(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Goldman
Sachs Group,
Inc.'s (Goldman) IDRs at 'A/F1'. Fitch also affirms Goldman's
Support Rating at
'1', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a'. A
complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The rating actions on Goldman have been taken in conjunction
with Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's
outlook for the
industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding,
capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be supported by
its leading
investment banking franchise, strong risk management, solid
liquidity position,
and better-than-average capital position. These ratings are
constrained by
Goldman's focus on capital market activities and relatively
higher level of
wholesale funding
Goldman has higher reliance on capital market operations than
many global
trading and universal banks (GTUBs). Fitch recognizes that
capital market
revenues are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines in
difficult market
periods. Concerns over this inherent volatility are tempered by
management's
successful track record in managing through difficult periods.
Goldman has demonstrated favorable risk management during the
financial crisis
and its aftermath. Fitch believes that Goldman has a
comparatively strong risk
management organization and systems to manage and monitor risk.
Liquidity remains at conservative levels. Cash and unencumbered
highly liquid
securities totaled $174 billion (18% of total assets) at
end-1Q'13. Conservative
liquidity management reduces Fitch's concerns regarding reliance
on wholesale
funding. Reliance on unsecured short-term funding remains at
modest levels and
the weighted average maturity of secured funding has been
increased
(particularly repos associated with less liquid collateral).
Goldman's capital position continues to improve and remains
comparatively
strong. Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets remained
significantly above
the GTUB average. Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio
was
approximately 9% at end-1Q'13 (in line with the average of U.S.
GTUBs).
Regulatory and legal issues appear manageable. Goldman and peers
face new
capital markets regulations such as the pending Volcker Rule and
implementation
of Basel III capital and liquidity standards. Goldman is
projected to meet new
requirements well within allowable time frames.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be underpinned by
a strong risk
management track record and leading investment banking
franchise. These ratings
factor in Fitch core capital in line with current levels and the
management of
capital comfortably above Basel III capital minimums. The IDRs,
VR and senior
debt have limited upward potential, given Goldman's business
focus on the
capital markets.
Downward pressure on the VR would result from a material loss,
reduction in
capital ratios or significant deterioration in liquidity levels.
Likewise, any
unforeseen outsized fines, settlements or other charges could
also have adverse
rating implications. Goldman's Long-term IDR is at its SRF,
which means that a
downgrade of its VR would only trigger downgrades of the IDRs if
the SRF were
revised down as well.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmations of Goldman's Support Rating and SRF are based
on Fitch's view
that the probability of support from the U.S. authorities, if
required, remains
extremely high in the near term due to the bank's systemic
importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
about the availability of sovereign support for the bank. There
is a clear
political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state
support for
systemically important banks in Europe and the U.S., as
demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs
downward in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would
depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. Until now,
senior creditors
in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in'
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman and
by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from Goldman's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
nonperformance and relative
Loss Severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Goldman's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Goldman's IDR is equalized with those of its operating companies
and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries, as
well as the use of
the holding company to fund subsidiary operations.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
IDRs of major rated operating subsidiaries are equalized with
Goldman's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are core to
Goldman's business
strategy and financial profile.
Goldman is a top global bank with four business segments:
investment banking,
institutional client services, investment management, and
investing and lending.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A'.
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt to 'A-';
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A';
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A';
--Short-term secured guaranteed debt at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Global Sukuk Company Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term senior unsecured at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'.
Vesey Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10001
Secondary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
+ 44 20 3530 1075
Managing Director
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 15, 2012;
2012;
--'Securities Firm Criteria' dated Aug. 15, 2012;
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated Dec. 5, 2012;
dated Dec. 5,
2012;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated Aug. 10, 2012.
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
