LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alpha Bank
A.E.'s (Alpha,
B-/Stable/B), Eurobank Ergasias S.A.'s (Eurobank, B-/Stable/B),
National Bank of
Greece S.A.'s (NBG, B-/Stable/B) and Piraeus Bank S.A.'s
(Piraeus, B-/Stable/B),
Greek mortgage covered bonds at 'B' with Negative Outlook as
follows:
Alpha EUR3.75bn covered bonds: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Eurobank EUR2.45bn covered bonds: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
NBG (programme I) EUR0.846bn covered bonds: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Negative
NBG (programme II) EUR6.9bn covered bonds: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook Negative
Piraeus EUR1.25bn covered bonds: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook
Negative
The rating actions follow a full review of the programmes and,
notably, the
application of the agency's updated covered bond master criteria
and assumptions
for assessing credit risk of Greek residential mortgage loans
pools (see
"Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" dated 4 September 2013 and "EMEA
Criteria
Addendum - Greece" dated 25 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) remains unchanged for all
programmes. Alpha's,
Eurobank's, NBG's programme II and Piraeus's covered bond
programmes have a
D-Cap of 3 (moderate high discontinuity risk), despite their
pass-through
structure; the D-Cap assessment is driven by potential systemic
challenges
related to the alternative management component.
The D-Cap of 0 for NBG's programme I reflects a full
discontinuity assessment,
which is driven by the liquidity gaps and systemic risk
component. It reflects
Fitch's view that the extendible maturity feature of 12 months
would not be
sufficient to successfully refinance the cover assets in the
event of an issuer
default (see "Fitch Assigns Portuguese, Greek and Cypriot
Covered Bonds Outlooks
& D-Caps" dated 19 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has modelled interest rate
mismatches stemming
from fixed-rate loans that switch to a floating-rate regime in
the absence of a
total return swap. In its stressed recovery analysis, the agency
has kept
unchanged its refinancing spread assumptions.
The Negative Outlook on all Greek covered bond programmes
reflects deteriorating
asset performance and an adverse operating environment for Greek
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Alpha's covered bonds
The rating of Alpha's covered bonds is based on the issuer's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), the D-Cap of 3 and the minimum level of
over-collateralisation (OC) of 5.26% required by the Greek
covered bond law,
which is equivalent to the 95% asset percentage (AP), and which
Fitch relies
upon for its analysis. This level of OC allows at least 51%
recoveries on bonds
assumed to default in a stress scenario, hence a one-notch
uplift above the IDR
of Alpha.
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of approximately
78,500
residential mortgage loans originated by Alpha, totalling
approximately
EUR4.2bn, with a weighted average current indexed loan-to-value
(WA Indexed
CLTV) of 72% and weighted average original loan-to-value (WA
OLTV) of 74.5% as
calculated by the agency using a random sample. Fitch has
determined a
cumulative weighted average frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) for
the cover assets
of 27.3% and a weighted average recovery rate (WARR) of 66.2% at
the 'B'
category.
All assets and liabilities are denominated in euros. The cover
pool is made up
of fixed-rate assets (1.7%), floating-rate assets (87.7%) and
fixed-rate assets
that revert to floating during the life of the loan (10.6%).
Eurobank's covered bonds
The rating of Eurobank's covered bonds is based on the issuer's
IDR, the D-Cap
of 3 and the minimum level of OC of 5.26% required by the Greek
covered bond
law, which is equivalent to the 95% AP and which Fitch relies
upon for its
analysis. This level of OC allows at least 51% recoveries on
bonds assumed to
default in a stress scenario, hence a one-notch uplift above the
IDR of
Eurobank.
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of approximately
46,000
residential mortgage loans originated by Eurobank, totalling
EUR2.8bn, with a WA
Indexed CLTV of 58.8% and WA OLTV of 68% as calculated by the
agency. Fitch has
determined a cumulative WAFF for the cover assets of 28.9% and a
WARR of 77.3%
at the 'B' category.
All assets and liabilities are denominated in euros. The cover
pool is made up
of fixed-rate assets (0.3%), floating-rate assets (94.9%) and
fixed-rate assets
that revert to floating during the life of the loan (4.8%).
