupon deferrals or
cancellations are
relatively high, according to applicable local regulations. The
notching for
loss severity reflects that these securities are plain-vanilla
subordinated debt
("subordinated preferred," under the local terminology).
Fitch rates the local debt issued by SAN Mexico at the same
level as the bank's
corporate rating, reflecting its senior unsecured nature.
GF SAN Mexico
VR
GF SAN Mexico's VR reflects the financial performance of its
main operating
subsidiary, SAN Mexico ('BBB+'/Stable Outlook), in which it
holds a 99.9% equity
stake. SAN Mexico's assets represented 99.9% of the group's
consolidated assets
at the end of March 2017.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
GF SAN Mexico's 'BBB+' IDRs are already at the implied floor
derived from its
parent's IDRs, regardless of still being driven by its VR, given
that GF SAN
Mexico is viewed as a strategically important entity for Spain's
SAN. GF SAN
Mexico's 'AAA(mex)'/'F1+(mex)' National-scale ratings are also
still driven by
its standalone profile, as reflected in its VR.
SUPPORT RATING
GF SAN Mexico's Support Rating of '2' reflects the view that
there is high
probability of support to GF SAN Mexico from Spain's SAN, if
needed, given the
strategic role of the Mexican subsidiary for its parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
GF SAN Mexico's perpetual subordinated non-preferred contingent
convertible
capital notes qualify as additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities for
regulatory
capital purposes. According to Fitch's criteria, these
instruments are typically
rated five notches below the anchor rating, GF SAN Mexico's VR
of 'bbb+'. The
securities are notched twice for loss severity to reflect the
notes' deep
subordination - only ordinary equity ranks below the notes. The
three notches
for incremental non-performance risk reflect the notes'
non-cumulative
cancellable coupons, which Fitch views as the most easily
activated form of loss
absorption. However, Fitch considers that parental support
partially mitigates
non-performance risk and therefore the GF SAN Mexico AT1
securities are rated at
the level that would be assigned to equivalent securities issued
by its parent.
Fitch believes that the recent changes in the bank's capital
structure further
enhance the mitigation effect of Spain's SAN's support toward
these securities.
CBSantander and Santander Consumo
NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
The ratings of CBSantander and Santander Consumo are driven by
the legal
obligation GF SAN Mexico has to support its subsidiaries, if
needed. In Fitch's
view, these entities remain core for GF SAN Mexico's strategy,
its business
model, and future prospects but are strategically important for
its ultimate
parent, Spain's SAN.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SAN Mexico
VR
While not driving its IDRs, the VR of SAN Mexico would also
likely mirror a
potential sovereign downgrade, given its relatively high level
(i.e. at the
sovereign level). Fitch could downgrade the bank's VR if its
non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio deteriorates to levels above 4% or if its operating
profit to
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio decreases to levels
consistently below 2%. A
deterioration of its asset quality metrics or internal capital
generation that
puts pressure on its FCC ratio to levels consistently below 11%
could drive a
downgrade.
Fitch believes there is limited upside potential for SAN
Mexico's VR and IDRs at
present based on current expectations for the Mexican sovereign
ratings and its
operating environment. However, the ratings could be upgraded in
the medium term
if the bank continues consolidating its competitive position and
franchise and
improves its financial performance reflected in an operating
return on RWAs
consistently above 4%, while maintaining adequate asset quality
and
capitalization metrics.
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
SAN Mexico's IDRs could benefit from an upgrade of its parent
company's ratings,
given that the entity is considered strategically important for
Spain's SAN;
Fitch believes SAN Mexico's IDRs would maintain one-notch
relativity to its
parents'. Alternatively, IDRs could mirror a potential upgrade
of its VR, a
scenario not likely at present.
The National-scale ratings could be downgraded in the event of a
downgrade of
SAN Mexico's VR coupled with a reduced propensity and ability of
support from
its parent, which is an unlikely scenario at present.
SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating could be affected if Fitch changes its
view of Spain's
SAN's ability or willingness to support the Mexican bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND SENIOR DEBT
SAN Mexico's Tier 2 Notes are sensitive to movements in the
bank's VR, together
with an assessment of the implications of its relativity to its
parent's VR.
Senior debt ratings of SAN Mexico would mirror any changes in
the bank's IDRs or
National-scale ratings.
GF SAN Mexico
VR
GF SAN Mexico's VR could be affected by a potential change in
the ratings of its
main subsidiary or if the group's intrinsic performance
materially deviates from
the one of the bank, a scenario which is not likely at present.
Additionally,
while not driving its IDRs, the VR of GF SAN Mexico would also
likely mirror a
potential sovereign downgrade, given its relatively high level
(i.e. at the
sovereign level).
IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
GF SAN Mexico's IDRs could benefit from an upgrade of its parent
company's
ratings, given that the entity is considered strategically
important for Spain's
SAN; Fitch believes GF SAN Mexico's IDRs would maintain
one-notch relativity to
its parents'. Alternatively, IDRs could mirror a potential
upgrade of its VR, a
scenario not likely at present.
SUPPORT RATING
The group's Support Rating could be affected if Fitch changes
its view of
Spain's SAN's ability or willingness to support its Mexican
subsidiary.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
GF SAN Mexico's AT1 notes rating is sensitive to movements in
the group's VR,
together with an assessment of the implications of its
relativity to its
parent's VR. This rating could be downgraded as a result of
changes in Fitch's
assessment of the notes' non-performance risk, such as changes
in the bank's
capital management that would reduce its flexibility to service
the securities
or under unexpected additional regulatory buffer requirements.
CBSantander and Santander Consumo
NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
Any potential changes of CBSantander and Santander Consumo's
ratings will be
driven by any changes in GF SAN Mexico's ratings or in the legal
framework that
could alter the propensity of the group to support them, an
unlikely scenario at
present.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
GF SAN Mexico
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Perpetual subordinated non-preferred contingent convertible
capital notes
long-term rating at 'BB'.
SAN Mexico
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '2';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term senior unsecured global notes at 'BBB+';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues
affirmed at 'AAA(mex)';
--Long-term Basel III compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes at
'BBB-'.
Santander Consumo
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
CBSantander
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 818 399 9137
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Diego Garcia
Analyst
+52 818 399 9100 ext. 1502
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses
and other
deferred assets were classified as intangibles and deducted from
Fitch Core
Capital to reflect its low absorption capacity. Fitch has made
adjustments to
the Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) following its criteria and
consolidated the
bank's RWAs with those of its subsidiaries with credit
operations.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
