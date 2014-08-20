(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greene King (GK) Finance plc's class A, AB and B notes at 'BBB+', 'BBB' and 'BBB-', respectively. The Outlooks on the notes are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the solid performance of the borrower's (GK Retailing Limited; GKR) total estate over the past year with 52-week May 2014 (FY14) EBITDA rising 4.2% to GBP198.2m and outperforming the Fitch base case by 4.1%. This is mainly driven by the managed division with EBITDA rising 10.4% due to both increasing like-for-like (LFL) sales (GK plc: 4.1% between FY13 and FY14) and the addition of 45 pubs during the year (including the conversion of fifteen tenanted pubs). On a per pub basis, annual EBITDA increased 3% to GBP209,200 (still marginally below Marston's at around GBP216,000 and Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) at around GBP250,000). The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the fairly high quality estate and proactive management will continue to deliver solid performance over the next two years. GK a whole business securitisation of a portfolio of 645 managed as well as 1,112 tenanted and leased (referred to as tenanted) pubs located in England, Scotland and Wales. The securitised pubs represent around 80% of Greene King Group's pub portfolio and are considered a reasonably representative sample of the total estate. KEY RATING DRIVERS Industry Profile: Midrange The operating environment is viewed as 'weaker'. While the pub sector in the UK has a long history, trading performance for some assets has shown significant weakness in the past. The sector is highly exposed to discretionary spending, strong competition (including from the off-trade), and other macro factors such as minimum wages, rising utility costs and potential changes in regulation (with the proposed statutory code in the tenanted/leased segment). The barriers to entry are viewed as 'midrange'. Licencing laws and regulations are moderately stringent, and managed pubs and tenanted pubs (ie, non-full repairing and insuring) are fairly capital-intensive. Switching costs, however, are generally viewed as low, even though there may be some positive brand and captive market effects. The sustainability of the sector is viewed as 'midrange' with the strong pub culture in the UK expected to persist, thereby taking a large portion of the eating-drinking-out market. In relation to demographics, mild forecast population growth in the UK is a credit-positive. Company Profile: Midrange The financial performance is viewed as 'stronger'. GK's performance has been resilient throughout the economic cycle, with combined managed and tenanted seven-year revenue and EBITDA CAGRs to 2014 of 4.1% and 2.6%, respectively. The company operations are viewed as 'midrange'. Branded pubs under Hungry Horse represent only around 9% of total securitised pubs as of FY14. GK has limited pricing influence but it is a fairly large operator within the pub sector (GBP1.3bn of revenues in FY14, around 4% total UK pubs) with strong economies of scale. While operating leverage has been increasing over the last few years as a result of the growing food offer, the change in strategy is viewed favourably given the revenue growth due to the food-led approach. Transparency is viewed as 'midrange' with the more transparent managed business (self-operated) representing 65% and 37% of the securitised group by EBITDA and estate respectively, meaning insight into underlying profitability is good. Dependence on operator is viewed as 'midrange'. Operator replacement is not viewed as straightforward but should be possible within a reasonable period of time (based on the large number of operators and precedent transactions, e.g. Orchid pubs sold to M&B). Due to centralised management of managed and tenanted estates and common supply contracts, operational commingling is viewed as quite high. Asset quality is viewed as 'midrange'. The pubs are considered to be well-maintained with capex representing around 10% of total sales on average over the last five years. Assets are also well-located (significant portion in London and the south-east), and are almost all freehold. The secondary market is fairly liquid (extensive disposal programmes across the industry have been absorbed). Debt Structure Class A: Stronger; Class AB, B: Midrange The debt profile is viewed as 'stronger' for the class A notes and 'midrange' for the class AB and B notes. All debt is fully amortising on a fixed schedule, eliminating refinancing risk and the even debt profile is broadly commensurate with the industry and company risk profile. The class A notes have no interest-only periods, no concurrent amortisation and benefit from the interest deferability of the junior class AB and B notes. Amortisation for the class AB and B notes is back-ended and their interest-only periods are substantial (until 2031 for the class B and 2033 for the AB). Interest rate risk for all floating-rate notes is fully hedged, and the current mark-to-market arising from the swaps is fairly low and unlikely to materialise. The security package is viewed as 'stronger' for the class A and midrange for the class AB and B notes. The security package is strong with comprehensive first ranking fixed and floating charges over the issuer's assets and ultimately over all operating assets. The class AB and B notes have equivalent security as class A, but are junior-ranking, hence the midrange attribute. The structural features are viewed as 'stronger' for all notes. All standard whole business securitisations legal and structural features are present, and the covenant package is comprehensive. The restricted payment condition level is standard (1.5x EBITDA debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), 1.3x free cash flow (FCF) DSCR - including step-up amounts), and the tranched liquidity facility is covenanted at 18 months peak debt service. Additionally, all counterparty ratings are above the required minimum levels as per Fitch structured finance counterparty rating criteria. The issuer is an orphan bankruptcy remote SPV. Peer Group - Greene King's closest peers are Marston's, Spirit Pub Company and M&B. It is well aligned with its peers in terms of FCF DSCR and leverage metrics relative to rating levels. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative - Any deterioration of the forecast FCF DSCRs below around 1.8x, 1.7x and 1.6x for the class A, AB and B notes, respectively (vs. 2x, 1.9x and 1.7x currently), could trigger a revision of the Outlook to Negative or a downgrade. While management expects to be compliant with the proposed statutory code currently being debated in Parliament, there is some uncertainty as to the ultimate impact of this possible regulation. The ratings could therefore be negatively affected depending of the outcome (with potential increased costs, disruption of tenanted model). TRANSACTION PERFORMANCE Similar to the managed estate, tenanted estate EBITDA also exceeded Fitch base case, by 2.9%, despite a 11% reduction in the number of pubs in the last year. On a per pub basis, EBITDA continued to improve during the year (by 3.8%) as smaller, weaker pubs were disposed of (122 in FY14, for around GBP250,000 each, broadly equal to book value). Core LFL EBITDA for GK over the previous 12-month period of 2.2% is significantly above the previous year (0.1%). In June 2014, GK also sold 275 tenanted pubs (256 of which were from the securitised group) in a block sale to Hawthorn Leisure for GBP75.6m, which represented a small loss to book value. This is, however, viewed as a credit-positive as it reduces reliance on the tenanted business model. Fitch's base case EBITDA 22-year CAGRs (to legal final maturity of the notes in 2036) are mildly positive and negative for the managed and tenanted divisions respectively. Combined EBITDA is forecast to grow gradually, while FCF is expected to decline slightly due to increasing maintenance expenditure and tax expenses (as interest payments reduce over the life of the transaction). These forecasts result in Fitch's base case FCF DSCRs to legal final maturity improving over the last 12 months to around 2x, 1.9x and 1.7x for the class A, AB and B notes, respectively. The rating actions are as follows: GBP132.3m class A1 floating-rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP246.8m class A2 fixed-rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP95.8m class A3 floating-rate notes due 2021: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP258.9m class A4 fixed-rate notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP257.2m class A5 floating-rate notes due 2033: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable GBP60m class AB1 floating-rate notes due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable GBP120.9m class B1 fixed-rate notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable GBP99.9m class B2 floating-rate notes due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst George Abbatt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1576 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Julian Dupont Director +44 20 3530 1138 Committee Chairperson Federico Gronda Senior Director +0039 02879 087287 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. 