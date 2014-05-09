(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the guaranteed
public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Bayerische Landesbank (A+/Negative/F1+), the
guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by HSH Nordbank AG
(A-/Negative/F1) , Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (A+/Negative/F1+) and
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (A+/Stable/F1+), and the public sector
Pfandbriefe issued by NRW.BANK (AAA/Stable/F1+) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the Landesbanks' guaranteed Pfandbriefe are based on the scope of
the guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) provided by the respective German regional
states (Laender) of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse,
Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. They are also driven by the credit quality of
the states, which in Fitch's view, is underpinned by the stability of the German
solidarity system linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic
of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+). The guarantee applies to bonds issued before 18
July 2001 and to bonds issued between 19 July 2001 and 18 July 2005, but
maturing no later than 31 December 2015.
The rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe is driven by its Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of HSH Nordbank's guaranteed public sector and mortgage
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed mortgage Pfandbriefe
would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the German sovereign's IDR was downgraded
to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' ratings of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public sector
Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public sector
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's guaranteed public
sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade, if both of
the following occurred: the German sovereign's IDR was downgraded to 'AA+' or
below, and the ratings of the unguaranteed Pfandbriefe cross-collateralised with
the guaranteed Pfandbriefe were downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to
a downgrade if NRW.BANK's IDR was downgraded to 'AA+' or below.