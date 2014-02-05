(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Hancock Holding Company's (HBHC) at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect HBHC's solid franchise, good asset quality and earnings in line with its rating category. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Asset quality improved during 2013 and remains in line with its rated peers. Fitch calculated NPAs declined by approximately 100bps while net charge-offs (NCOs) showed modest declines from 2012. Fitch expects continued reductions to NPA levels in the near term and credit costs to remain in line with its rated peer group. Earnings performance historically has been a rating weakness for the company. However, HBHC's earnings improved considerably in 2013 and now rank in the middle of the peer group. Fitch believes that HBHC has the capacity to continue to improve earnings as continued integration with the Whitney Bank acquisition will allow the company to realize cost savings over the near- to medium-term. Further earnings improvement could lead to positive ratings pressure. Capital levels are relatively flat year over year despite HBHC's share repurchase program. Fitch expects HBHC to manage its capital position near its current level. Should capital levels be managed at materially lower levels, HBHC's ratings would be revisited. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch believes there is upside potential to HBHC's ratings as core profitability improves. Positive ratings momentum assumes a stable risk profile, lower NPAs and relatively stable capital levels. Risks to the ratings include the pursuit of another large acquisition, or if Fitch were to surmise that the company was reducing pricing and terms and conditions to win large amounts of new business, which could impact profitability and credit costs over time. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES HBHC's subordinated debt is notched below its Viability rating (VR) to reflect loss severity and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES HBHC's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to changes in HBHC's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS HBHC's subsidiaries' ratings are aligned with the company, which reflects Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES HBHC's subsidiaries ratings are sensitive to changes to HBHC's VR or any changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary and holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR HBHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR HBHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption as to ability to procure extraordinary support in case of need. Fitch reviewed HBHC's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional bank review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National Bancorp (CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Merit (FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC), People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF Financial Corp (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp (WBS), Wintrust (WTFC). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Hancock Holding Company --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Hancock Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Whitney Bank --Long term IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-term Deposits at 'F1'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. 