May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grand Harbour B.V.'s EUR403,172,612 m class A-1 floating rate
notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.
Grand Harbour I B.V. is an arbitrage cash flow collateralised loan obligation
(CLO). Net proceeds from the issuance of the notes were used to purchase a
EUR400m portfolio of European leveraged loans and bonds. The portfolio is
managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Limited, and went effective on 19
August 2013. The reinvestment period is scheduled to end in 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the transaction since it
closed in June 2013. Credit enhancement for the sole rated tranche in the deal
is up marginally to 40.5% from 40.0%.
Two months after closing, the portfolio successfully ramped up. Currently, the
majority of assets are rated 'B' (56%), with 78.1% of assets rated 'B' or above.
The 'CCC' assets account for 1.3% of the transaction's par value, attributable
to two obligations from the same issuer. The maximum 'CCC' exposure bucket is
7.5%.
The portfolio has a large industry concentration exposure to the computers and
electronics industry at 15.3% of total assets, with healthcare, the next largest
exposure accounting for just over 8.5%. France and Germany account for
approximately half of the assets' country exposure, with a 26.3% and 21.9%
share, respectively. The UK (13.1%) and Netherlands (13.0%) account for just
over a further quarter of all assets' location. Italy (5.8%), Ireland (1.9%) and
Spain (1.3%), all considered peripheral exposures (for which Fitch applies
additional stresses), together account for less than 10% of asset balance.
Obligations domiciled in countries rated 'A-' or below by Fitch are capped at
10%.
The transaction's minimum weighted average spread (4.25%), weighted average
coupon (6%) and maximum weighted average rating factor (36) have not changed
since the effective date with current levels compliant, along with all portfolio
profile and coverage and quality tests.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch tested the rating's sensitivity to a 25% increase in default probability
across all assets, as well and a 25% reduction in assumed recoveries. Under both
scenarios, the class A-1 tranche would be downgraded one notch to 'AA+sf'.