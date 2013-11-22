(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global Switch Holdings Ltd's (Global Switch) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F3'. Global Switch is a leading owner of large scale datacentres that benefit from a geographically diversified portfolio valued at GBP3.8bn and generating GBP240m of contractual rental income as at financial year to March 2013. The affirmation reflects Global Switch management's expectation that a GBP600m special dividend is likely to be funded by a prospective bond issuance and a conservative proforma capital structure with Fitch forecasting net debt/EBITDA and loan-to-value (LTV) to remain below 4.5x and 25%, respectively, into 2014 and 2015. Although datacentres are a niche sub-sector and the portfolio exhibits some tenant and building concentrations this is offset by defensive rental income averaging a six-year lease profile, strong liquidity and long debt maturities. Rating headroom is strong with the operating risk profile the main constraint. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Datacentre Provider Global Switch is one of the world's leading players with market dominance in a sector with high barriers to entry. The portfolio consists of high-specification datacentres located in strategic city locations close to business and telecommunication hubs benefiting from reliable power supplies, a strong operating track record and a well-positioned development pipeline securing future growth. Fitch believes rental income should benefit from structural growth in the medium term, largely correlated to global internet traffic, bandwidth requirements, trend to outsourcing and cloud computing. Niche Asset Class Datacentres have a less liquid investment market although there appears to be a gradual acceptance of the asset class by institutional investors. Datacentres are specialised properties and technological obsolescence over the long term is possible. However, significant barriers to entry and favourable demand drivers combined with new lease renewals typically being signed for seven to ten years provides strong asset class visibility. While financial metrics are consistent with a 'A' category profile, the ratings are constrained by the uncertain future effects of a fast changing technological environment and the privately held nature of Global Switch. Debt-Funded Special Dividend The expected GBP600m distribution is considered material, albeit in the context of low leverage. Net debt/EBITDA of 1.9x and LTV of 11% as at FY13 is expected to peak at around 4.5x and 25%, respectively, following the bond-funded dividend. Fitch expect modest de-leverage driven by EBITDA growth from single digit rental income increases, and the majority of operating cash flow likely to fund its development pipeline. Conservative Capital Structure Global Switch's credit metrics are better than Fitch's EMEA investment grade real estate peers, which average 7.5x net debt/EBITDA and 40% LTV. This offsets Global Switch's comparatively higher operating risk profile. The most relevant datacentre rated peer is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (BBB/Stable) that has a similar business model albeit focused on the US market, and has averaged a net debt/EBITDA of around 5.0x-5.5x over the past three years. As expected for an investment grade real estate issuer Global Switch matches its assets and liabilities with an average lease length of around six years matched with its debt maturities. Positive Rental Income Outlook Rental activity has shown resilience through the cycle with retention rates remaining high at 99% as at FY13. Fitch believes they will remain high as tenants are not enthusiastic about moving into new space due to the significant switching costs and interruption risk. To some extent, the rental income stream is less correlated with the economic cycle compared with the rental income stream of an office or retail real estate owner. Limited supply of datacentres and structural growth has maintained pricing power, with management expecting low double digit growth rates upon renewal of new contracts. Geographical Diversified Property Portfolio Global Switch has a portfolio of nine data centres with some single building concentrations notably the largest London data centre representing around 25% of the GBP3.8bn portfolio. However, these assets are multi-tenanted and in prime locations. Geographical diversification is strong with the portfolio spread across seven countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific and Global Switch often serving its key tenants on a global basis. Low Development Risk The development pipeline focuses on increasing capacity at existing locations through building extensions with a commitment to obtaining strong levels of pre-lets. Unlike greenfield development, this overcomes the difficulties in planning and sourcing reliable power supply. Over the medium term, Global Switch should benefit from its ability to grow capacity through extensions rather than by acquisition. Measured Tenant Concentration Compared with Fitch's investment grade real estate peer group, tenant concentration is high, with the top 10 tenants making up 51% of total rental income and the top 30 tenants representing 79%. However, the tenant profile is strong with the majority of the largest tenants of investment grade quality, albeit biased towards the technology and telecommunications sector. Strong Liquidity As at FY13 Global Switch had built up around GBP400m of liquidity either from cash on balance sheet or from undrawn capacity under its revolving credit facility (RCF). During the past two years there has been strong support from relationship banks, as evidenced by the recent up-scaling of the RCF to GBP375m (committed until 2018) from GBP300m in 2012. With no debt maturities over the next three years and the capex pipeline largely funded through operating cash flow, liquidity is comfortable. However, this is contingent upon the special dividend being largely funded with a new bond issue. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - A successful IPO with full listing on a major international stock exchange with a public commitment to a stable dividend policy and capital structure targets. - Further tenant and building diversification. - EBITDA NIC to remain above 5.0x on a sustainable basis. - Leverage to decrease below 25% LTV and 4.5x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - EBITDA NIC to fall below 2.5x on a sustained basis. - Leverage to increase above 50% LTV and 6.0x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis. - Aggressive committed development capex uncovered by existing liquidity. 