(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG's (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GA's EUR250m subordinated debt at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (GG) strong and resilient capitalisation, its well-diversified group structure and Fitch's expectations that investment return and operating profitability will be maintained close to 2013 levels. At-end 2013, GG reported a regulatory solvency margin of 175.5% (2012: 187.2%) and we expect this level to be maintained in 2014. GG's Prism factor-based model score was 'very strong' based on end-2013 results. We consider GG's capital as supportive for its ratings. Fitch considers GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with GG, as they share the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as similar clients and back-office operations. The ratings reflect GG's strong business position and well-developed risk management, which are partly offset by competitive German market conditions and by GG's more volatile investment portfolio than its peers'. Nevertheless, investment returns and unrealised capital gains performed strongly during 2013. Fitch notes that GG's asset duration is still shorter than the market average, which would be a benefit if interest rates increase. However, in a persisting low interest-rate environment it would put pressure on GG's total return. GG reported GIIPS sovereign exposure of EUR2.1bn and subordinated debt exposure of EUR1.1bn at end-2013, which amounted to 7.7% and 4%, respectively, of total investment (by market value). GG's GIIPS sovereign exposure was higher than the German market average. Fitch expects that GG would have further reduced its subordinated debt exposure in 2014. In 2013, GA's net combined ratio (CR) increased to 101.1% (2012: 97.4%), driven by higher-than-average catastrophe-related claims. This weighed on GG's income before tax, which declined to EUR141m in 2013 from EUR224m in 2012. Net income was stable at EUR106.8m (2012: EUR107.1m), supported by the consolidation of Car-Garantie and because of an extraordinary tax effect. For 2014 Fitch expects an improvement in the combined ratio and GG to report a pre-tax profit at a similar level as last year. GG is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR4.3bn in 2013 (2012: EUR4.2bn), making it one of the larger German mid-sized insurance groups. GG focuses on private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and independent financial advisors and, to a limited degree, through co-operating banks. With GWP of EUR1.5bn, GA is GG's main non-life insurer. GG has two life carriers - GL (GWP: EUR1.2bn) and Asstel Leben (GWP: EUR209m). The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.8bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include improved profitability in its life and investment operations while maintaining a group return on equity above 7.5% on a sustained basis and a score of "very strong" in Fitch Prism factor-based model. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in capitalisation (the Fitch Prism score falling to "strong"), a weakening of GG's market position and a net combined ratio of above 105%. 