RATING ACTIONS AND RATIONALE
Fitch has affirmed all the ratings of the largest Guatemalan
banks as their
intrinsic creditworthiness and performance relative to
international peers
remain unchanged. Fitch has also affirmed the rating of
Industrial's
subordinated Tier I capital notes debt and the ratings of the
issuances of
Industrial Subordinated Trust (ISbT) and Industrial Senior Trust
(ISnT), which
are Industrial's special vehicles for these issuances. In
addition, Fitch
affirmed the national ratings for the subsidiaries of these
banks, with the
exception of Industrial's subsidiary Contecnica, S.A.
(Contecnica) and G&TC's
subsidiary G&T Conticredit, S.A. (Conticredit), whose national
ratings were
upgraded. Both Contecnica's and Conticredit's have consistently
developed a key
role for their shareholders' business model and, in Fitch's
view, they are core
subsidiaries for their parents.
Guatemala's largest banks have assets between USD5 billion and
USD10 billion.
Industrial and G&TC have expanded operations to other Central
American
countries, while Banrural has concentrated in Guatemala. These
three banks
together managed 67% of total system's assets as of December
2013.
G&TC and Industrial share a strategic orientation toward serving
the corporate
sector and have similar risk appetites. They also register
comparably sound
asset quality. However, they exhibit differences in
profitability (higher in the
case of Industrial). In Fitch's opinion, G&TC and Industrial
have a similar
credit risk profile, which is reflected in their shared national
and
international ratings.
By contrast, Banrural has a very strong franchise in the retail
sector resulting
in long track record of relatively higher profitability. The
bank's high
profitability, healthy asset quality and moderate dividend
distribution, have
allowed it to lead the peer reviewed banks in capitalization.
Banrural's ratings
are above Industrial's and G&TC's as a result of its stronger
capital position
and its sustained internal capital generation.
All of the banks have significant exposure to Guatemala's
sovereign. With
respect to Industrial and G&TC, their high exposures to
Guatemalan government
bonds (currently rated 'BB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch)
constrain their
IDRs' and VRs' upside potential up to the sovereign's rating.
Banrural has less
direct exposure to the government but receives a significant
share of its
funding from public sector institutions. As a result, its
ratings are also
constrained up to the sovereign's ratings. The Negative Rating
Outlook on
Banrural's IDRs implies that a downgrade of Guatemala's
sovereign ratings will
result in a downgrade of Banrural's IDRs. Banrural's VR could
also be downgraded
given the bank's exposure to the public sector.
BANRURAL'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR, AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
Banrural's IDRs and VR reflect its strong capitalization and
sustainably high
profitability, which compare positively with its main local and
international
peers. Banrural's ratings also reflect the bank's good credit
quality and stable
and diversified deposit base. The ratings also take into account
Banrural's
moderate concentrations in public sector funding as well as its
limited revenue
diversification and lower efficiency levels, resulting from its
micro-finance
orientation. Banrural's national ratings were affirmed with a
Stable Outlook
reflecting its strong financial profile relative to its local
market.
Banrural's support rating of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that
the bank
maintains a moderate probability of support from the state,
given its systemic
importance in the banking system. The current support rating
floor ('BB-'), two
notches below the sovereign rating, is explained by the moderate
financial
flexibility of the government to provide support to systemically
important banks
in the country and the significant presence of foreign currency
funding.
G&TC'S, GTC BANK'S AND G&T CONTICREDIT's KEY RATING DRIVERS -
IDRs, VR, SUPPORT,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
G&TC's IDRs and VR are driven by its sound market position and
franchise, good
asset quality and efficiency, ample deposit base, and adequate
liquidity
position. G&TC's ratings are tempered by its moderate
capitalization and
profitability, and its relatively high exposure to its largest
debtors,
related-party borrowers, and the local sovereign ('BB+'/Outlook
Negative).
