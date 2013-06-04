(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait-based Gulf Bank's (GB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The upgrade of the VR reflects GB's substantial and sustained improvement in asset quality and capitalisation since 2009, the bank's sound liquidity and its relatively cautious growth plans, focusing on its core market.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

GB's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities, if needed. This takes into account the Kuwaiti government's ability to support the bank (Kuwait 'AA'/Stable), and the Kuwaiti authorities' long history of strong support for local banks. The ratings also reflect GB's systemic importance as the third largest bank in the sector.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

GB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the state of Kuwait and of the Kuwaiti authorities' continuing propensity to support GB. There is limited upside to the rating.

RATING DRIVERS -VR

The VR reflects GB's improving asset quality and capitalisation, but also takes into account legacy loan problems which are still a constraining factor. These loan quality issues will require time to work through, although Fitch's expectation is that improvements in asset quality will continue.

Loan quality ratios continued to improve in 2012 and in Q113, with the impaired loan ratio reaching 10.4% at end-Q113 from its peak of 30% in 2009. Reserve coverage improved to 60% at end-Q113 from 38% at end-2011, although it remains low by domestic and regional standards. Remaining impaired loans are, however, well collateralised.

GB continued to report some strengthening of profitability, both in 2012 and in Q113. Net interest income increased in 2012 mainly because of higher margins as GB improved its balance sheet management and cost of funds. In Q113 there was a slight drop in both interest and fee income, but this was more than offset by lower impairment charges. Impairment charges continued to depress overall results however, absorbing about 64% of the bank's pre-impairment operating profit in Q113, and 74% in 2012.

GB's solid franchise, in addition to the relatively liquid market in which it operates, provides a stable funding base. There is significant deposit concentration, although many of the largest deposits are relatively stable funds from government or public sector institutions. Liquidity is satisfactory, with about 27% of GB's balance sheet in liquid assets consisting of bank deposits (including central bank) and Kuwaiti government securities. Capitalisation is improving but remains on the low side, especially given the volume of unreserved impaired assets relative to the bank's reported equity. GB's regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch Core Capital ratios were 14.1% and 14.9%, respectively, at end-2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

There is further potential upside for the VR. An upgrade would hinge on the continuance of positive trends in loan portfolio quality and impaired loan coverage, and strengthening of capital, along with the maintenance of a sound liquidity and funding profile. Any significant weakening of loan quality or capitalisation could negatively affect the VR.

GB is the second largest conventional bank and the third-largest overall by assets in the Kuwaiti market, accounting for around 10% of the system total at end-Q113. It is listed on the Kuwaiti stock exchange; the state-owned Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) is the bank's second-largest shareholder with a 16.1% stake.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'