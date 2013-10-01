(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Gothaer
Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung
AG's (GL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed GA's
EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (GG) improved
profitability and its
strong and resilient capitalisation, well-diversified group
structure and
Fitch's expectations that GG's investment return and
profitability will be
maintained close to the improved 2012 level.
At-end 2012, GG reported a regulatory solvency margin of 187%
(2011: 155%) and
the agency expects the improved capitalisation to be maintained
or only slightly
decrease in 2013. Fitch considers GG's capital as supportive for
its ratings
based on Fitch's internal risk-adjusted capital assessment.
Fitch considers GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with
GG, as they have
the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as
similar clients
and back-office operations. The ratings reflect the group's
strong business
position and well-developed risk management, which are partly
offset by
competitive German market conditions and GG's investment
portfolio, which tends
to show more volatility. However, investment returns and
unrealised capital
gains performed strongly during 2012. Fitch expects unrealised
capital gains for
Gothaer to decrease slightly during 2013.
Fitch notes that GG's asset duration is shorter than the market
average, which
would be a benefit if interest rates increased. However, in a
persisting
low-interest-rate environment it would put pressure on GG's
total return.
Before tax, GG's income increased to EUR224.0m from EUR145.1m.
GG reported net
income of EUR107.1m in 2012 (2011: EUR85.2m). Fitch views GG's
reported net
income as adequate for its rating and expects its reported net
income to remain
at a similar level in 2013 of about EUR100m.
In 2012, GG's consolidated net combined ratio (CR) improved to
96.5% (2011:
98.4%) while GG's main operating non-life legal entity, GA, net
CR was largely
unchanged at 97.4% (2011: 97.1%). This was in line with Fitch's
expectation for
the German market's net CR of 97.0% (2011: 98.9%). Fitch expects
a slight
increase in GG's CR for 2013 as it does for the market's CR due
to
catastrophe-related claims activity throughout the year.
GG reported GIIPS sovereign exposure of EUR1.8bn and
subordinated debt exposure
of EUR1.2bn at end-2012, which amounted to 6.8% and 4.8%,
respectively, of total
investments (market values). GG's GIIPS sovereign exposure was
higher than the
German market average. Fitch expects that GG will reduce its
subordinated debt
exposure further by about 20% in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improved level of
profitability in
its life and investment operations while maintaining a group
return on equity
(RoE) above 7.5% on a sustained basis. GG would also need to
maintain a of
regulatory solvency margin of at least 165%, and further de-risk
its investment
exposure to peripheral Europe sovereign and subordinated debt.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in
capitalisation (the
regulatory solvency margin falling below 130%), a weakening of
GG's market
position and a net combined ratio of above 105%.
GG is a mutual insurance group, which generated GWP of EUR4.2bn
(2011: EUR4.1bn)
in 2012, making it one of the larger German mid-sized insurance
groups. GG
focuses on private customers and small- and medium-sized
enterprises. Products
are distributed via tied agents and independent financial
advisors and, to a
limited degree, through co-operating banks. With GWP of
EUR1.5bn, GA is GG's
main non-life insurer. The life segment consists mainly of GL
(GWP: EUR1.1bn).
The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes
the third group
segment with GWP of EUR0.9bn.