NBG's programme I covered bonds
The rating on NBG programme I is based on the issuer's IDR, the
D-Cap of 0 and
an AP commitment of 55% as published in NBG's monthly investor
report which
Fitch takes into account in its analysis. This AP commitment is
lower than the
95% break-even AP calculated by Fitch for the current rating
that would allow an
uplift of up to three notches. However, the rating of the
covered bonds is
constrained by the current Country Ceiling of 'B'.
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of approximately
35,500
residential mortgage loans originated by NBG, totalling
EUR1.8bn, with a WA
Indexed CLTV of 58.4% and WA OLTV of 61.9% as calculated by the
agency. Fitch
has determined a cumulative WAFF for the cover assets of 29.6%
and a WARR of
79.7% at the 'B' category.
All assets and liabilities are denominated in euros. The cover
pool is made up
of fixed-rate assets (10%), the majority of which revert to
floating during the
life of the loan, and floating-rate assets (90%) while the
outstanding covered
bonds pay a fixed rate of interest.
Fitch has compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a
wind-down scenario,
subject to stressed defaults and losses and under the management
of a third
party, to the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds.
The cover assets
have a weighted average remaining term of about 11.3 years and
the covered bonds
of 3.3 years. The mismatches between the soft bullet covered
bonds and the
amortising cover pool assets expose the programme to material
refinancing risk.
A liability swap is in place with Deutsche Bank AG (DBAG,
A+/Stable/F1+) to
hedge the interest rate risk between the floating-rate loans in
the cover pool
and the fixed-rate covered bonds.
NBG's programme II covered bonds
The rating of NBG's programme II covered bonds is based on the
issuer's IDR, the
D-Cap of 3 and the minimum level of OC of 5.26% required by the
Greek covered
bond law which is equivalent to the 95% AP and which Fitch
relies upon for its
analysis. This level of OC allows at least 51% recoveries on
bonds assumed to
default in a stress scenario, hence a one-notch uplift above the
IDR of NBG.
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of approximately
219,500
residential mortgage loans originated by NBG, totalling
EUR9.4bn, with a WA
Indexed CLTV of 61.7% and WA OLTV of 65.2% as calculated by the
agency using a
random sample. Fitch has determined a cumulative WAFF for the
cover assets of
30% and a WARR of 73.2% at the 'B' category.
All liabilities are denominated in euros while 3.4% of the cover
assets are
denominated in Swiss francs. Fitch has applied additional
stresses for the
portion of the pool which is denominated in Swiss francs to
reflect the impact
of potential adverse exchange rate movements. The cover pool is
made up of
fixed-rate assets (17.7%) approximately half of which revert to
floating during
the life of the loan and floating-rate assets (82.3%) while the
outstanding
covered bonds pay a floating-rate of interest linked to the ECB
reference rate.
Piraeus's covered bonds
The rating of Piraeus's covered bonds is based on the issuer's
IDR, the D-Cap of
3 and the minimum level of OC of 5.26% required by the Greek
covered bond law,
which is equivalent to the 95% AP and which Fitch relies upon
for its analysis.
This level of OC allows at least 51% recoveries on bonds assumed
to default in a
stress scenario, hence a one-notch uplift above the IDR of
Piraeus.
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of approximately
19,000
residential mortgage loans originated by Piraeus, totalling
EUR1.4bn, with a WA
Indexed CLTV of 63.5% and WA OLTV of 68% as calculated by the
agency. Fitch has
determined a cumulative WAFF for the cover assets of 29.3% and a
WARR of 74.6%
at the 'B' category.
All assets and liabilities are denominated in euros. The cover
pool is made up
of fixed-rate assets (0.4%), floating-rate assets (96.7%) and
fixed-rate assets
that revert to floating during the life of the loan (2.9%). The
outstanding
covered bonds pay a floating-rate of interest linked to the one
month Euribor
rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of all Greek covered bond programmes would be
vulnerable to a
downgrade if the Country Ceiling for Greece is revised downwards
by one or more
notches.
All else being equal the ratings of Alpha's, Eurobank's, NBG's
programme II and
Piraeus's covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
the respective
banks' IDRs are downgraded by one or more notches.
All else being equal the rating of the covered bonds outstanding
under NBG's
programme I would be vulnerable to downgrade if NBG's IDR is
downgraded below
'CCC'.
Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be
affected, among others,
by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot
be assumed to remain stable over time.
