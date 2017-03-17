(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' as well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The ratings affirmation is based upon the company's very strong capitalization, consistently strong and stable core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the Canadian market; conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability profile that is not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these positives is the continued underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has strained overall earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage to remain at depressed levels for some time. KEY RATING DRIVERS GWO's ratings consider its conservative risk appetite, which is reflected in its lower-risk product design, pricing discipline, strict asset-liability matching, and management of key earnings drivers such as expenses and persistency. Additionally, Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as less risky than the U.S. life market due to greater pricing rationality and less aggressive product guarantees. GWO's operating earnings were CAD2.6 billion in 2016, down 4% from 2015 due to lower fee income and restructuring costs at Putnam, the depreciation of the British pound, and less favorable morbidity experience. Results in Canada and Europe remain strong with ROEs of 20% and 17%, respectively, in 2016. GWO's fixed charge coverage of 7.9x in 2016 remains below expectations for the current rating category, which is due to the ongoing underperformance of Putnam. Putnam recorded losses of CAD72 million in 2016, including restructuring expenses of CAD20 million related to reducing its staff by approximately 8%. Putnam continues to experience net outflows, driven by the industry's shift toward passive funds. Fitch does not expect Putnam to contribute meaningfully to GWO's earnings in the near- to intermediate-term and expects it to continue to rely on holding company cash and earnings from the insurance subsidiaries to service interest expense on debt related to the acquisition of Putnam. Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of its conservative investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its asset/liability, liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not invest in below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported exposure in this category consists of "fallen angels," including privately placed issues with strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.5 billion at year-end 2016, or 1.2% of bond investments. Fitch considers GWO well-provisioned for future credit loss, as evidenced by its over CAD2.9 billion of provisions for future credit losses, and expects future impairments in excess of actuarial reserve provisions to remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations. Fitch views GWO's liquidity as strong, with its over CAD7.9 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term bonds, including CAD1.1 billion of cash at the holding company. GWO also generates ample cash flows and liquidity through its well-diversified operations. Additionally, GWO's actuarial liabilities are relatively insensitive to equity markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to individual segregated funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is through Putnam. GWO's financial leverage increased to 20% at year-end 2016 as a result of the issuance of EUR500 million senior notes in December. Fitch notes that a portion of the proceeds was used to redeem EUR200 million in February 2017, and financial leverage was 19% on a pro forma basis. Financial leverage remains consistent with the rating level, but the company's debt/total capital ratio of 28%, which includes CAD2.5 billion of perpetual preferred securities, is slightly higher than comparably rated North American peers. GWO's risk-adjusted capitalization remains supportive of the rating; Great-West Life Assurance Company's MCCSR was 240%, while Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company's RBC ratio was 458% at year-end 2016. Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) plans to replace MCCSR with a new capital adequacy framework, Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT). Fitch expects GWO to remain in a strong excess capital position under LICAT, given the company's conservative risk profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to an upgrade include: --Significant improvement in Putnam's earnings to a level on par with GWO's other operating subsidiaries; --Decline in financial leverage to below 15% and a decline in total leverage to below 25%. Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include: --A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position evidenced by MCCSR ratios falling below 200% and no change in view of capital under the LICAT framework. --Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in total leverage to over 35%. --Decline in fixed charge coverage to less than 6x. --Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life, London Life or Irish Life acquisitions. --Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or expertise, or any other material changes in the company's risk appetite. --Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in GWO. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Great-West Lifeco, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A'; --4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A'; --6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A'; --6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A'; --5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A'; --2.5% Euro bond debt due April 18, 2023 at 'A'; --1.75% Euro bond debt due December 7, 2026 at 'A'; --Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series N, 2.176% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series O, Floating Rate non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series Q, 5.15% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'; --Series S, 5.25% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+'. GWL&A Financial Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A+'. Canada Life Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A+'. Great-West Life Assurance Company --IFS at 'AA'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'. Canada Life Assurance Company --IFS at 'AA'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'. Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company --IFS at 'AA'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Commercial paper at 'F1+'. London Life Insurance Company; Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York --IFS at 'AA'. Irish Life Assurance plc --IFS at 'AA'; --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'. Canada Life International Re Ltd. --IFS at 'AA'. Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II --2.538% fixed rate plus 3-month LIBOR subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'. Canada Life Capital Trust --Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'. Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP --6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'. Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP --5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+'; --7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jamie R. Tucker, CPA Associate Director +1-212-612-7856 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Committee Chairperson James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020758 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001