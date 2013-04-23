(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance
Company of America
and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity
Company, Inc.
(collectively referred to as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of ratings is at the bottom of this press release.
Key Rating Drivers:
Guardian's very strong ratings continue to reflect exceptionally
strong balance
sheet fundamentals, relatively stable operating results, and a
favorable
operating profile.
Guardian's exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals
include strong
risk-based capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability
profile.
Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC) was 470% and 486% at
the end of 2012
and 2011, respectively. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased
to $5.8 billion
from $5.5 billion at year-end 2011. The decline in the RBC was
due primarily to
an acquisition in support of the group business.
Guardian maintains low leverage. Financial leverage - surplus
notes in relation
to TAC - was low at 7% as of Dec. 31, 2012 and year-end 2011
compared to a Fitch
maximum guideline of 15% for normal notching. The total
financing and
commitments (TFC) ratio is less than 0.1x, and consolidated
operating leverage
is very low at 6x.
Debt servicing capabilities are strong, with interest coverage
of 18x for the
full-year 2012 based on pre-tax operating earnings.
Guardian's liability profile is relatively stable, with limited
exposure to
equity market volatility and disintermediation risk. Individual
life insurance
accounts for about 77% of consolidated general account reserves,
while retail
annuities account for just 6%. Fitch views the primary life
product -
participating whole life - as relatively low risk given its
limited
disintermediation risk, very limited guarantee provisions, and
long duration.
The insurer's recent operating performance has remained
relatively stable.
Guardian's reported statutory return on TAC is consistently in
the 4%-5% range,
which is below industry returns but reasonable given the
company's mix of
business. Guardian's pre-tax, post-dividend return on assets is
above the
mutual peer group average.
Fitch views Guardian's revenue and earnings streams as
relatively diverse and of
high quality. Results are driven by individual life, primarily
recurring premium
participating whole life, individual and group disability, as
well as group life
and dental. All core segments consistently contribute to
results.
Fitch's key rating concerns include the macroeconomic headwinds
associated with
low interest rates and equity market volatility, the potential
for significant
deterioration in disability loss ratios in the current weak
economic
environment, and potential regulatory or tax law changes that
could have a
negative effect on Guardian's primary markets or distribution
channels.
Rating Sensitivities
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; financial leverage above 15%;
GAAP interest
coverage below 7x; a deterioration in disability claims
experience causing a
significant operating or capital loss at the Berkshire
subsidiary; and/or
regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's position
in its primary
whole life market.
Given that Guardian already has the second-highest rating, Fitch
does not
anticipate an upgrade at this time.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA-'.
Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company
--IFS at 'AA+'.
