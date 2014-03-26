(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Goldman Sachs Group,
Inc.'s (Goldman) Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A/F1', support
rating at '1',
support rating floor (SRF) at 'A' and viability rating (VR) at
'a'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
The rating actions on Goldman have been taken in conjunction
with a periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks, which comprise
12 large and
globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector
is stable on
balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses and
continued conduct and
regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger
balance sheets as
capitalization and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts
stronger GDP growth
in most economies, which should contribute to a more balanced
operating
environment, but the operating environment is likely to remain
challenging in
2014.
Today's rating actions assume that Goldman will perform
adequately under the
CCAR stress test, though Fitch has no visibility into any
potential qualitative
rejections for Goldman, or any of the other 29 banks subject to
regulatory
stress testing. Although a qualitative rejection of a capital
plan request under
CCAR would be viewed negatively, it is not expected to have any
rating
implications for Goldman.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be supported by
its leading
investment banking franchise, solid liquidity position,
better-than-average
capital position, and strong risk management. The ratings are
constrained by
Goldman's focus on capital market activities and relatively
higher level of
wholesale funding
Goldman has higher reliance on capital market operations than
many global
trading and universal banks (GTUBs). Fitch recognizes that
capital market
revenues are inherently volatile and susceptible to declines in
difficult market
periods. Concerns over this inherent volatility are offset by
management's
successful track record in managing through difficult periods.
Fitch believes that Goldman has a comparatively strong risk
management
organization and systems to manage and monitor risk as
demonstrated by its
ability to manage risk during period of market stress.
Goldman has consistently maintained liquidity at conservative
levels, which is
viewed as appropriate given the company's reliance on wholesale
funding.
Unencumbered highly liquid securities and cash was $184 billion
(20% of total
assets) at year end 2013. Goldman's reliance on unsecured
short-term funding
continues to be modest and the weighted average maturity of
secured funding
remained constant during 2013.
Goldman's capital position continues to improve and remains
comparatively
strong. Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets remained
higher than the GTUB
average. Goldman's Tier I common ratio under the Basel III
advanced approach was
approximately 9.8% at year-end 2013 (in line with the average of
U.S. GTUBs).
Regulatory and legal issues appear manageable. Goldman and peers
face new
capital markets regulations such as the Volcker Rule and
implementation of Basel
III capital and liquidity standards. Goldman is projected to
meet new
requirements well within allowable time frames.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Goldman's IDRs, VR and senior debt continue to be underpinned by
its leading
investment banking franchise, solid operating profitability,
strong risk
management, comfortable liquidity position and
better-than-average capital
position. The ratings factor in Fitch core capital in line with
current levels
and the management of capital comfortably above Basel III
capital minimums. The
IDRs, VR and senior debt have limited upward potential, given
Goldman's business
focus on the capital markets.
Downward pressure on the VR could result from a material loss,
significant
increase in leverage or deterioration in liquidity levels.
Similarly, any
unforeseen outsized or unusual fines, settlements or charges
levied could also
have adverse rating implications. Goldman's Long-term IDR could
be negatively
pressured if both its financial profile deteriorates (reflected
in the VR) and
Fitch's view of support of U.S. G-SIFIs change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATIING FLOOR
Goldman's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government ('AAA'/ Outlook Stable) if required. This
expectation reflects
the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given its
strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain.
Specific to Goldman, our view of support likelihood is based
mostly on its
systemic importance in the U.S., its global interconnectedness
given its size
and operations in global capital markets, and its position as a
key provider of
financial services to the U.S. economy. Goldman's IDRs and
senior debt ratings
do not benefit from support because Goldman's VR is equal to its
SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks fall afoul of solvency assessments.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how
cross-border
derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and
that there is
sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to
recapitalize without
requiring government assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise Goldman's
Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' within the next
one to two
years, likely to be some point in the late 2014 or in 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would result in no change to
Goldman's
Long-term IDR and debt ratings because Goldman's viability
rating is equal to
the current SRF.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Goldman and
by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from Goldman's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
nonperformance and relative
Loss Severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in Goldman's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT
RATINGS
Goldman's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the
company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives
deposit liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. However,
Goldman's
uninsured deposits outside of the U.S. do not benefit from
rating uplift because
they do not typically benefit from the U.S. depositor preference
unless the
deposit is expressly payable at an office of the bank in the
United States.
Since Fitch cannot determine which foreign branch deposits may
be dually
payable, they do not get the rating uplift.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by Goldman
and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Goldman's
IDR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Goldman's IDR is equalized with those of its operating companies
and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries, as
well as the use of
the holding company to fund subsidiary operations.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANIES
IDRs of major rated operating subsidiaries are equalized with
Goldman's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are core to
Goldman's business
strategy and financial profile.
Goldman is a top global bank with four business segments:
investment banking,
institutional client services, investment management, and
investing and lending.
Goldman, in September 2008, converted to a bank holding company
regulated by the
Federal Reserve Board. Goldman is designated as a G-SIFI by the
Financial
Stability Board.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at 'A';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--Subordinated debt to 'A-';
--Preferred equity at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured Chilean Bond Issuance Programme at 'AAA(cl)'.
Goldman Sachs Bank, USA
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured long-term notes at 'A';
--Senior secured short-term notes at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs AG
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) plc
--Senior secured guaranteed debt at 'A';
--Short-term secured guaranteed debt at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie.
--Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Ultegra Finance Limited
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Global Sukuk Company Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A';
--Short-term senior unsecured at 'F1'.
Goldman Sachs Financial Products I Limited
--Long-term senior unsecured at 'A'.
Goldman Sachs Capital I
--Trust preferred at 'BBB-'.
Goldman Sachs Capital II, III
--Preferred equity at 'BB+'.
Murray Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'.
Vesey Street Investment Trust I
--Senior Guaranteed Trust Securities 'A'.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10001
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+ 44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings were
unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
