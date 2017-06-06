(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed data centre
owner Global
Switch Holdings Ltd.'s (Global Switch) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Short-Term IDR has also
been affirmed at
'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating of
Global Switch
Property (Australia) Pty Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, at
'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Global Switch's cash flow continues to be resilient, driven by a
geographically
diverse portfolio of large-scale data centres that generate
stable, contractual
rental income. The company maintains a conservative capital
structure with net
debt/EBITDA below 4x at 31 December 2016, although owing to
substantial
development, we forecast this to increase to around 5x by 2018,
before falling
back below 4x. On 1 June 2017, Global Switch issued EUR500
million of 1.5% notes
due January 2024 and EUR500 million of 2.25% notes due May 2027
to fund
development, refinance bonds due in 2018 and lower the cost of
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Ownership Structure: The acquisition of 49% of Global Switch
from Aldersgate
Investments Ltd. by a consortium of Chinese investors in
December 2016 is
credit-neutral. Aldersgate Investments Ltd. retains 51%. The new
shareholders
should support portfolio diversification and development,
particularly in
accessing telecommunications and internet providers expanding
outside of China.
The company is now jointly controlled by the consortium's
investment vehicle,
Elegant Jubilee Limited, and Aldersgate. The shareholders have
entered into a
shareholders agreement that regulates operational and financial
policies and
defines a dividend policy, and have confirmed their support to
maintain a strong
investment-grade rating. Management remains unchanged.
Decreasing Lease Length: At 31 December 2016, the average
remaining lease
maturity of the top 20 customers decreased to a short 4.1 years
compared with
4.3 the year before. Nevertheless, developments coming on line
will increase the
average lease maturity to five years, retention rates have
historically been
very high and developments have a high percentage of pre-lets.
Global Switch,
which holds a joint marketing agreement with Chinese data centre
operator
Daily-Tech, recently signed significant new contracts in Hong
Kong and Singapore
with Daily-Tech, with China Telecom Global as the end customer
in Hong Kong.
Development to Support Growth: Global Switch is developing or
expanding sites in
Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong at
an estimated
total cost of over GBP900 million over the next three years
(GBP180 million is
already committed). The company mitigates construction risk by
requiring high
pre-commitments before beginning construction, staging and
phasing the build
schedule to meet revenue generation, passing design and
construction risks to
contractors and obtaining protections such as bank and parent
company
guarantees, liquidated damages in case of delays, and step-in
rights in the case
of end customers.
Temporarily Increasing Leverage: Global Switch's net debt/EBITDA
of below 4x at
end-2016 and loan-to-value (LTV) of around 20% compare
favourably with
Fitch-rated investment grade real estate peers, whose metrics
average 8x net
debt/EBITDA and 40% LTV. Low debt levels mitigate the slightly
higher operating
risk of Global Switch compared with other similarly rated
commercial real estate
companies. The company's closest rated peer is Digital Realty
Trust, Inc.
(BBB/Stable), a larger, US-focused data centre company, but with
leverage
typically at around 5.0x.
Portfolio of Prime Data Centres: Global Switch's portfolio
comprises 10
high-specification, large-scale, carrier and cloud-neutral,
multi-tenanted data
centres, which are valued at GBP4.95 billion and located near
key business and
telecommunication hubs across seven European and Asian
countries. The assets
benefit from uninterruptible power supplies, high security, and
resilient
cooling systems and have a strong operating history. Fitch
believes data centres
should benefit from medium-term growth generated by increasing
global internet
traffic, higher bandwidth needs, outsourcing trends and the
development of cloud
computing.
Tenant Concentration: Although Global Switch has approximately
1,200 contracts
with over 350 tenants, the top 20 clients generate around
two-thirds of rental
income with the largest representing 10.7%. Most of the top 20
tenants, however,
are investment-grade companies and over 80% of annualised lease
revenue is
derived from customers present in multiple Global Switch data
centres.
Niche Asset Class: The data centres are specialised properties
operating in a
niche sector with potential long-term technological
obsolescence, but also with
significant barriers to entry and favourable medium-term trends.
While financial
metrics are consistent with an 'A' category, Global Switch's
ratings are
constrained by data centre properties being a less mature asset
class compared
with other real estate assets, a rather illiquid trading market
for the
properties, and the potential for rapid technological
development rendering the
assets obsolete, although this is a relatively low, long-term
risk.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Global Switch generates resilient cash flows from a
geographically diverse
portfolio and maintains financial metrics consistent with the
'A' category. The
capital structure is conservative with net debt/EBITDA of below
4x at 31
December 2016, although we forecast this to increase to around
5x by 2018, owing
to funding for developments. Levels should return to under 4x by
2020. Global
Switch has lower leverage and greater geographic diversity than
most Fitch-rated
real estate peers with similar ratings. Global Switch operates
in a relatively
new, niche market that features lower liquidity compared with
other real estate
sectors, limiting the ability to divest properties in a
distressed scenario. The
market carries long-term technological obsolescence risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Most expiring leases are either renewed or replaced with new
tenants leading
to a flat occupancy ratio (excl. redevelopment);
- Some developments and extensions driving top line-growth
(mainly Hong Kong).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given the niche asset class Global Switch is operating
in, Fitch
currently views an upgrade as unlikely.
Negative: Future events that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
-Aggressive committed development capex, beyond the current
pipeline, not
covered by existing liquidity;
-Significant deterioration of the average lease length or
vacancies or
renewals/new leases made at large discounts;
-EBITDA net interest cover below 3.5x (2015: 4.9x) on a
sustained basis;
-Leverage above 4.5x net debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis;
-A material increase in secured debt at the expense of unsecured
bond holders.
LIQUIDITY
Global Switch has solid liquidity with no short-term refinancing
pressure. In
February, the company signed a new GBP425 million facility and
on 1 June 2017
raised EUR1 billion of long-dated bonds through its EMTN
programme. Proceeds
from the bonds will largely fund new development capital
expenditure and repay
EUR600 million unsecured notes due in April 2018.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1606
Supervisory Analyst
Bram Cartmell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1874
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
