(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
pharmaceuticals
company GlaxoSmithKline PLC's (GSK) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The Outlook has been revised to
Negative from
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating of
'A+' for the debt
issued under GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC.
The Negative Outlook encapsulates Fitch's expectation of
increasing financial
risks, as expressed by weakening forward-looking debt protection
ratios, partly
mitigated by the enhanced business risk profile as the group's
strategy focuses
increasingly on consumer health. Additional concerns stem from
near-term
pressures on revenues and profitability, driven by competitive
pressures
affecting its top selling respiratory drug, execution risk
around the enlarged
consumer health division, some negative pipeline newsflow in
2014, and
shareholder friendly policies. The affirmation reflects the
company's strong
market position within the pharmaceutical industry, its wide
geographical and
product diversification, manageable patent expiry profile and a
satisfactory R&D
pipeline.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Declining Rating Headroom
Fitch believes that from year end 2014 onwards, GSK will
continue to have
limited headroom within its current rating given the double
digit decline in its
top selling drug Advair leading to structural pressures on
profitability, the
increasing competitive environment in the respiratory business,
litigation
risks, a continuation of shareholder friendly measures and the
execution risk
around the integration of the Novartis assets. Overall, we
expect FFO adjusted
net leverage to remain close to 2.5x over the rating horizon
which is a level
more in line with a 'A' rating. As a result Fitch has revised
the Outlook to
Negative.
Strong Market, Product and Geographical Positioning
In 2013 GSK was the fifth-largest pharmaceuticals company by
revenue out of the
Fitch rated pharma companies. It will also become one of the
largest market
players in the consumer health segment owning 63.5% of the
second largest global
consumer health business with Novartis, once the announced asset
swap
transactions between both companies completes (scheduled for
1H15). In addition
it is the world's leading vaccine manufacturer, expected to
strengthen this
division integrating Novartis' vaccines business.
These strong market positions help the company in negotiations
with market
participants and enable the company to benefit from economies of
scale in terms
of marketing and distribution. In addition, scale and focus are
becoming
increasingly important in the industry, given the full
late-stage R&D pipelines,
which increasingly require investment in additional clinical
studies including
head-to-head trials with competing treatments.
Novartis Put Option
We also calculate that the potential liability associated with
Novartis' 36.5%
put option could result in an increase of net leverage by up to
approximately
1.0x, although no sooner than in four years' time, therefore we
have not for the
moment included it in our leverage calculations as the company
has alternative
options to raise these funds without impairing credit protection
measures
through potential divestments.
Shareholder-Friendly Policies
Out of the European rated pharma companies Fitch rates, GSK
stands out as one of
the most shareholder friendly. In the occasion of its 3Q14
results, GSK stated
that is expects to maintain 2015 dividends at the same level as
2014 in addition
to the distribution to shareholders of GBP4bn proceeds from the
Novartis
transaction. Fitch considers such a shareholder policy as
aggressive given
current pressures on top line, profitability and free cash flow
generation.
Pipeline and Low Sales at Risk Defend 'A+'
Fitch regards GSK's pipeline as well balanced and commensurate
with an 'A+'
rating, despite the emergence of some negative newsflow with
reference to its
late stage developments during 2014. In addition, the group is
well diversified
with about 15% of 2013 year-end sales at risk from US patent
expiry. The
calculation includes the US patent expiry of Advair and the
value compares
favourably to other industry players. Fitch however notes that
recent product
launches have been slow in uptake and insufficient in
compensating for the
revenue loss in the respiratory franchise.
Evolving Strategy
The company's current rating is underpinned by Fitch's view that
it maintains a
good degree of strategic flexibility to develop its business
model in an
evolving industry. Some of the strategic initiatives management
is currently
executing or planning might affect the future business risk
profile of the
group. These include an increasing focus on consumer health,
with structurally
lower margins due to a shift away from a specialist business
model compared to
pure pharma and the potential of a (partial) divestment of its
ViiV business.
The agency would carefully assess how any of these transactions
individually or
in combination would affect GSK's scale and market position, the
underlying
quality of its cash flows (including the creation of any
dividend leakage) and
its debt protection ratios, particularly in case of divestment
proceeds being
returned to shareholders instead of being reinvested in the core
business. As an
example, Fitch considers a negative for GSK's credit profile the
announced asset
swap with Novartis, also in the light of the potential liability
created by the
36.5% put granted to Novartis after three years post completion.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch assesses GSK's liquidity as adequate. GSK has a cash
position amounting at
9M14 to GBP4.2bn, GBP6bn of US commercial paper (GBP1.5bn was in
issue at 31
December 2013), GBP1.9bn of 5 year committed medium-term
facilities and GBP1.5bn
364 day committed facility. Therefore, the company has more than
more than
sufficient liquidity to cover the short-term debt of GBP5.3bn at
9M14.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Inability to successfully transition its late stage pipeline,
leading to a
prolonged decline in pharma revenue and profitability despite
accelerating
restructuring efforts
-Major debt-financed acquisitions or share buybacks which result
in FFO adjusted
net leverage above 2.5x on a continuing basis (FY13: 1.9x)
-FFO fixed charge cover below 7x on a continuing basis (FY13:
8.3x)
-FFO/sales below 22% (FY13: 23%) and continued negative FCF
driving a weakening
of debt protection ratios.
Positive: Fitch views an upgrade to the 'AA' category unlikely
over the rating
horizon, however future developments that may, individually or
collectively,
lead to positive rating action include:
-Credit protection measures in line with a 'AA-' rating
following a change in
share buyback and acquisition policies such that:
-FFO adjusted net leverage remains below 1.6x and FFO net fixed
charge cover
above 12x on a continuing basis
-FFO/sales above 25% and FCF/sales at least in mid-single digits
