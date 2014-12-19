(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Greater New York Mutual Insurance
Company (GNY) at
'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GNY's rating is supported by a conservatively-structured balance
sheet,
characterized by low operating leverage, no financial leverage,
a relatively
low-risk investment portfolio and a history of favorable loss
reserve
development. Balanced against these positive factors are GNY's
small market
position and material modeled catastrophe exposure.
GNY's market position and size/scale are categorized by Fitch as
'small' with
annualized 2014 net written premium approaching $250 million and
policyholders'
surplus of $426 million as of Sept. 30, 2014. Consequently,
absent other
mitigating factors, a company with this profile would typically
carry an IFS
rating in the 'BBB' category.
GNY's combined ratio was 101.4% during the first nine months of
2014, including
7.8 percentage points of catastrophe losses. Full year 2013's
combined ratio was
94.8% with zero catastrophe losses in an especially benign
catastrophe year for
the industry.
Year-to-date Sept. 30, 2014 net income was $11 million, down
from $17 million
for the same period in 2013. GNY's annualized return on surplus
was modest at
3.4% through the first nine months of 2014.
GNY was scored as 'Adequate' by Fitch's Prism capital model,
which is below
guidelines for the company's current rating category. Natural
catastrophe
exposure is a key risk element that increases target capital
levels for GNY
under Prism, reflecting its commercial property insurance
orientation and
geographic business concentration.
The Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act
(TRIPRA) is set to
expire on Dec. 31, 2014. GNY has purchased private market
terrorism reinsurance
to supplement TRIA that is in place through year-end 2015. The
terrorism
reinsurance covers a maximum of $195 million in excess of a $20
million
retention. There remains considerable uncertainty whether
Congress will renew
the terrorism reinsurance program in 2015 and regarding the cost
and
availability of private market terrorism, which would
necessitate an assessment
of GNY's aggregation of property exposures.
Other capital measures such as net leverage and NAIC risk-based
capital ratio
are considered better than median guidelines for GNY's current
rating category.
Statutory net leverage, calculated as written premiums plus
liabilities divided
by surplus, is conservative at 1.9 times at Sept. 30, 2014. In
addition, GNY's
NAIC RBC ratio was solid at 431% of the company action level at
year-end 2013.
GNY added moderate amounts of equity and asset-backed securities
to the
investment portfolio in an effort to improve total returns. This
incremental
change in investment strategy did not materially change Fitch's
view of
investment risk as the 'risky assets' ratio was modest at
approximately 16% of
surplus.
GNY has reported favorable reserve development in the most
recent five years.
Favorable development year-to-date Sept. 30, 2014 was 1.9
percentage points on
the combined ratio, which was comparable to the same period in
2013.
Approximately 80% of total reserves are related to shorter-tail
commercial
multi-peril claims, while most of the balance is in workers'
compensation
insurance.
GNY has a niche providing habitational insurance to cooperative
apartment
buildings, condominium associations and apartment rental risks,
and a wide
variety of commercial classes of business. The company offers
commercial
multi-peril insurance predominantly in New York and New Jersey.
The company has
expanded over time into Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states.
Approximately
one-quarter of written premium is currently for business outside
of New York and
New Jersey.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for GNY that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A material catastrophe loss representing greater than 15% of
current surplus;
--A significant change in GNY's conservative balance sheet such
as deterioration
in risk-based capital as measured by Fitch's capital model or a
trend of
unfavorable reserve development.
Key rating triggers for GNY that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Risk mitigation efforts that reduce probable maximum loss
estimates from a
hurricane making landfall in New York or New Jersey;
--A substantial improvement in market presence as well as
diversification by
product and geography.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company
Insurance Company of Greater New York
Strathmore Insurance Company
GNY Custom Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analysts:
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairman:
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.