CHICAGO, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance Company of
America and its
wholly owned subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company,
Inc.
(collectively referred to as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions follows at the bottom of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guardian's very strong ratings reflect exceptionally strong
balance sheet
fundamentals, stable operating results, and a favorable
operating profile. The
Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations of continued
sustainable solid
operating and investment performance for 2014, supported by
conservative product
and distribution profiles. Fitch believes that the pressure on
profitability and
capital driven by an extended low interest rate scenario and
potential future
investment losses is manageable in the context of the company's
capital position
and liability profile.
Guardian's very strong balance sheet fundamentals include
extremely strong
risk-based capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability
profile. The
extremely strong capitalization and quality of capital are key
factors
supporting the rating. Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC)
is estimated by
Fitch to be 499% at March 31, 2014 after increasing to 499% at
yearend 2013 from
470% at the end of 2012. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased
to $6.2 billion
from $6.1 billion at year end 2013,
Guardian maintains low leverage. Financial leverage - surplus
notes in relation
to TAC - was low at 7% as of Dec. 31, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2012.
The total
financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is less than 0.1x, and
consolidated
operating leverage is very low at 6.9x at year end 2013.
Debt servicing capabilities are strong, with interest coverage
of 17x for the
full-year 2013 based on pre-tax operating earnings. Fitch
expects interest
coverage to be very strong in the range of 15x to 17x for 2014.
Guardian has a relatively low risk liability profile. As of Dec.
31, 2013, par
whole life insurance accounts for 75% of the companies $36
billion of
consolidated general account reserves while retail annuities
account for just
7%. Fitch views the primary product, participating whole life,
as relatively low
risk, given the long-duration participating liabilities, limited
disintermediation risk, and very limited guarantee provisions.
Guardian has
about $12.3 billion in separate account reserves at March 31,
2014, consisting
of individual variable annuities, 401(k) and variable life
insurance. Fitch
views the company's exposure to the more complex living and
death benefit
guarantees as very low.
Guardian's recent operating performance has remained relatively
stable and in
line with rating expectations. Reported statutory return on TAC
is in the 4%-7%
range, consistent with peer mutual companies and reasonable
given the company's
mix of business. Fitch also notes that Guardian has significant
flexibility to
adjust policyholder dividends should experience warrant.
Fitch views Guardian's revenue and earnings streams as high
quality. Results are
driven by individual life, primarily recurring premium
participating whole life,
individual and group disability, as well as group life and
dental. Guardian
maintains a strong position at the high end of its core ordinary
life market and
group dental, disability and life markets. Sales of individual
life and group
non-medical continue to be solid through the first quarter of
2014, following
double-digit growth in 2013. The company's 401(k) business is
not up to scale
and is not profitable.
Guardian has generated solid investment performance with
investment yields above
industry average and very low credit-related impairments. The
company has
maintained portfolio yields above 5% and credit losses were very
low in 2013.
Fitch expects continued low credit impairments for 2014.
Guardian's risky asset
ratio of 76% at year-end 2013 was below the average for its
highly rated mutual
peer group and below the life industry. Guardian has
below-average exposure to
below investment-grade bonds. However, the investment-grade bond
portfolio has a
heavier than average allocation to 'BBB' level rated securities
at 45% of the
bond portfolio making it potentially more vulnerable in a
declining economic
scenario to downgrade risk.
Uncertain monetary policy and ongoing discord among government
officials pose
risks to the economy and credit outlook and could have a
material negative
effect on Guardian's earnings and capital in a severe, albeit
unexpected,
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; financial leverage above 15%;
GAAP interest
coverage below 7x; a deterioration in disability claims
experience causing a
significant operating or capital loss and/or regulatory or tax
law changes that
hurt the company's position in its primary whole life market.
Given that Guardian already has the second-highest rating, Fitch
does not
anticipate an upgrade at this time.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA';
--IFS at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA-'.
Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company
--IFS at 'AA+'.
