(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global
Switch Holdings
Ltd's (Global Switch) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The
Short-term IDR
has been affirmed at 'F3'.
Global Switch is a leading owner of large scale datacentres that
benefit from a
geographically diversified portfolio valued at GBP3.8bn and
generating GBP240m
of contractual rental income as at financial year to March 2013.
The affirmation
reflects Global Switch management's expectation that a GBP600m
special dividend
is likely to be funded by a prospective bond issuance and a
conservative
proforma capital structure with Fitch forecasting net
debt/EBITDA and
loan-to-value (LTV) to remain below 4.5x and 25%, respectively,
into 2014 and
2015. Although datacentres are a niche sub-sector and the
portfolio exhibits
some tenant and building concentrations this is offset by
defensive rental
income averaging a six-year lease profile, strong liquidity and
long debt
maturities. Rating headroom is strong with the operating risk
profile the main
constraint.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Datacentre Provider
Global Switch is one of the world's leading players with market
dominance in a
sector with high barriers to entry. The portfolio consists of
high-specification
datacentres located in strategic city locations close to
business and
telecommunication hubs benefiting from reliable power supplies,
a strong
operating track record and a well-positioned development
pipeline securing
future growth. Fitch believes rental income should benefit from
structural
growth in the medium term, largely correlated to global internet
traffic,
bandwidth requirements, trend to outsourcing and cloud
computing.
Niche Asset Class
Datacentres have a less liquid investment market although there
appears to be a
gradual acceptance of the asset class by institutional
investors. Datacentres
are specialised properties and technological obsolescence over
the long term is
possible. However, significant barriers to entry and favourable
demand drivers
combined with new lease renewals typically being signed for
seven to ten years
provides strong asset class visibility. While financial metrics
are consistent
with a 'A' category profile, the ratings are constrained by the
uncertain future
effects of a fast changing technological environment and the
privately held
nature of Global Switch.
Debt-Funded Special Dividend
The expected GBP600m distribution is considered material, albeit
in the context
of low leverage. Net debt/EBITDA of 1.9x and LTV of 11% as at
FY13 is expected
to peak at around 4.5x and 25%, respectively, following the
bond-funded
dividend. Fitch expect modest de-leverage driven by EBITDA
growth from single
digit rental income increases, and the majority of operating
cash flow likely to
fund its development pipeline.
Conservative Capital Structure
Global Switch's credit metrics are better than Fitch's EMEA
investment grade
real estate peers, which average 7.5x net debt/EBITDA and 40%
LTV. This offsets
Global Switch's comparatively higher operating risk profile. The
most relevant
datacentre rated peer is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (BBB/Stable)
that has a
similar business model albeit focused on the US market, and has
averaged a net
debt/EBITDA of around 5.0x-5.5x over the past three years. As
expected for an
investment grade real estate issuer Global Switch matches its
assets and
liabilities with an average lease length of around six years
matched with its
debt maturities.
Positive Rental Income Outlook
Rental activity has shown resilience through the cycle with
retention rates
remaining high at 99% as at FY13. Fitch believes they will
remain high as
tenants are not enthusiastic about moving into new space due to
the significant
switching costs and interruption risk. To some extent, the
rental income stream
is less correlated with the economic cycle compared with the
rental income
stream of an office or retail real estate owner. Limited supply
of datacentres
and structural growth has maintained pricing power, with
management expecting
low double digit growth rates upon renewal of new contracts.
Geographical Diversified Property Portfolio
Global Switch has a portfolio of nine data centres with some
single building
concentrations notably the largest London data centre
representing around 25% of
the GBP3.8bn portfolio. However, these assets are multi-tenanted
and in prime
locations. Geographical diversification is strong with the
portfolio spread
across seven countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific and Global
Switch often
serving its key tenants on a global basis.
Low Development Risk
The development pipeline focuses on increasing capacity at
existing locations
through building extensions with a commitment to obtaining
strong levels of
pre-lets. Unlike greenfield development, this overcomes the
difficulties in
planning and sourcing reliable power supply. Over the medium
term, Global Switch
should benefit from its ability to grow capacity through
extensions rather than
by acquisition.
Measured Tenant Concentration
Compared with Fitch's investment grade real estate peer group,
tenant
concentration is high, with the top 10 tenants making up 51% of
total rental
income and the top 30 tenants representing 79%. However, the
tenant profile is
strong with the majority of the largest tenants of investment
grade quality,
albeit biased towards the technology and telecommunications
sector.
Strong Liquidity
As at FY13 Global Switch had built up around GBP400m of
liquidity either from
cash on balance sheet or from undrawn capacity under its
revolving credit
facility (RCF). During the past two years there has been strong
support from
relationship banks, as evidenced by the recent up-scaling of the
RCF to GBP375m
(committed until 2018) from GBP300m in 2012. With no debt
maturities over the
next three years and the capex pipeline largely funded through
operating cash
flow, liquidity is comfortable. However, this is contingent upon
the special
dividend being largely funded with a new bond issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- A successful IPO with full listing on a major international
stock exchange
with a public commitment to a stable dividend policy and capital
structure
targets.
- Further tenant and building diversification.
- EBITDA NIC to remain above 5.0x on a sustainable basis.
- Leverage to decrease below 25% LTV and 4.5x net debt/EBITDA on
a sustained
basis.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBITDA NIC to fall below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Leverage to increase above 50% LTV and 6.0x net debt/EBITDA on
a sustained
basis.
- Aggressive committed development capex uncovered by existing
liquidity.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 144 299 184
Supervisory Analyst
Anil Jhangiani
Director
+44 20 3530 1571
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Karsten Frankfurth
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 125
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.