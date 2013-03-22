(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Grupo Financiero
Banorte's (GFNorte) and Banco Mercantil del Norte S.A.'s
(Banorte) Viability
ratings (VR) at 'bbb' and their long- and short-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB'/'F2', respectively. Ixe Banco, S.A.'s (Ixe) VR
was upgraded to
'bb+' from 'bb'. The National scale ratings for these two banks,
as well as
those of certain non-bank subsidiaries that are driven by
support from GFNorte,
were affirmed at 'AA+(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook
on the long-term
ratings of all these entities remains Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmations of Banorte's VR and long-and short-term IDRs
were due to its
overall adequate financial condition, gradually improving and
consolidating
franchise and competitive position, as well as its still
moderate loss
absorption capacity. The Support rating and Support Rating Floor
were affirmed
at '2' and 'BBB-', respectively, given Banorte's systemic
importance and its
role as the largest domestically-owned bank. Fitch's support
rating floors
indicate a level below which the agency will not lower the
bank's Long term IDRs
as long as the assessment of the support factors does not
change.
The affirmations of GFNorte's VR and IDRs reflect that its
financial profile is
highly correlated with Banorte's, its largest subsidiary. The
company's Support
rating and Support rating floors were affirmed at '5' and 'NF',
in view of
GFNorte's nature as a holding company, indicating that, although
possible,
external support cannot be relied upon.
Ixe Banco's VR rating was upgraded driven by its improved
individual profile,
recently enhanced operating performance, together with reduced
though still high
borrower concentrations, and reasonable capital metrics. The
IDRs were also
affirmed. The IDRs and Support rating affirmations reflect the
institutional
support that it could receive form GFNorte, if needed.
Ixe's hybrid securities have been affirmed along with Banorte's
hybrid
securities, both driven by Fitch's approach to rate these
subordinated
securities, which incorporate the relative subordination and
non-performance
risk of these securities.
The long- and-short-term National scale ratings of GFNorte's
non-banking
subsidiaries: Arrendadora y Factor Banorte, , S.A. de C.V.
SOFOM, E.R. (AyF
Banorte), Almacenadora Banorte, S.A. de C.V., Organizacion
Auxiliar de Credito,
Gpo Financiero Banorte (Almacenadora Banorte), Casa de Bolsa
Banorte-Ixe, S.A de
C.V., Grupo Financiero Banorte (Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe), and
Fincasa
Hipotecaria, were affirmed, reflecting GFNorte's legal
obligation to support its
subsidiaries, as well as the core role that these entities
represent to the
group. The ratings of Ixe Automotriz, S.A. de C.V. were affirmed
at the same
level and simultaneously withdrawn, as a result of the recent
merger of this
entity into AyF Banorte.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banorte's VR reflects its overall adequate financial condition,
reliable and
resilient strategy, and gradually improving and consolidating
franchise and
competitive position, both organically and inorganically. The
ratings also
consider Banorte's still moderate loss absorption capacity and
the challenges to
sustain capital and liquidity metrics in view of its most recent
acquisition,
higher expected loans, and relatively moderate, though
improving, profitability.
The Stable Outlook reflects Banorte's enhanced franchise and
gradual positive
impact on the bank's revenue diversification and overall risk
profile after the
acquisition of Afore Bancomer (pension fund formerly owned by
Spain BBVA), as
well as Fitch's expectation of a gradual rebuilding of capital
metrics to
pre-acquisition levels.
GFNorte's ratings factor in its enhanced and consolidating
franchise and
business profile after diverse acquisitions in recent years, its
operating
performance, which is slightly better than Banorte's, due to the
higher
profitability of its non-bank subsidiaries and the moderate
double leverage
expected by Fitch at around 110% at the holding company level by
the end of
2013. In addition, the ratings also reflect the group's ongoing
corporate
restructuring in order to simplify its operations. These ratings
drivers as well
as the Stable Outlook are in turn underpinned by GFNorte's major
subsidiary,
Banorte.
Ixe's IDRs reflect the core strategic importance of Ixe Banco to
GFNorte, the
legal obligation that the latter has to support any of its
financial
subsidiaries, as well as the fact that Ixe will soon be merged
with the group's
main subsidiary, Banorte. Ixe's VRs are driven by Ixe's strong
business model,
well-contained impaired loans and sound liquidity, its improved
but still
relatively low capital adequacy and the slightly worsening trend
in asset
quality metrics, as well as high borrower concentrations, common
to small-sized
banks.
