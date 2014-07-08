(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greater New
York Mutual
Insurance Company's (GNY) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GNY's rating is supported by a strong balance sheet,
characterized by low
operating leverage, no financial leverage, a conservative
investment portfolio
and a history of favorable loss reserve development. Balanced
against these
positive factors are GNY's small and narrowly focused market
position and
material modeled catastrophe exposure.
GNY's market position and size/scale are categorized by Fitch as
'small' with
net written premium of $234 million for the full year 2013 and
policyholders'
surplus of $418 million as of March 31, 2014. Consequently,
absent other
mitigating factors, a company with this profile would typically
carry an IFS
rating in the 'BBB' category.
GNY's combined ratio was 94.8% during 2013, which was a
particularly benign
catastrophe year for the property/casualty industry. Full year
2012's combined
ratio was 108.5% with Superstorm Sandy accounting for nine
percentage points.
Net income was $23 million in 2013 compared to full year 2012's
bottom line of
$5.5 million.
Results deteriorated in the first quarter of 2014 as GNY
reported a 108.4%
combined ratio that included approximately $7 million in
catastrophe losses.
Annualized return on surplus was modest at 3.9%.
GNY was scored as 'Adequate' by Fitch's Prism capital model,
which is below
guidelines for the company's current rating category. Natural
catastrophe
exposure is a key risk element that increases target capital
levels for GNY
under Prism, reflecting its commercial property insurance
orientation and
geographic business concentration.
Other capital measures such as net leverage and NAIC risk-based
capital ratio
are considered better than median guidelines for GNY's current
rating category.
Statutory net leverage, calculated as written premiums plus
liabilities divided
by surplus, is conservative at 1.9 times at year-end 2013. In
addition, GNY's
NAIC RBC ratio was solid at 431% of the company action level at
year-end 2013.
GNY's risky assets ratio was modest at approximately 11% of
surplus, up from
less than 1% in previous years. GNY added moderate amounts of
equity and
asset-backed securities to the investment portfolio in an effort
to improve
total returns. This incremental change in investment strategy
did not materially
change Fitch's view of investment risk.
GNY has reported favorable reserve development in the most
recent five years.
Favorable development in 2013 was very small at 10 basis points
of surplus.
Approximately 80% of total reserves are related to shorter-tail
commercial
multi-peril claims, while most of the balance is in workers'
compensation
insurance.
GNY has a niche providing habitational insurance to cooperative
apartment
buildings, condominium associations and apartment rental risks,
and a wide
variety of commercial classes of business. The company offers
commercial
multi-peril insurance predominantly in New York and New Jersey.
The company has
expanded over time into Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states.
Approximately
one-quarter of written premium is currently for business outside
of New York and
New Jersey.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for GNY that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A material catastrophe loss representing greater than 15% of
current surplus;
--A significant change in GNY's conservative balance sheet such
as deterioration
in risk-based capital as measured by Fitch's capital model or a
trend of
unfavorable reserve development.
Key rating triggers for GNY that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Risk mitigation efforts that reduce probable maximum loss
estimates from a
hurricane making landfall in New York or New Jersey;
--A substantial improvement in market presence as well as
diversification by
product and geography.
Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company
Insurance Company of Greater New York
Strathmore Insurance Company
GNY Custom Insurance Company
--IFS affirmed at 'A-'
