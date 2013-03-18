March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gracechurch Mortgage Financing's programme following an in-depth performance review. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is based on robust collateral performance and sufficient level of credit enhancement (CE) to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. The CE for the class A rated 'AAAsf' has increased to 16.47% from 15.35% since the last issuance due to the redemption of certain notes and the non-amortising nature of the reserve funds. The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review. Three-months plus arrears which were at 0.73% at the time of the last issuance have only shown a modest increase to 0.75% of the pool. This level of arrears is well below the average for UK prime mortgages at around 2%. Furthermore Fitch expects interest rates to remain at low levels for the next year which coupled with the expected stabilisation in the level of unemployment is likely to support the programme's continued solid performance. Given relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at 1.2bps in the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess spread, which stands at approximately 0.81%. The Mortgage Reserve Credit Note (MRCLN) was identified by Fitch as one of the key rating drivers at the time of the assignment of ratings due to its exposure to Barclays' insolvency. The MRCLN structure was replaced by a Mortgage Reserve Originator Trust in January this year. The new structure is expected to ring-fence the mortgage reserves from any theoretical insolvency of Barclays in Fitch's view. In addition to the above, all relevant counterparties are currently suitably rated and are at or above their minimum required ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or interest rates, however, could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could deplete reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes resulting in potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to counterparty risks the transactions are exposed to and may be revised if a direct support counterparty is downgraded below its minimum required ratings. A 30% increase in default rates and a simultaneous 30% decrease in recovery rates was not expected to have any impact on the ratings of outstanding notes at the time of the last issuance in June 2012. Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the new issue report published on 22 June 2012. The rating actions are as follows: Gracechurch Mortgage Financing plc - Series 2011-1 Series 2011-1 Class 2A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 2A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-1 Class 3A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Gracechurch Mortgage Financing plc - Series 2012-1 Series 2012-1 Class 1A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 2A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 3A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 4A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 5A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2012-1 Class 6A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable