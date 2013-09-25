(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance
Company of America
and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity
Company, Inc.
(collectively referred to as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the
full list of ratings at the bottom of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guardian's very strong ratings continue to reflect exceptionally
strong balance
sheet fundamentals, relatively stable operating results, and a
favorable
operating profile. The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's
expectations of
continued sustainable solid operating and investment performance
for 2013,
supported by conservative product and distribution profiles.
Fitch believes that
the pressure on profitability and capital driven by an extended
low interest
rate scenario and future investment losses is manageable in the
context of the
company's capital position and liability profile.
Guardian's very strong balance sheet fundamentals include
extremely strong
risk-based capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability
profile. The
extremely strong capitalization and high quality of capital are
key factors
supporting the rating. Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC)
is estimated to
have increased to 490% at June 30, 2013 from 470% at the end of
2012. Total
adjusted capital (TAC) increased to $5.9 billion at June 30,
2013, following a
5.5% increase to $5.8 billion at year-end 2012.
Guardian maintains low leverage. Financial leverage - surplus
notes in relation
to TAC - was low at 7% as of June 30, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2012.
The total
financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is less than 0.1x, and
consolidated
operating leverage is very low at 6.9x at mid-year 2013.
Debt servicing capabilities are strong, with interest coverage
of 16x for the
full-year 2012 based on pre-tax operating earnings. Fitch
expects interest
coverage to be very strong in the range of 14x to 16x for 2013.
Guardian has a relatively low risk liability profile. As of
December 31, 2012,
par whole life insurance accounts for 74% of the companies $34
billion of
consolidated general account reserves (excluding separate
accounts) while retail
annuities account for just 6%. Fitch views the primary product,
participating
whole life, as relatively low risk, given the long-duration
participating
liabilities, limited disintermediation risk, and very limited
guarantee
provisions. Guardian has about $9.8 billion in separate account
reserves at Dec.
31, 2012, consisting of individual variable annuities, 401(k)
and variable life
insurance. Fitch views the company's exposure to the more
complex living and
death benefit guarantees as very low.
Guardian has generated solid investment performance with
investment yields above
industry average and very low credit-related impairments. While
not immune from
the low interest rate environment, the company has maintained
portfolio yields
above 5% and credit losses were very low in 2012 and through the
first half of
2013. Fitch expects continued low credit impairments for the
full year.
Guardian's risky asset ratio of 79% at year-end 2012 was well
below the average
for its highly rated mutual peer group and below the life
industry as a whole
despite its above-average exposure to unaffiliated common stock.
Guardian has
below-average exposure to below investment-grade bonds and has
recently made a
conscious effort to reduce exposure to below investment-grade
private placement
bonds.
The insurer's recent operating performance has remained
relatively stable.
Statutory net operating gain increased to $205 million in the
first six months
of 2013 from $145 million the prior year. Guardian's reported
statutory return
on TAC is consistently in the 4%-5% range, which is below
industry returns but
reasonable given the company's mix of business. Guardian's
pre-tax,
post-dividend return on assets is above the mutual peer group
average.
Guardian generates consistent operating results driven by its
large, seasoned
book of life insurance products. The relative stability of
earnings comes in
part from the participating nature of the company's whole life
book which has
limited guarantees and a flexible dividend scale. Key factors
enabling the
individual life segment to market its products on a
cost-effective basis are its
low lapse rates associated with protection-based insurance
products and overall
low expense base, aided by Guardian's good scale and productive
agency force.
In addition, Fitch views Guardian's revenue and earnings streams
as high quality
and benefiting from solid results from its individual and group
disability, as
well as group life and dental. All core segments contribute
consistently to
results.
Fitch's key rating concerns include the macroeconomic headwinds
associated with
low interest rates and equity market volatility, the potential
for significant
deterioration in disability loss ratios in the current weak
economic
environment, and potential regulatory or tax law changes that
could have a
negative effect on Guardian's primary markets or distribution
channels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; financial leverage above 15%;
GAAP interest
coverage below 7x; a deterioration in disability claims
experience causing a
significant operating or capital loss at the Berkshire
subsidiary; and/or
regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's position
in its primary
whole life market.
Given that Guardian already has the second-highest rating, Fitch
does not
anticipate an upgrade at this time.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--IFS at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA-'.
Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company
--IFS at 'AA+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
+1-312-368-3144
Secondary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Aug. 11, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
