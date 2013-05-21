(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
guaranteed
public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Bayerische Landesbank
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'),
the guaranteed mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by
HSH Nordbank AG
('A-'/Stable/'F1' ), the guaranteed mortgage and public sector
Pfandbriefe
issued by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg ('A+'/Stable/'F1+' ),
the guaranteed
mortgage and public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale ('A+'/Stable/'F1+' ) and the public sector
Pfandbriefe issued by
NRW.BANK ('AAA'/Stable'F1+' ) at 'AAA'/Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the Landesbanks' guaranteed Pfandbriefe are based
on the scope of
the guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) provided by the respective
German regional
states (Laender) of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse,
Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. They are also driven by the
credit quality of
these states, which, in Fitch's view, is underpinned by the
stability of the
German solidarity system linking their creditworthiness to that
of the Federal
Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). The guarantee applies
to bonds issued
before 18 July 2001 and to bonds issued between 19 July 2001 and
18 July 2005,
but maturing no later than 31 December 2015.
The rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe is driven by
its Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe would
be vulnerable to
a downgrade if NRW.BANK's IDR was downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' ratings of HSH Nordbank's guaranteed public sector and
mortgage
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed
mortgage Pfandbriefe
would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the German sovereign's IDR
was downgraded
to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' ratings of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
guaranteed public
sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a
downgrade, if both of
the following occurred: the German sovereign's IDR was
downgraded to 'AA+' or
below, and the ratings of the unguaranteed Pfandbriefe
cross-collateralised with
the guaranteed Pfandbriefe were downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Oliver Issl
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 122
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 144 299 140
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
September 2012 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.