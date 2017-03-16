(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo
Financiero Banorte,
S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte) and Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.'s
(Banorte)
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term
Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating
Outlook is Negative.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed GFNorte and Banorte's Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F2'.
Fitch has also affirmed Banorte and GFNorte's non-banking
subsidiaries the
national scale ratings of at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative Rating Outlook
GFNorte and Banorte's IDRs are driven by their stand-alone
credit profiles as
reflected by their VRs. The Negative Outlook on the Long-Term
IDRs highlights
the downside potential from a sovereign downgrade because
GFNorte and Banorte's
performance and prospects could be affected as a result of a
worsening operating
environment. Fitch's expectation is that the relativities of
GFNorte and
Banorte's VR/IDRs versus the sovereign rating will be maintained
in the event of
a potential sovereign downgrade.
Banorte's VR, IDRs
Banorte's VRs and IDRs are driven by its robust franchise in the
Mexican banking
system. The ratings also consider its resilient financial
performance sustained
mainly by continued loan growth and fee income, progressive
optimization of
operational expenses, and well-controled credit costs. Operating
return to risk
weighted assets (RWAs) stood at almost 3% at YE2016, in line
with previous-year
results.
Although the ratings consider the bank's still adequate
capitalization, ratings
also incorporate the recent decline in the Fitch core capital
(FCC) ratio to
12.7% (YE15: 15.8%). Banorte's FCC fell mainly due to the Afore
XXI split-off,
INB's sale accounting effect, dividend payment and a creation of
reserves effect
registered versus equity during the year. Hybrid securities have
historically
supported Banorte's regulatory capital position; regulatory
metrics are well
above the minimum. As of December 2016, the Tier 1 regulatory
capital ratio was
12.7% and total regulatory capital ratio stood at 15.3%. During
2016, Banorte
was designated as a systemically important financial
institution, which implies
the bank must constitute a capital buffer of 0.90pp over the
next four years.
Further reliance on hybrids cannot be ruled out in the
foreseeable future in
order to sustain growth.
Fitch considers Banorte's risk appetite as a factor of higher
importance for the
bank's VR. The bank has been active in government lending with
some individual
concentrations on its balance sheet. As of December 2016, the
top 20 largest
exposures by economic group were mainly related to government.
Two main debtors
represented nearly 23% and 16% of total equity, which Fitch
considers high.
Banorte reduced its government lending growth pace during 2016,
and continues
working on reducing concentrations.
Banorte's impaired loans ratios continued improving during 2016,
sustained by
well-performing loans and some improvement in almost all
products, but again
underpinned by a resolution of a portion of the exposure to
homebuilders (Urbi).
The resolution consisted of an exchange of unsecured past due
loans for shares
and warrants to subscribe shares of Urbi, the first registered
as securities
available for sale at the bank level and the second as
derivatives. Fitch
expects Mexican financial system asset quality to moderately
deteriorate if the
operating environment worsens, mainly for consumer and SMEs
lending, which could
be driven by slow economic growth, increasing inflation and
rising interest
rates.
Banorte has a strong and stable deposit franchise in Mexico. The
loan to deposit
ratio was at 99% as of December 2016. Deposit mix continues to
rely on low-cost
funding demand accounts (67%), while the rest are term accounts.
Although the
bank has access to traditional bank funding such as interbank
short- and
long-term borrowing, loans from development banks and public
trusts, maturity
mismatches remains a challenge in the long-term buckets. As of
December 2016,
the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) decreased to 89.7% (above the
regulatory
requirement of 70%). The entity expects to continue optimising
liquidity on the
balance sheet according to regulatory requirements.
GFNorte's VR and IDRs
GFNorte's ratings reflect its growing franchise and improved
business
diversification after several acquisitions made over the past
few years. Ratings
also consider its current position as one of the largest local
financial groups,
and one of the market leaders in most of its subsidiaries.
Double leverage is
non-existent at present at the holding company level. Although
product mix has
been improving, GFNorte's performance continues to be
underpinned by its major
subsidiary, Banorte.
Subordinated Debt
The bank's Tier 2 subordinated preferred capital notes are rated
three notches
(-3) below the bank's VR; one notch for loss severity (-1) and
two notches for
non-performance risk (-2).
