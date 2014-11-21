(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greece's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The issue ratings on Greece's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are also affirmed at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Greece's IDRs and Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers:- -The general government budget is on track to meet its 2014 objective, underscoring a remarkable budgetary adjustment in recent years in the face of severe cyclical headwinds. The adjusted primary surplus measure used under the Troika programme is forecast by Fitch at 1.5% of GDP this year. The headline deficit forecast (EDP basis) is 1.6% of GDP. Year-to-date outturns suggest a slight over-performance is possible. -Fitch expects the current Troika review to be concluded by end-2014, but there is some risk it may slip into early 2015. Greece's EUR3bn bond issue in April has increased its financing buffers, but market access is not yet reliable. Fitch assumes that medium-term financing remains predicated on the government staying on track with its official creditors. -An early general election in 1Q15 is a likely scenario and there is a risk that the next administration would be less supportive of economic and fiscal reform. The most painful phase of Greece's adjustment is over and the sovereign's funding needs are covered through 2Q15 without market or Troika funds. However, achieving and maintaining the medium term primary surplus target of 4% relies on continued tight fiscal discipline and a sustained recovery in growth. -The economy is bottoming out, with real GDP having expanded modestly in 9M14. Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 0.5% in 2014, rising to 2.5% in 2015, unchanged since our last review in May, although potential domestic political developments and a weakening growth outlook in the eurozone represent downside risks to these forecasts. -Greece's external debt burden is very large but inexpensive to service due to its largely concessionary nature. Greece is running a current account surplus of 1% of GDP aided by reduced imports, buoyant tourism receipts and a significant step-up in net EU transfers. Fitch considers price competitiveness to have been restored, although the export base remains narrow. -Fitch's Banking System Indicator for Greece is 'b', indicating weak standalone creditworthiness. The banks are well capitalised but their asset quality is weak. No further capital injections are required as a result of the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment. -Greece's ratings are underpinned by high income per capita and measures of governance (well above 'B' and 'BB' medians), and by official financial assistance. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the ratings are currently balanced. Nonetheless, future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action include: -A domestic political crisis, worsening relations with creditors, and/or backtracking on policy commitments; for example, an inconclusive early election, a failure to agree an accommodation with the Troika, or failure to meet primary surplus targets. -A decline in nominal GDP in 2015. This would increase the risk of social unrest, cause the public debt/GDP ratio to rise further, and widen the budget deficit. Future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: -A faster economic recovery and budgetary improvement supporting our baseline of a sustained primary surplus of 4% of GDP. -Sustained access to market funding at affordable rates, improving Greece's financing flexibility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions. Current and future administrations continue to maintain relations with official creditors (eg under a precautionary programme). Social stability is maintained. Greek banks make no further material demands on the sovereign balance sheet; EUR37bn (20% of GDP) has been injected to date. If Greeks banks incur losses that are not covered by private shareholders, this would lead to a cash call on the government as guaranteed tax credits are converted into equity. General government gross debt/GDP will stabilise at 178% in 2014, subsiding gradually thereafter. These assumptions do not factor in any Official Sector Involvement on official loans that may be agreed over the medium term. The projections are sensitive to assumptions about growth, the GDP deflator, Greece's primary balance and the realisation of privatisation revenues. Greece remains a member of the eurozone and does not seek to impose capital controls in the face of any renewed strains on sovereign creditworthiness. Greece and the eurozone as a whole will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. An extended period of deflation, resulting in low growth in nominal GDP would be highly damaging to public debt dynamics. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Rawkins Senior Director +44 20 3530 1046 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 