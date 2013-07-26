(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupe BPCE's (GBPCE), BPCE S.A.'s and the group subsidiaries' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded GBPCE's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a' from 'a-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

The upgrade of GBPCE's VR reflects strengthened capital ratios as GBPCE has been posting strong and recurring profits since Q309 and retaining most of its earnings since it fully repaid the state aid received in 2008/2009. GBPCE's funding profile has also been enhanced by a deleveraging plan, while at the same time attracting more deposits and decreasing reliance on short-term wholesale funding. In addition, legacy assets from the crisis have been reduced to 12% of equity and have not incurred significant losses since Q309.

Following the upgrade of the bank's VR to 'a', at the same level as its Support Rating Floor (SRF), GBPCE's IDRs (and senior debt) are now driven by its standalone financial strength. Therefore, GBPCE's IDRs would be unaffected by either a downgrade of France's IDRs or lower availability of support from the French state.

The bank's IDRs and VRs reflect its strong retail franchise in France, modest risk appetite, good loan quality and sound capital ratios. They also factor in its dependence on wholesale funding.

BPCE S.A.'s IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those of GBPCE as BPCE S.A. is part of GBPCE's cross-support mechanism.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

GBPCE's Support Rating (SR) and SRF reflect its systemic importance domestically given its size, significant deposit market shares and the fact it is a core provider of credit and other key financial services to the French economy. GBPCE is considered a globally systemic financial institution according to the Financial Stability Board. BPCE S.A.'s SR and SRF reflect its integral role within GBPCE and Fitch's opinion that potential state support to the group would flow through BPCE S.A.

RATING SENSITIVITY - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

The group's 'a' VR (and therefore 'A' IDR') is capped at its current level by its dependence on wholesale funding. A downgrade would likely result from an economic crisis in France that would be severe enough to materially impact the group's capital ratios.

RATING SENSITIVITY - SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

GBPCE's and BPCE S.A.'s SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to a decrease in Fitch's view of France's ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to support GBPCE. These ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for French financial institutions. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on ongoing developments and ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large banks.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITY - IDRs OF SUBSIDIARIES

Under the affiliation, BPCE S.A. is legally committed to maintain adequate liquidity and solvency for its subsidiaries. The affiliation with BPCE S.A. concerns over 100 entities, including the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance networks, which are also part of the cross-support mechanism, as well as the group's primary subsidiaries (Natixis, CFF, Banque Palatine and BPCE International et Outre-Mer). The Long-and Short-term IDRs of Natixis, Credit Foncier de France and Banque Palatine are equalised with those of GBPCE as we view them as core subsidiaries given their affiliation to BPCE S.A. The affiliated subsidiaries' IDRs will therefore continue to move in tandem with those of GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which Fitch views as extremely unlikely.

Natixis is GBPCE's largest subsidiary, as it represents slightly less than half of its total assets. Natixis focuses on corporate and investment banking, asset management and specialised financial services products. It is highly integrated with its parent in terms of management, balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary and parent credit profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch assigns common VRs to GBPCE and Natixis. Given Credit Foncier de France's and Banque Palatine's affiliation to and extremely strong integration within GBPCE, they have not been assigned a VR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITY - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks are notched down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs but also to any change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the banks' viability.

The rating actions are as follows:

Groupe BPCE

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a' from 'a-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

BPCE S.A.

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'

EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term affirmed at 'F1'

Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

Innovative Tier 1: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

Non-innovative tier 1: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'

Natixis

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Viability Rating: assigned at 'a'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

Market linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'

Lower Tier 2: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'

Hybrid capital instruments: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'

EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term affirmed at 'F1'

Debt issuance programme guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC):

Long-term affirmed at 'AA+' and Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'

Debt issuance programme guaranteed by BPCE S.A.: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term affirmed at 'F1'

Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC): affirmed at 'AA+'

Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'

NBP Capital Trust I

Preferred stock: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

Credit Foncier de France

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'

EMTN programme: long-term affirmed at 'A' and short-term affirmed at 'F1'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

Certificate of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'

Banque Palatine

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'

Certificate of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1'

The following entities' Long-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'A'/Stable Outlook and their Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1':

Banque Populaire Atlantique

Banque Populaire Bourgogne, Franche-Comte

Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique

Banque Populaire Cote d'Azur

Banque Populaire d'Alsace

Banque Populaire de l'Ouest

Banque Populaire de Lorraine-Champagne

Banque Populaire des Alpes

Banque Populaire du Massif-Central

Banque Populaire du Nord

Banque Populaire du Sud

Banque Populaire Loire et Lyonnais

Banque Populaire Occitane

Banque Populaire Provencale et Corse

Banque Populaire Rives de Paris

Banque Populaire Val-de-France

BRED - Banque Populaire

CASDEN - Banque Populaire

Groupe Credit Cooperatif

Credit Maritime Mutuel

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Alsace

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Aquitaine Poitou Charentes

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Auvergne et du Limousin

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Bourgogne Franche-Comte

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Bretagne-Pays de Loire

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Cote d'Azur

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Ile-de-France

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance du Languedoc Roussillon

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire-Centre

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire Drome Ardeche

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Lorraine Champagne-Ardenne

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Midi Pyrenees

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Nord France Europe

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Normandie

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Picardie

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Provence Alpes Corse

Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Rhone Alpes

Credit Cooperatif:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

BMTN Programme: affirmed at 'A'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'