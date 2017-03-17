(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Great-West
Lifeco (TSE: GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+' as well as the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
all operating
subsidiaries at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
The ratings affirmation is based upon the company's very strong
capitalization,
consistently strong and stable core insurance earnings; strong
competitive
position in the Canadian market; conservative investment
profile; and overall
actuarial liability profile that is not heavily exposed to the
equity markets.
Offsetting these positives is the continued underperformance of
Putnam
Investments (Putnam), which has strained overall earnings levels
and has caused
fixed-charge coverage to remain at depressed levels for some
time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GWO's ratings consider its conservative risk appetite, which is
reflected in its
lower-risk product design, pricing discipline, strict
asset-liability matching,
and management of key earnings drivers such as expenses and
persistency.
Additionally, Fitch views the Canadian life insurance market as
less risky than
the U.S. life market due to greater pricing rationality and less
aggressive
product guarantees.
GWO's operating earnings were CAD2.6 billion in 2016, down 4%
from 2015 due to
lower fee income and restructuring costs at Putnam, the
depreciation of the
British pound, and less favorable morbidity experience. Results
in Canada and
Europe remain strong with ROEs of 20% and 17%, respectively, in
2016.
GWO's fixed charge coverage of 7.9x in 2016 remains below
expectations for the
current rating category, which is due to the ongoing
underperformance of Putnam.
Putnam recorded losses of CAD72 million in 2016, including
restructuring
expenses of CAD20 million related to reducing its staff by
approximately 8%.
Putnam continues to experience net outflows, driven by the
industry's shift
toward passive funds. Fitch does not expect Putnam to contribute
meaningfully to
GWO's earnings in the near- to intermediate-term and expects it
to continue to
rely on holding company cash and earnings from the insurance
subsidiaries to
service interest expense on debt related to the acquisition of
Putnam.
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of
its conservative
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its
asset/liability,
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not
invest in
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported
exposure in this
category consists of "fallen angels," including privately placed
issues with
strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.5 billion at
year-end 2016, or
1.2% of bond investments. Fitch considers GWO well-provisioned
for future credit
loss, as evidenced by its over CAD2.9 billion of provisions for
future credit
losses, and expects future impairments in excess of actuarial
reserve provisions
to remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations.
Fitch views GWO's liquidity as strong, with its over CAD7.9
billion of cash,
cash equivalents and short-term bonds, including CAD1.1 billion
of cash at the
holding company. GWO also generates ample cash flows and
liquidity through its
well-diversified operations. Additionally, GWO's actuarial
liabilities are
relatively insensitive to equity markets, due to the avoidance
of riskier
enhancements to individual segregated funds. The company's
primary exposure to
equity markets is through Putnam.
GWO's financial leverage increased to 20% at year-end 2016 as a
result of the
issuance of EUR500 million senior notes in December. Fitch notes
that a portion
of the proceeds was used to redeem EUR200 million in February
2017, and
financial leverage was 19% on a pro forma basis. Financial
leverage remains
consistent with the rating level, but the company's debt/total
capital ratio of
28%, which includes CAD2.5 billion of perpetual preferred
securities, is
slightly higher than comparably rated North American peers.
GWO's risk-adjusted capitalization remains supportive of the
rating; Great-West
Life Assurance Company's MCCSR was 240%, while Great-West Life &
Annuity
Insurance Company's RBC ratio was 458% at year-end 2016.
Effective Jan. 1, 2018,
the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
(OSFI) plans to
replace MCCSR with a new capital adequacy framework, Life
Insurance Capital
Adequacy Test (LICAT). Fitch expects GWO to remain in a strong
excess capital
position under LICAT, given the company's conservative risk
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to an
upgrade include:
--Significant improvement in Putnam's earnings to a level on par
with GWO's
other operating subsidiaries;
--Decline in financial leverage to below 15% and a decline in
total leverage to
below 25%.
Key rating triggers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a
downgrade include:
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position evidenced by
MCCSR ratios falling below 200% and no change in view of capital
under the LICAT
framework.
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in
total leverage to
over 35%.
--Decline in fixed charge coverage to less than 6x.
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life, London Life or
Irish Life
acquisitions.
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or
expertise, or any
other material changes in the company's risk appetite.
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in
GWO.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A';
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';
--2.5% Euro bond debt due April 18, 2023 at 'A';
--1.75% Euro bond debt due December 7, 2026 at 'A';
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series N, 2.176% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series O, Floating Rate non-cumulative first preferred shares
at 'BBB+';
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series Q, 5.15% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series R, 4.8% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+';
--Series S, 5.25% non-cumulative first preferred shares at
'BBB+'.
GWL&A Financial Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Canada Life Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'.
Great-West Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life Assurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'.
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
London Life Insurance Company;
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'AA'.
Irish Life Assurance plc
--IFS at 'AA';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'.
Canada Life International Re Ltd.
--IFS at 'AA'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II
--2.538% fixed rate plus 3-month LIBOR subordinated debentures
due 2046 at
'BBB+'.
Canada Life Capital Trust
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'.
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+';
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