The support rating of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank
maintains a
moderate probability of support from the state, given its
systemic importance in
the banking system. The current support rating floor ('BB-'),
two notches below
the sovereign rating, is explained by the moderate financial
flexibility of the
government to provide support to systemically important banks in
the country and
the significant presence of foreign currency funding.
G&TC's national ratings were affirmed and its Outlook remains
Stable as the
bank's relative strength in the local market remains unchanged.
In turn, both
G&T Conticredit, S.A. and GTC Bank, Inc. are considered core
subsidiaries for
G&TC. These subsidiaries are highly integrated to its parent and
complement
G&TC's business model by providing services to a large part of
the bank's credit
card customers and off-shore banking products to corporate and
high-net worth
customers, respectively. As a result their national scale
ratings are equalized
with those of its controlling bank.
INDUSTRIAL'S AND CONTECNICA'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR,
SUPPORT, SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Industrial's IDRs are driven by its strong franchise, sound
asset quality, good
profitability, ample deposit base, and sound liquidity, which,
in turn, are
reflected in the bank's VR. Industrial's ratings are limited by
the moderate
capitalization and the relatively high exposure of its
investment portfolio to
the local sovereign ('BB+'/Negative Outlook). Industrial is the
largest
Guatemalan bank in terms of assets and deposits with a corporate
orientation; it
is also an important player in Central America.
The support rating of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that the bank
maintains a
moderate probability of support from the state, given its
systemic importance in
the banking system. The current support rating floor ('BB-'),
two notches below
the sovereign rating, is explained by the moderate financial
flexibility of the
government to provide support to systemically important banks in
the country and
the significant presence of foreign currency funding.
Industrial's national ratings were affirmed and its Outlook
remains Stable as
the bank's relative strength in the local market remains
unchanged. Contecnica,
S.A. is considered a core subsidiary for Industrial. This
subsidiary is highly
integrated to its parent and complements Industrial's business
model by
providing services to a large part of the bank's credit card
customers. As such,
its national scale ratings are equalized to those of its parent.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes debt is four
notches below the
bank's long-term IDR given its deep subordination status and
discretionary
coupon omission.
ISbT is one notch below Industrial's long-term IDR reflecting
the subordinated
status, ranking junior to all Industrial's present and future
senior
indebtedness, pari passu with all other unsecured subordinated
debt and senior
to Industrial's capital and tier I hybrid securities.
ISnT's rating is in line with Industrial's long-term IDR
reflecting that the
senior unsecured obligations rank equally to Industrial's
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
BANRURAL'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
As reflected by the Negative Outlook, a downgrade of Guatemala's
sovereign
ratings will result in a downgrade of Banrural's IDRs and VR. On
the other hand,
if the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at 'BB+' and
the Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly likely that
Banrural's Rating
Outlook would be revised accordingly. Banrural's national
ratings would not be
affected should Guatemala's sovereign be downgraded. A sustained
reduction of
its Fitch Core Capital below 10% and/or profitability lower than
1% may trigger
a negative review on its VR and its National Scale Ratings.
INDUSTRIAL AND G&TC'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
Industrial's and G&TC's VR and IDR upside potential is
considered limited given
the banks' high exposure to the sovereign in their investment
portfolio; as a
result, their ratings are also constrained up to the sovereign's
ratings.
A sustained reduction of Industrial's Fitch Core Capital below
10% and/or its
Return on Average Assets (ROAA) consistently below 1% may
trigger a negative
review on the bank's VR and its national scale ratings.
G&TC's VR and national scale ratings could be pressured downward
should the bank
fail to reverse the negative trend of its profitability metrics
and reaches a
Fitch Core Capital below 10%.
The national ratings of Industrial and G&TC's subsidiaries will
mirror changes
on the national scale ratings of the parent.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes debt, ISnT and
ISbT's ratings
downgrade potential will be derived from changes in the same
direction in
Industrial's IDR.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrids
Securities' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic'
(Dec. 16, 2013)
--'Guatemala' (July 11, 2013).