Banorte's global junior subordinated debt is rated four notches
(-4) below the
bank's VR. The ratings are driven by Fitch's approach to
factoring
non-performance risk (-2 notches) and degrees of subordination
(-2).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banorte's SR and SRF were affirmed at '2' and 'BBB-',
respectively, given
Banorte's systemic importance and its role as the largest
domestically-owned
bank in Mexico. Fitch's SRFs indicate a level below which the
agency will not
lower the bank's Long-Term IDRs as long as the assessment of the
support factors
does not change.
GFNorte's SR and SRF were affirmed at '5' and 'NF',
respectively, in view of its
position as a holding company, indicating that, although
possible, external
support cannot be relied upon.
NATIONAL RATINGS
Banorte's National scale ratings were affirmed, since its IDRs
are at the same
level of those of the sovereign, and National scale ratings are
relative
rankings of creditworthiness within a certain jurisdiction.
The ratings of GFNorte's non-banking subsidiaries (AyF Banorte,
Banorte Ixe CB,
and Almacenadora Banorte) are aligned with Banorte's National
scale ratings, and
consider GFNorte's legal obligation to support its subsidiaries,
as well as
Fitch's perception that these remain core to the group's overall
strategy and
business profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR and IDRs
The ratings and Outlook for GFNorte and Banorte are sensitive to
any further
changes in Mexico's sovereign ratings, or material deterioration
in the local
operating environment over the foreseeable future. In Fitch's
view, there is a
material possibility that the IDRs would be downgraded in the
event of a
sovereign downgrade. Short-term ratings do not have an Outlook,
but any
downgrade of GFNorte and Banorte's IDRs could trigger a
one-notch downgrade on
its Short-Term IDRs.
Also, Banorte's VR and IDRs could be downgraded if the bank is
exposed to higher
credit losses as net charge-offs rise above 3% of average gross
loans. In
addition, ratings could be affected by a consistent operating
profit to RWAs
below 2% and/or a FCC consistently below 11% of risk weighted
assets.
Fitch believes there is limited upside potential for Banorte's
VR and IDR at the
present time, in line with the expectations for the Mexican
sovereign ratings
and its operating environment. However, Banorte's ratings could
benefit over the
medium term from sustained consolidation of its franchise,
substantial
enhancements of its business mix, and material improvements in
its liquidity
profile and financial performance, including an operating return
on RWAs above
4%, while maintaining asset quality and capitalization metrics.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside potential for the SRs and SRFs is limited, and, for
Banorte, can only
occur over time with a material gain of the bank's systemic
importance. Fitch
does not expect SRs to change in the event of a potential
sovereign downgrade.
In turn, since Banorte's SRF is below the sovereign rating, this
rating is
unlikely to be affected in the event of a moderate sovereign
downgrade. However,
it could be downgraded from a multi-notch downgrade of the
sovereign rating.
NATIONAL RATINGS
Since Banorte's National ratings are local relative rankings of
creditworthiness
within a particular jurisdiction, Fitch does not expect these
relativities to
change in the event of a moderate downgrade in the sovereign
rating. Any
downgrade to GFNorte's non-banking subsidiaries' (AyF Banorte,
Casa de Bolsa
Banorte-Ixe and Almacenadora Banorte) National ratings would be
driven by a
decrease of GFNorte's ratings, if the group's IDR is not aligned
with the
sovereign rating.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte)
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'
Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A. (Banorte)
--Long-Term Foreign And Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-Term Foreign And Local Currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating Floor at 'BBB-';
--USD500 million TIER 2 subordinated preferred capital notes at
'BB+';
--USD120 million junior subordinated securities at 'BB';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Arrendadora y Factor Banorte, S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, E.R. (AyF
Banorte):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--National scale long-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt at
'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt at
'F1+(mex)'.
Almacenadora Banorte S.A. de C.V., Organizacion Auxiliar de
Credito, Gpo
Financiero Banorte (Almacenadora Banorte):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa Banorte - Ixe, S.A de C.V., Grupo Financiero
Banorte (Banorte Ixe
CB):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Contact:
Veronica Chau (Primary Analyst: GFNorte, Banorte, Banorte Ixe CB
/ Secondary
Analyst: AyF Banorte & Almacenadora Banorte)
Senior Director
+52 81 83 99 91 69
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Omar Rojas (Primary Analyst: AyF Banorte & Almacenadora
Banorte, Secondary
Analyst: GFNorte, Banorte, Banorte Ixe CB)
Associate Director
+52 81 83 99 91 67
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses
and other
deferred assets were re-classified as intangibles and deducted
from Fitch Core
Capital, as they have low loss absorption capacity. Fixed assets
related to
operational leasing were reclassified as earning assets in AyF
Banorte.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