Banorte's subordinated debt is rated three notches below its
National long-term
rating and it has thus been affirmed along with Banorte's VR.
Ixe's junior
subordinated debt has also been affirmed and remains four
notches below the
bank's supported IDR. These ratings are driven by Fitch's
approach to factor in
the degree of subordination and non-performance risk.
The ratings of GFNorte's non-banking subsidiaries (AyFr Banorte,
Casa de Bolsa
Banorte-Ixe, Fincasa Hipotecaria, and Almacenadora Banorte)
factor in GFNorte's
legal obligation to support its subsidiaries, as well as their
core role to the
Group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Banorte's VRs and IDRs could be affected by further material
declines in the
bank's capital metrics, such as Fitch core
capital-to-risk-weighted assets below
10.5% and/or the bank's inability to sustain adequate asset
quality metrics in
the medium term; an NPL ratio over 3% may also result in a
downgrade of the
bank's ratings. Once capital adequacy is restored to
pre-acquisition levels,
Banorte's ratings could benefit over the medium term from
sustained and material
improvements in loss absorption capacity, further consolidation
of its
franchise, business and competitive position, as well as an
enhancement to its
liquidity profile.
GFNorte's IDRs are aligned with Banorte's and its VR could be
positively
affected by a potential upgrade of its main banking subisidiary
(Banorte)
together with material improvements of its loss absorption
capacity, further
consolidation of its franchise, an enhanced liquidity profile,
as well as
adequate performance of its subsidiaries. Further material
declines in the
group's capital metrics, such as tangible common
equity-to-tangible assets below
6.5%, double leverage level constantly over 115% and/or
pressures on its
liquidity profile may result in a negative rating action. The
group's inability
to sustain adequate asset quality metrics over the medium term
may also result
in a downgrade.
Ixe's VR, IDRs and Support rating will be equalized to those of
Banorte and
withdrawn when the merger of Ixe into Banorte is completed,
which is expected in
the short term.
Banorte's Support rating and Support rating floor ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Mexico's sovereign rating and/or a change in the
expected propensity
of support from the Mexican government; both factors with a low
probability of
occurrence.
A potential upgrade of GFNorte's Support rating and Support
rating floor is
limited, in view of GFNorte's nature as a holding company, since
external
support cannot be relied upon although it is possible.
Banorte and Ixe's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror
any change in
GFNorte's IDRs, as these are expected to maintain the same
relevance to the
group's credit rating.
A potential upgrade or downgrade of GFNorte's non-banking
subsidiaries (AyF
Banorte, Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe, Fincasa Hipotecaria, and
Almacenadora
Banorte) will be driven by any potential changes on Banorte's
ratings, or
changes in the legal framework that could alter the propensity
of GFNorte to
support them, a scenario that seems unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
GFNorte:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Banorte:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for a local issue of
subordinated unsecured
debt affirmed at 'A+(mex)'.
Ixe:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--USD120 million junior subordinated perpetual notes affirmed at
'BB-';
--USD120 million 10-year junior subordinated securities affirmed
at 'BB-';
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
AyF Banorte:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt
affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt
affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Almacenadora Banorte:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Fincasa Hipotecaria:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa Banorte-Ixe:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'.
Ixe Automotriz:
--National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AA+(mex)' and
withdrawn;
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)' and
withdrawn;
--National-scale short-term rating for local issues of senior
unsecured debt
affirmed and withdrawn at 'F1+(mex)'.
The Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.
Contact:
Monica Ibarra (Primary Analyst - GFNorte, Banorte, Ixe Banco,
Casa de Bolsa
Banorte-Ixe)
Director
+52 818 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Conexity Piso 8
Col. Del paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Alejandro Garcia, CFA (Secondary Analyst - GFNorte, Banorte, Ixe
Banco, Casa de
Bolsa Banorte-Ixe, Fincasa)
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Ricardo Aguilar (Primary Analyst - Almacenadora Banorte,
Arrendadora y Factor
Banorte)
Analyst
+52 818 8399 9175
Gilda de la Garza (Primary Analyst - Fincasa Hipotecaria)
Associate Director
+52 818 8399 9160
Veronica Chau (Secondary Analyst- Arrendadora y Factor Banorte)
Director
+52 818 8399 9169
Angel Maass (Secondary Analyst - Almacenadora Banorte)
Associate Director
+52 818 8399 9148
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
-- 'Securities Firm Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
-- 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
-- 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec.
15, 2011);
-- 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' (Dec. 05,
2012);
-- 'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
National Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.