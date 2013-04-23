(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (collectively referred to as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is at the bottom of this press release. Key Rating Drivers: Guardian's very strong ratings continue to reflect exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals, relatively stable operating results, and a favorable operating profile. Guardian's exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals include strong risk-based capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability profile. Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC) was 470% and 486% at the end of 2012 and 2011, respectively. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased to $5.8 billion from $5.5 billion at year-end 2011. The decline in the RBC was due primarily to an acquisition in support of the group business. Guardian maintains low leverage. Financial leverage - surplus notes in relation to TAC - was low at 7% as of Dec. 31, 2012 and year-end 2011 compared to a Fitch maximum guideline of 15% for normal notching. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is less than 0.1x, and consolidated operating leverage is very low at 6x. Debt servicing capabilities are strong, with interest coverage of 18x for the full-year 2012 based on pre-tax operating earnings. Guardian's liability profile is relatively stable, with limited exposure to equity market volatility and disintermediation risk. Individual life insurance accounts for about 77% of consolidated general account reserves, while retail annuities account for just 6%. Fitch views the primary life product - participating whole life - as relatively low risk given its limited disintermediation risk, very limited guarantee provisions, and long duration. The insurer's recent operating performance has remained relatively stable. Guardian's reported statutory return on TAC is consistently in the 4%-5% range, which is below industry returns but reasonable given the company's mix of business. Guardian's pre-tax, post-dividend return on assets is above the mutual peer group average. Fitch views Guardian's revenue and earnings streams as relatively diverse and of high quality. Results are driven by individual life, primarily recurring premium participating whole life, individual and group disability, as well as group life and dental. All core segments consistently contribute to results. Fitch's key rating concerns include the macroeconomic headwinds associated with low interest rates and equity market volatility, the potential for significant deterioration in disability loss ratios in the current weak economic environment, and potential regulatory or tax law changes that could have a negative effect on Guardian's primary markets or distribution channels. Rating Sensitivities Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a significant decline in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; financial leverage above 15%; GAAP interest coverage below 7x; a deterioration in disability claims experience causing a significant operating or capital loss at the Berkshire subsidiary; and/or regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's position in its primary whole life market. Given that Guardian already has the second-highest rating, Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade at this time. 