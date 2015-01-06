(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Global
Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP) LongTerm Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The senior unsecured
rating and
ratings on all outstanding bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The agency has
also affirmed its Singapore dollar-denominated perpetual capital
securities at
'BBB-'.
The rating affirmation takes into consideration GLP's shift
towards being an
asset manager and portfolio owner, with the good quality of its
underlying
investments and the prudent financial profile of the holding
company (excluding
subsidiaries) providing support to its current ratings.
GLP's logistic properties have become more geographically
diversified and the
company holds leading market positions in the four countries
where it operates.
Its portfolios also maintain prudent financial profile. The
holding company's
recurring management fees have increased as its portfolio
expanded and its debts
are well covered by its assets. GLP has also been recycling its
capital by using
the proceeds received from stake sales of its existing assets to
acquire assets.
GLP's ratings are constrained by the company's expansion
strategy, which lowers
the visibility of the company's financial profile. This is
unlike most 'A'
rating category investment property companies that have highly
visible income
streams and financial structures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Geographically Diversified Portfolio: GLP manages USD26.6bn
worth of logistic
properties, including USD16.9bn invested under its fund
management platform
(including the planned acquisition of USD8.1bn assets in US) and
USD9.7bn
operated by its subsidiaries in China and Japan. The company has
a
geographically diversified portfolio - GLP is the market leader
in Brazil,
China, and Japan based on total area of floor space under
management and will be
the third-largest in USA. Besides the diversification benefits,
GLP's global
network also enhances its competitiveness by offering its
multinational
customers an integrated service for their global operations. The
logistic
properties are also in strong demand because of the rapid
development of
e-commerce.
Operating Assets at Moderate Leverage: GLP's operating assets -
which include
its China and Japan subsidiaries, the jointly-controlled
entities (JCEs) and GLP
J-REIT - maintain healthy asset cover. Its China and Japan
subsidiaries' loan to
asset value ratios (LTV) were 14% and 47% respectively as at
September 2014,
while the total liabilities/non-current assets (a proxy for LTV)
of its JCEs
were 44% at end-March 2014. As the total liabilities for the
JCEs include
payables and accrued expenses, the actual LTV will be slightly
lower than the
proxy we use. The rental yield of GLP's different operating
assets, based on
rental revenue/property assets, is around 5%. This is comparable
to other
Fitch-rated global investment property companies rated 'BBB+'.
Strong Holding Company Financial Profile: GLP's rating is also
supported by the
holding company's (holdco) healthy recurring income interest
cover of above 2.0x
based on Fitch's estimations, and by the unencumbered asset
cover improving to
9.5x at end-September 2014 from 8.3x in FY14 and 6.9x in FY13.
The agency
measures GLP's recurring income interest cover using the ratio
of management
fees and dividend income (including dividend holdco receives
from its
subsidiaries) to holdco interest expenses (including
distribution for its
perpetual capital securities).
Income from management fee and dividend income from JCEs and
investments
totalled USD93m in FY14 and we expect this to increase to
USD118m in FY15. This
already covers holdco's interest expenses of USD54m by close to
2x before
considering dividends from subsidiaries. Dividends GLP receives
from
subsidiaries is substantial as implied by the withholding tax of
USD41m and
USD21m it paid on dividend income from subsidiaries in FY14 and
FY13,
respectively.
Asset Sales Support Expansion: GLP has been selling stakes in
its assets to fund
its growth. It has raised USD6.69bn since 2012, which it has
invested in its
subsidiaries and increased its interests in JCEs. The holdco's
cash increased to
USD1.2bn in 1HFY15 and another USD388m was added in October 2014
from asset
sales to the GLP Brazil Income Partners II fund. This will be
used to help fund
its December 2014 acquisition of logistic properties in the US
in partnership
with Singapore's GIC. GLP's flexibility in raising funds by
paring stakes in its
assets means that the holdco's debts of USD925m (including 50%
of its capital
securities that are treated as debt) are supported by its net
asset value, which
totalled USD8.9bn in 1HFY15.
Expansion Uncertainty Constrains Ratings: GLP's acquisitions
which have occurred
regularly, lower the predictability of its financial profile.
For example, GLP
completed a USD1.1bn acquisition of Brazilian assets in June
2014 and announced
in December the USD8.1bn acquisition of US assets. Both
transactions had
material impacts on the holdco's financial profile as the final
USD350m
investment in the GLP Brazil Income Partners II fund and the
planned final
USD330m investment in the US Income Partners I fund are
substantial relative to
the USD1.65bn it holds in JCEs and listed investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Fitch does not expect a positive rating action until
GLP's portfolio
stabilises.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Holdco recurring income interest cover below 2x on a sustained
basis
-Unencumbered asset cover ratio falls to below 2x on a sustained
basis
-Material increase in the leverage at its operating subsidiaries
and JCEs: JCE's
total liabilities/non-current assets exceed 50% on a sustained
basis, or
debt/total property assets in each country exceeds 50%(highest
at 47% as at
September 2014)
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
- 3.375% CNY2.65bn senior notes due 2016 affirmed at 'BBB+'
- 4.0% CNY350m senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+'
- 2.7% JPY15bn senior notes due 2027 affirmed at 'BBB+'
- SGD750m perpetual capital securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
